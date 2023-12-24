GA English News in Brief for Christmas
Bonn/Region · It's going to be a grey Christmas – with rain, rain and more rain; you don’t have to worry about running out of supplies, because some shops will be open over the holiday; and there’s a gospel concert to look forward to on Boxing Day. Here’s our news overview for Christmas.
The German Weather bureau (DWD) warns of heavy continuous rain on Christmas Eve
The DWD has forecast heavy rain between six o'clock on Sunday morning and six o'clock on Monday evening. Streams and smaller rivers could burst their banks, and roads could be flooded. The Rhine level in and around Bonn has been rising again for several days and exceeded the 6.50 metre mark on Saturday evening. The River Sieg also overflowed its banks in many places on Saturday.
Temperatures are expected to be between nine and twelve degrees on Sunday.
The outlook is no better on Christmas Day either. In and around Bonn, it is expected to continue raining, with temperatures remaining around twelve degrees. There will be no respite until Boxing Day, when the rain is expected to ease and the sun may peek out from behind the clouds.
These shops are open during the Christmas holidays
Christmas is here and our fridges are well stocked. This is understandable, as the contents have to last for a long weekend until the shops are allowed to reopen on 27 December. If you find you still need food during the holidays, you can resort to petrol stations, or you can go to one of the shops at Bonn Central Station. Both the Rewe and Lidl shops there will be open between 24 and 26 December, as will the Turkish supermarket Seldi, although not always for the same length of time. We have checked.
Rewe to Go in the passage under the main station will be open until 5 pm on 24 December. On 25 and 26 December, customers can even shop until 10 pm. The store management did not want to say whether there had been a lot of customers in previous years or what these working hours mean for the employees. The same applies to the Lidl shop. You can shop for groceries and other everyday goods here, but only from 8 am to 2 pm.
Harun Özbey is one of the store managers at Seldi Lebensmittel. With regard to the number of customers he expects, he said, "We'll see what happens over the holidays. It was definitely crazy last year: it was so full at times that we had to close off the front because hardly anyone could move in the aisles." There was generally a lot of interest in fresh meat and fresh vegetables, but also in international specialities. "We will be there on 24 December from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as on 26 December. However, we will be closed on the 25th to give our staff at least one day off," says Özbey.
There are also two shops outside the station, on Maximilianstraße, that are planning regular operations: both the Spätkauf shop in the Primark building and the Mix Store near the bus station, which both belong to the same group, will reportedly be open on 25 and 26 December. At least that's what one employee is hinting at. "We will probably close earlier on 24 December but will operate as usual on the other two days," he says. "At least that's what I think. The late-night shop is allowed to be open around the clock anyway. After all, people still need something, and petrol stations are also allowed to sell food, so why not us?" However, he admits that he is not entirely sure. "We'll see," he says with a shrug.
"If you can speak, you can sing"
Choir director Sanya Mutambala is convinced that there is no such thing as an unmusical person. If you can walk, you can dance, and if you can talk, you can sing, he claims. Together with the Pamoja gospel choir, he rehearses pieces in Swahili. This is what the audience can expect at the Christmas concert.
Shortly before rehearsals begin, he is still deep in conversation with some of the choir members. They are discussing what to wear for the Christmas concert that the German-African gospel choir Pamoja will be performing on Boxing Day in St John's Church in Duisdorf. "We’ll definitely be dressed in African styles and colours," Mutambala reveals. The musical programme has already been worked out down to the last detail: African Christmas songs such as "Baba yetu" are on the programme as well as classics from "Jingle Bells" to "Silent Night" and "Feliz Navidad".
Mutambala has arranged the songs especially for the gospel choir and they will be sung in Swahili, as will all the other songs on the programme. The choir members have learnt all the lyrics by heart.
The gospel choir has already sung at town and community festivals and celebrations, as well as in church services and even at funerals. "Faith, hope and love. These are the three messages of gospel that we want to convey through music. Our aim is to spread a happy message," says Mutambala. African gospel is original, traditional and Christian, he explains. Unlike a traditional church choir, Pamoja does not belong to a congregation. The gospel choir, which currently has around 30 members, is a choir for everyone: no previous experience is necessary. Rehearsals take place every Thursday from 7.30 pm to 9 pm in the Johanniskirche, Bahnhofstraße 65.
The Pamoja gospel choir's Christmas concert is on Tuesday, 26 December at 6 pm in the Johanniskirche. Admission is free and donations will be collected for the "Sun for Children" organisation. The Bonn-based organisation, founded by Mutambala in 2004, campaigns for equal opportunities for girls and women in war-torn eastern Congo. The aim is to set up a training centre for girls in the city of Goma.
Original text: Sebastian Flick
Translation: Jean Lennox