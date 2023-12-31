GA English on Sunday News in Brief for New Year’s Eve
Bonn/Region · Rheinbach is the place to go to get a good view of the New Year’s Eve fireworks, and you can help tidy up afterwards; helpers were out in force to stop the Agger from flooding in Lohmar; and buying a tram ticket is getting more difficult if you’re not digitally savvy. Our news in brief for the last day of 2023.
The best view of the fireworks
The fireworks display on New Year's Eve is like a carpet of colourful lights, if you watch from the right spot. There are places in the Rheinbacher Höhen (Rheinbach heights) that are ideal for this, offering a view as far as Cologne when the weather is right. A traditional meeting point for New Year's Eve is the vantage point at the so-called Altes Trafohäuschen (old transformer house) located above Rheinbach-Merzbach. And to ensure that the festive revelry does not leave an unsightly footprint on the landscape, collecting rocket debris on New Year's morning is part of the tradition.
The Merzbach Children's and Youth Initiative (KJI) has been organising this clean-up for more than 20 years. Maria Dörrscheidt from the KJI Merzbach has already spent several New Years there. She believes it offers the best view of the region. "It can't be topped," she is convinced. Around 60 people also come to enjoy it every year, "if not more". People usually meet in small groups, stand together and toast the New Year.
Of course, the celebrations don't just leave behind beautiful impressions, but usually also a lot of debris - which the KJI takes care of with volunteers from 11 a.m. on 1 January. This pleases residents in particular. "They have already approached us," says Dörrscheidt. The tenor is: "They treat everyone to a nice firework display." It's just the detritus that's annoying.
Fresh air on New Year's morning
To make the clean-up easier, KJI veteran Hans-Peter Kreische sets up a skip in advance for the night and encourages people to use it. Anything that cannot be found in the dark is collected from the fields and paths the next morning. Anyone can help. "For reasons of hygiene and safety, we ask that you bring gloves and, if you have them, grabbing tongs," says the KJI invitation.
The waste is sorted and disposed of. There are no costs for the organisation. Instead, the KJI provides snacks and hot drinks. So it will also be a social event. To keep the helpers warm in the chilly January temperatures, there will be coffee and tea and plenty of time for a nice chat afterwards.
So there's a lot to be said for joining in. Dörrscheidt also recommends the fresh air on New Year's morning. He says: "It's good to start your morning walk with the first good deed of the new year." There is also something symbolic about starting the year with a good clean-up.
Original text: Juliane Hornstein
Translation: Jean Lennox
110 helpers stack thousands of sandbags on the Agger
On Saturday morning, 110 emergency personnel from the Lohmar fire brigade, the THW, the municipal building yard and the Malteser organisation were working to prevent the waters from overflowing again. In the process, 5,000 to 6,000 sandbags were used. The flood protection dam is located on Dornheckenweg in Lohmar-Donrath, a residential street directly on the Agger.
During the severe flooding in July 2021, the dam was in danger of being washed over and under. Back then, emergency measures were taken at night using sheeting and countless loads of gravel to temporarily reinforce the dam.
At the time, around 400 residents of the neighbouring low-lying residential area were evacuated and looked after overnight in a sports hall. The current measure is a preventative one, as further rainfall is expected, which could cause the Agger to rise dangerously again.
Stadtwerke has dismantled many of its ticket machines at stops
Bonner Stadtwerke (SWB) has dismantled more than half of its ticket machines at tram stops. The number of machines has been reduced from 78 to 35, explains spokesperson Maximilian Mühlens. The old machines have been disposed of. SWB announced this step publicly in the autumn. According to them, it was based on a cost/benefit analysis. Vending machines cause long-term costs because they have to be regularly maintained and are prone to break down.
Recently, CDU city councillor Georg Schäfer no longer had the dismantling on his radar when he wanted to buy a ticket at the Buschdorf tram stop. "Yes, digital is on the rise, but not everyone is digitally savvy enough to buy a mobile phone ticket. That's anything but customer-friendly," says Schäfer, who has since received complaints from a number of Buschdorf residents. He immediately wrote to Anja Wenmakers, Managing Director of Stadtwerke Bus und Bahn. In her reply, Wenmakers states that the cost-effectiveness of the Buschdorf stop is far below the average of other ticket machines. In the data collection period between 1 January and 30 September 2023, an average of eight tickets were purchased per day.
Ticket kiosks are located in Auerberg and Tannenbusch Like Mühlens, she points to other options for purchasing tickets. There are still ticket machines on the trams. Passengers must then buy tickets immediately after boarding. In addition, you can buy tickets at the SWB service centres and other points of sale. In the case of Buschdorf, however, these are quite some distance away: there is a sales kiosk at the Nordfriedhof in Auerberg and another in the Tannenbusch Centre. Schäfer criticises the fact that there is no shop in the immediate vicinity of the bus stop. The same goes for senior citizen Gertrud Steiner, who always bought her tickets before starting her journey because she was too unsteady on her feet to buy a ticket on the train. "That's a disadvantage for me." Young student Felix Oberau sees the whole thing as unproblematic: "There are plenty of other ways to get a ticket."
SWB: "Changed purchasing behaviour"
Mühlens says that the company has reacted to a change in ticket purchasing behaviour. "The increase in sales via other sales channels and the rising number of season tickets play a significant role, which is why it makes sense to reduce the number of ticket machines." Contactless payment using NFC-capable (a contactless communication service) debit or credit cards is now possible under the name "BonnSmart". The cheapest fare is calculated automatically after the journey. In addition, there are the public utility apps, which can be used to pay in various ways, for example using PayPal. There are no plans to further reduce the number of vending machines for paper tickets. The remaining 35 ones have been extensively modernised following consultation with the disabled community. The new machines have improved menu navigation and a tactile font.
Original text: Philipp Königs
Translation: Jean Lennox