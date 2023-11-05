GA English on Sunday News briefs for Bonn and the region

Brussels. The pressure to act is clear: within a decade, the amount of waste per capita in Europe has risen from 150 to 190 kilos, while the recycling rate has stagnated. This is putting a wrench in the EU's environmental and climate policy, and a radical amendment to packaging legislation is intended to bring about a turnaround. For many, however, the new regulations have not been thought through enough. The packaging industry lobby has been up in arms, especially since the German brewers have been able to prevent the returnable crate system from disappearing and glass bottles from having to be melted down again and again.