GA-English on Sunday, May 26 News in brief for Bonn and the region
Bonn/Region · Planning for the new central bus station in Bonn continues, these are the latest developments. On Saturday, Bonn celebrated 75 years of the German constitution with many activities in the government district. Coming soon, extensive work will take place along the Adenauerallee in Bonn, impacting motorists and cyclists. Our news in brief on this Sunday.
Planning for the new central bus station in Bonn
Bonn. The construction of the new central bus station in Bonn's city center is getting closer but changes in the plans are still possible. At an information event on Friday evening, citizens had the opportunity to find out more and express their wishes for the project.
For decades, local politicians and city administrators have been working on plans for a new central bus station (ZOB) in Bonn. The current ZOB was built in 1972 and is not only dilapidated, but also confusing and, above all, not barrier-free. Now the realization of Cologne architect Stefan Schmitz's plans is within reach.
A 20-year-old man with his younger brother in tow said he was pleased that the information evening was being held. He found it good that they were planning to have a bigger island in the middle of the bus station, as it would be safer for those who were waiting. Participants from the community of physically impaired said it was important to have restrooms accessible for all persons with severe physical impairments, not only for wheelchair users. The current ZOB is not easy for bus drivers to get to either, explains Anja Wenmakers, Managing Director of SWB subsidiary Bus und Bahn. In any case, a barrier-free bus station would also be a benefit for the drivers.
Dietmar Pistorius, superintendent of the Protestant church of Bonn welcomes the fact that the homeless and addicts who like to spend time at the ZOB have not been forgotten in the planning. "If they are given their own place, the benches in the waiting areas will remain free for passengers," he is convinced. Stephan Wimmers from the Bonn/Rhine-Sieg Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK) disagreed and said he did not think it was a good idea to reserve a space for the homeless or drug addicts there. Another place should be sought.
Mayor Katja Dörner welcomed everyone to the event and said 60 Bonn residents had already put forth their suggestions and concerns. "The ZOB is not just any old project, it is a key project for the city, one of the most important projects," emphasized Dörner. The suggestions made by citizens online and at the event will be reviewed in the planning process and incorporated as much as possible.
According to the current plans, the new ZOB will be safer, clearer and more barrier-free. A large central island with a transparent roof is planned in the center, on which a photovoltaic system is to be installed. New elevators and escalators will improve the barrier-free connection between the bus station and the train station. The plan envisages 17 bus stops in a saw-tooth arrangement. A bicycle parking garage with around 650 parking spaces is also planned underground, as well as an SWB service center above ground with special rooms for drivers, along with restrooms. As things currently stand, the city administration expects construction to begin in the second half of 2026. Costs are estimated at more than 36 million euros.
Orig. text: Lisa Inhoffen
Bonn celebrates 75 years of the German constitution
Bonn. It was a “Festival of Democracy” on Saturday in Bonn. There were many information stands from the ministries and German federal agencies, along with an array of culinary offerings, and hands-on activities for families. On guided tours, people had the opportunity to visit the former official residence of the Chancellor of Germany and the current one for the President of Germany. People were guided in the footsteps of the creation of the Basic Law (German constitution). The Office of the Federal President, the Chancellor's Bungalow, the former Chancellery (now the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development), the Bundestag and the Bundesrat were open to the public.
A large police presence at the entrance to the grounds on Adenauerallee and appropriate security controls meant that people were sometimes queuing up for several hundred meters.
One of the highlights was a personal greeting from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who was on hand for the festivities. He spoke in front of the Villa Hammerschmidt, which is the second official residence of the German president, the first being the Bellevue Castle in Berlin.
Orig. text: Alessandra Fahl
Extensive work along the Adenauerallee in Bonn
Bonn. Adenauerallee will remain a challenge for motorists until at least mid-2025. At Koblenzer Tor, the civil engineering office plans to start sewer renovation work on June 3. This will take place along the entire length and on both sides of the road. Partial lane closures will be necessary.
Deputy Head of the Bonn Civil Engineering Office, Oliver Neitzel, announced that the city would also be renewing the gullies starting at the intersection at "Am Hofgarten" all the way to Bundeskanzlerplatz starting in July. This is planned as a mobile construction site that will be moving in six consecutive phases, each one between 150 and 200 meters long. Once this work has been completed, the asphalt work will follow over several weeks.
The traffic barriers that are in place for the bike lane trial will remain. This means that one lane in each direction will be available for cars and trucks. The cycle lanes will be closed in the sections where construction work is in progress but remain accessible on the remaining part of Adenauerallee. The city says there are alternative cycle paths via Kaiserstrasse and along the banks of the Rhine, both of which run parallel. According to Neitzel, cyclists could also bike through the construction zone along with motorized traffic. The Bürger Bund Bonn considers this to be too dangerous and proposes for the next meeting of the city council that only motor vehicles be allowed on Adenauerallee during the construction period and that the test structure be removed.
Orig. text: Philipp Königs
Translations: ck