GA English on Sunday: News in Brief for New Year’s Eve

Ticket kiosks are located in Auerberg and Tannenbusch Like Mühlens, she points to other options for purchasing tickets. There are still ticket machines on the trams. Passengers must then buy tickets immediately after boarding. In addition, you can buy tickets at the SWB service centres and other points of sale. In the case of Buschdorf, however, these are quite some distance away: there is a sales kiosk at the Nordfriedhof in Auerberg and another in the Tannenbusch Centre. Schäfer criticises the fact that there is no shop in the immediate vicinity of the bus stop. The same goes for senior citizen Gertrud Steiner, who always bought her tickets before starting her journey because she was too unsteady on her feet to buy a ticket on the train. "That's a disadvantage for me." Young student Felix Oberau sees the whole thing as unproblematic: "There are plenty of other ways to get a ticket."