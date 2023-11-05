GA English on Sunday News briefs for Bonn and the region
Bonn/Region · A fireball and lots of emergency service vehicles would have raised some eyebrows at Cologne-Bonn Airport on Saturday. Expect electricity prices to increase, especially in NRW. Lastly, will those little sugar sachets that we get at cafes and restaurants soon disappear?
Crash simulation at Cologne/Bonn Airport
At Cologne/Bonn Airport on Saturday, the police and fire department rehearsed a dramatic operation involving the rescue of passengers. After a simulated collision between two airplanes, rescuers had to escort the passengers out and provide them with medical care. A fire expert triggered an explosion with a fireball. The planes were not damaged, however.
Around 350 firefighters, police officers and extras took part, some of them with make-up effects. "Everything went according to plan," said an airport spokeswoman. Such regular exercises are mandatory.
Operations at the second largest airport in North Rhine-Westphalia were not disrupted by the exercise, which lasted around two hours. At the airport, people were informed via announcements that the many blue lights and sirens were only part of a drill and did not mean a real accident. Some onlookers observed the action, which took place in a section of the airfield.
The airport, the fire departments of the German Armed Forces and the city of Cologne as well as the state and federal police were involved. Commercial airports are required to regularly rehearse emergency procedures. The last emergency exercise of the ICAO, the International Civil Aviation Organization, took place in Cologne/Bonn in 2021. (Orig. text: dpa)
Electricity prices could climb further in Bonn and the region
Despite the cap on energy prices, consumers can expect electricity prices to remain high in 2024. When asked, Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) said they also expected higher prices going forward. Although SWB reduced its prices on October 1, the basic supply tariff is still slightly above the cap for energy prices, explains SWB spokeswoman Silke Elbern.
However, she emphasizes that some of their products have already fallen below the price cap again. "This means that prices are already significantly lower than during the energy crisis. Nevertheless, electricity prices next year will still be higher than in 2021." There are various reasons for this: Firstly, the procurement costs of electricity remain high and secondly, grid fees will continue to rise, explains Elbern.
This is also evident from the electricity price forecast on the portal Check 24, which provides customers with comparisons in many different areas. According to preliminary data from the grid operators, fees will increase by an average of eleven percent across Germany. This is also reflected in the total electricity price. According to Check 24, grid usage fees account for almost a quarter of the total electricity price.
For a sample household with four people and a consumption of 5,000 kilowatt hours, the Check 24 portal calculates a price increase from a national average of €425 to €472 per year. Prices are expected to rise even more significantly in North Rhine-Westphalia. An increase of 17 percent is expected here. Distribution grid fees are set to rise from €403 to €472.
The German government recently decided to extend the energy price cap until the end of April, 2024. However, it still has to wait for the green light from the EU Commission. 5.5 billion euros will then be available from the Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF). However, this only limits the uniform nationwide fees for the four major transmission system operators 50Hertz, Amprion, Tennet and Transnet BW. The grid fees are also made up of maintenance costs and the regionally varying fees for the distribution grids. (Orig. text: Wiebke Elges)
EU wants to ban litte packets of sugar
Brussels. The pressure to act is clear: within a decade, the amount of waste per capita in Europe has risen from 150 to 190 kilos, while the recycling rate has stagnated. This is putting a wrench in the EU's environmental and climate policy, and a radical amendment to packaging legislation is intended to bring about a turnaround. For many, however, the new regulations have not been thought through enough. The packaging industry lobby has been up in arms, especially since the German brewers have been able to prevent the returnable crate system from disappearing and glass bottles from having to be melted down again and again.
Fast food consumers in Germany can expect to get their burger on a plate and their Coke in a reusable cup in the future, as is already the case in France. "In fast food restaurants, we will no longer have to eat our food surrounded by mountains of paper and plastic packaging," says Delara Burckhardt, the SPD's environment spokesperson in the European Parliament. The originally planned ban on smaller corrugated cardboard boxes has gone away. What has remained is the ban on small shampoo bottles in hotel showers and mayonnaise in plastic packets in restaurants.
A passage in Article 22, Annex 5, Part 4 is quite telling. Because it also means the end for the sugar sachets that are everywhere in bistros, cafés and canteens. The Christian Democratic and Conservative EPP Group tried in vain to overturn the ban. Its environmental expert Peter Liese says: "We really do have other things to worry about in Europe than paper bags." Paper is a sustainable packaging material and should therefore not be equated with plastic.
Liese finds it particularly "bad" that the Commission and the committee majority want to ban sugar sachets for all Europeans, but use them routinely in their own offices, restaurants and cafeterias in Brussels, Strasbourg and Luxembourg. Liese has therefore asked Parliament President Roberta Metsola to examine whether sugar sprinklers could replace using sugar packets in Parliament.
However, the German packaging industry is also very concerned about other sections of the planned regulation. The German Association of the Corrugated Board Industry (VDW), for example, is protesting against the planned reusable quota for transport packaging for large household appliances starting in 2030. Studies of specific packaging waste had shown that reusable solutions were by no means always the more ecological option compared to corrugated cardboard.
The Commission put out the draft for the new packaging regulation a year ago and has since made some clarifications. Parliament will adopt its changes to the original draft in its session week starting November 20. The Council of Ministers has not yet found a common position, meaning that the final negotiations between the Parliament, Council and Commission have not yet been scheduled. (Orig. text: Gregor Mayntz / Translations: ck)