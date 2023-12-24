GA English News in Brief for Christmas

There are also two shops outside the station, on Maximilianstraße, that are planning regular operations: both the Spätkauf shop in the Primark building and the Mix Store near the bus station, which both belong to the same group, will reportedly be open on 25 and 26 December. At least that's what one employee is hinting at. "We will probably close earlier on 24 December but will operate as usual on the other two days," he says. "At least that's what I think. The late-night shop is allowed to be open around the clock anyway. After all, people still need something, and petrol stations are also allowed to sell food, so why not us?" However, he admits that he is not entirely sure. "We'll see," he says with a shrug.