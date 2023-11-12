GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend
Bonn and the Region · The start of the Carnival season got off to a mainly peaceful start, but there were a number of people taken into police custody; building work on Poppelsdorf Schloss will continue until the middle of next year; and the fire brigade had to evacuate residents after a fire broke out in Bonn Endenich. Our news overview for the weekend.
Police take 26 people into custody as Carnival in Cologne kicks off
The carnival season traditionally kicks off on 11 November. This year, that was a Saturday, which meant special challenges for the police.
They have now issued their initial assessment of yesterday's celebrations. A number of criminal offences such as bodily harm and damage to property were recorded, particularly in Cologne. Officers took 26 predominantly drunk people into custody on Saturday. Many tens of thousands of party tourists had flocked to the city to experience the start of the carnival season. In Düsseldorf, where things are traditionally much quieter on 11 November, there were no reports of an increased number of incidents.
In Cologne, most people partied peacefully during the day and kept to the established rules. From the afternoon onwards, the police were put under increased pressure because there were more and more drunks. By late Saturday evening, the officers had issued 63 dispersal orders. Preliminary findings indicate that so far, 96 criminal charges were issued, mainly for assault, pickpocketing and sexual offences. Two suspects were provisionally arrested.
The head of police operations was particularly pleased that everything around the synagogue in Cologne had remained calm. "In addition to the safety of all carnival revellers, this was a particular concern of mine."
The Mayor of Cologne, Henriette Reker, visited Cologne's largest synagogue, which is located almost directly on the main party mile, on Saturday. "We are of course thinking of the hardship and despair that our Jewish fellow citizens are experiencing right now," said the politician, who is not a party member. "Carnival is now being celebrated here not far from the synagogue. Many people need to let off steam at the moment. Others cannot shut out thoughts of the violent attacks by Hamas and their consequences."
With 1,000 police officers, 180 public order officers and more than 1,000 private security staff, the city of Cologne tried to control the crowds on Saturday. The revellers had travelled from all over Germany. For instance, three Bavarian women dressed up as Hogwarts students said it was a "unique opportunity" to experience the goings-on over a weekend. "We are teachers and can never take time off," explained Svenja (31).
Mound of earth restricts view of Poppelsdorf Castle
According to the developer, Bau- und Liegenschaftsbetrieb (BLB) NRW, the renovation of Poppelsdorf Palace will continue until mid-2024. The reason is civil engineering work, as Frank Buch, BLB spokesperson explained when asked on Thursday. The completion of the renovation of the historic building has been delayed again: the BLB currently expects it to be completed in mid-2024. In January, the plan was still for it to be completed in the second half of 2023.
Sewer construction work on the rear of the palace has now been completed, lightning protection work on the exterior is also finished, and earth trenches in front of the palace have been filled in, explains Buch: "We have started to restore the surface of the grounds, so the large pile of earth will be removed by the end of this month." In the future, there will be piles connected with other, smaller civil engineering works.
"BLB NRW is currently carrying out the outstanding work on the inner courtyard façades, which depends on the outside temperatures," Buch continues.
The renovation of the historic building at the Botanical Garden has been delayed several times, partly due to a shortage of skilled labour. During an inspection of Poppelsdorf Palace back in 2014, experts from (BLB) NRW discovered that the slate roofing was dilapidated, and the roof trusses were in need of repair. Large parts of the roof were immediately secured with nets and roofing textiles. The first attempt at renovation in June 2017 was halted after just under five months. The reason was a legal dispute with a company that had been excluded by the BLB during the tendering process. Following a new invitation to tender, work on the large-scale project was only resumed in February 2019.
Fire brigade evacuates 40 people from apartment blocks
On Saturday afternoon, the fire brigade was called to Effertzstraße in Bonn-Endenich. A fire had broken out in a cellar used by two apartment blocks. The emergency services had to evacuate around 40 residents from the two buildings. Nobody was injured, and the fire could be brought under control. After checking for possible smoke in the flats, the residents were able to return to their homes. There were traffic obstructions around the scene. Effertzstraße was closed for the duration of the operation. The police are now investigating the cause of the fire.