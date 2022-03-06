GA English on Sunday : News in Brief for Sunday

Foto: AP/Andriy Dubchak

Here are the most important facts about the war in a nutshell followed by experts’ tips on how to cope with anxiety; finally, the not-too-good latest Coronavirus figures from the Robert Koch Institute

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Russian Invasion: The most important facts in a nutshell

Note: Information on acts of war and casualty figures from the Ukrainian and Russian sides can currently only be independently verified to a limited extent.

In the embattled city of Mariupol, the number of casualties is rising into the "thousands," according to the mayor.

After a surprise meeting with Russia's President Putin in Moscow, Israel's Prime Minister Bennett met Chancellor Scholz in Berlin.

Putin warns other countries against enforcing a no-fly zone.

More than 900,000 refugees from Ukraine have already arrived in Poland. Germany registers nearly 30,000.

The world's largest credit card issuers Visa and Mastercard suspend business in Russia.

74 percent of Germans are in favour of expelling former SPD Chancellor Schröder from the party, according to a poll.

How to cope with feelings of anxiety if you’re overwhelmed by the war in Ukraine

Calw. People are stunned by what’s happening right now in Ukraine. Some are downright afraid. That is understandable and okay, say psychologists. You can deal with the emotions.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

The war in Ukraine was only a few days old when psychologist Susanna Hartmann-Strauss found herself talking to patients about it. In the meantime, she says, it’s a regular topic in therapy sessions at her practice in Calw in the northern Black Forest.

"On the one hand, the reports and images can remind some people of what they themselves have gone through, namely their own experience of war," says Hartmann-Strauss. The many triggers can activate traumatic experiences and trigger or reactivate anxiety.

Anyone can be affected

But the opposite is also true, reports Hartmann-Strauss. Some young people have never even heard their grandparents tell stories about the war. For them war is something abstract that has no connection to their own lives. An well-established mechanism for coping with fear is the thought that this has nothing to do with me, it can’t happen to me here. But that doesn’t work any more, she says. "Because Ukraine is so close to us, war has suddenly become real that touches our own lives."

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

But fear is actually a good thing, as psychology professor Jürgen Margraf from the University of Bochum points out. "We need fear, fear is our guide." It tells us when we’re in danger - and it does it so quickly that you don't even consciously notice it. For instance, your heart beats faster, you can run better. Digestion and the sex drive, on the other hand, slow us down. "That’s not what you need right then," Margraf explains. It's all about acting quickly in response to a dangerous situation, he says. And it's about the question: fight or flight?

What happens in our brain when we’re afraid?

In the brain, the amygdala is the control centre for rapid response to fear and shock, as Jürgen Hoyer, Professor of Behavioural Psychotherapy at the Technical University of Dresden, explains. When there is sudden danger, adrenaline pumps through our body. "This happens before you can mentally check it - because otherwise it would be too late." One example is when a car suddenly appears from around the corner.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_5"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

"But we also experience fear when abstract values such as our safety or peace are threatened," says Hoyer. One of the stress systems that regulate this kind of tension works over a longer period of time, and not only in unpredictable and potentially dangerous situations. The leading role here is played by the stress hormone cortisol.

Experts are not surprised

Experts say that it is completely normal that people in Germany are feeling upset and distressed by the images and news they are seeing from Ukraine. "We are social beings - much more social than we realise," says Margraf. It may be true people in the Western world have become increasingly individualistic. But when it comes to conflict, groupthink comes out again, he says. "Genetically, we are still primal humans."

One important aspect is the unpredictability. "Faced with the unknown, our fear becomes exaggerated," says Margraf. On the other hand, people tend to dramatically underestimate known risks - such as the risk of holding a cell phone to their ear while driving. "The threat of war is a diffuse threat, and the body and mind switch to a latent state of alarm," Hoyer says. "There's no relief in sight." And most of us have no prior experience of the situation, he adds.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_6"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

When fear interferes with your daily life

Anxiety in itself is not physically dangerous. But it can cause psychological stress and it can be distressing if it gets out of hand, is unreasonably strong or won’t go away. One of the ways experts find out if this is the case is with standardised questionnaires. It is difficult for us as individuals to assess our own situation. According to Margraf, indicators are when we find that anxiety is restricting our life in some way, when we avoid everyday activities or when these cause us suffering. Our partners can sometimes see this happening, says Hoyer, because their lives are also affected.

One of the countermeasures experts advise is to allow yourself a time slot for focussing on and thinking about the war. "You're allowed to think about it, but it should be productive," Margraf says. No one needs two hours of special broadcasts on continuous loop.

Distraction helps

When it comes to distracting yourself, it’s important that you find a meaningful activity that takes up your full attention. This will vary from individual to individual, Hoyer says - from playing with your kids to filing your tax returns. The possibilities are endless. "Any activity that is important to us on a personal level will push the anxiety into the background. If we can do this without denying the existence of anxiety or without minimizing it, we are doing something for our mental health."

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_7"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_5"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Margraf says, "The best thing is when you can control something." Predictability is the next best thing, he says. And, he says, you should look for positive things, like going for a walk with friends and sharing your thoughts. It's also wrong to miss out on nice things. "You're allowed to laugh and have fun, even though there's a war going on."

Important for children: stick to routines

Psychologist Hartmann-Strauss says it is important to stick to routines, especially for children. "Nothing gives more security than when you have to brush your teeth in the evening." And you can look at how you can act constructively yourself, she says: "What can I actually do here and at this moment to help? How can I show solidarity?"

First and foremost, it’s important to acknowledge that you're afraid, she says. "And then to speak out clearly about your own fears". It’s good if you hear that other people share your anxiety, she says. "Fear that is not articulated often takes on irrational traits and makes you feel increasingly helpless and powerless."

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_8"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_6"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

(Originalartikel: dpa / Translation: Jean Lennox)

Seven-day incidence in Bonn rises sharply

The seven-day incidence in Bonn rose significantly from Saturday to Sunday, reaching 1,402.4 on Sunday morning, according to the NRW Health Situation Centre. On Saturday, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week was still reported at 1,080.2. The number of reported cases rose by 1,229 to 60,791.

The seven-day incidence also rose in the Rhein-Sieg district, although not as strongly. It was 1,062.3 (+52.5) on Sunday morning. The number of reported cases increased by 910 to now 98,518.