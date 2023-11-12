GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend

The renovation of the historic building at the Botanical Garden has been delayed several times, partly due to a shortage of skilled labour. During an inspection of Poppelsdorf Palace back in 2014, experts from (BLB) NRW discovered that the slate roofing was dilapidated, and the roof trusses were in need of repair. Large parts of the roof were immediately secured with nets and roofing textiles. The first attempt at renovation in June 2017 was halted after just under five months. The reason was a legal dispute with a company that had been excluded by the BLB during the tendering process. Following a new invitation to tender, work on the large-scale project was only resumed in February 2019.