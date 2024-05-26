GA-English on Sunday, May 26: News in brief for Bonn and the region

The traffic barriers that are in place for the bike lane trial will remain. This means that one lane in each direction will be available for cars and trucks. The cycle lanes will be closed in the sections where construction work is in progress but remain accessible on the remaining part of Adenauerallee. The city says there are alternative cycle paths via Kaiserstrasse and along the banks of the Rhine, both of which run parallel. According to Neitzel, cyclists could also bike through the construction zone along with motorized traffic. The Bürger Bund Bonn considers this to be too dangerous and proposes for the next meeting of the city council that only motor vehicles be allowed on Adenauerallee during the construction period and that the test structure be removed.