GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend

According to Gabriel disappointment among the workforce is huge. Around 50 people are still part of the permanent staff, she says. She herself celebrated 40 years with the company yesterday evening. Other employees have also been with the company for 20 or 40 years; it feels like a family that is now falling apart, explains the works council chairwoman. Now that they know what is happening, employees can look for something new, says Gabriel. Many staff have already done this, which is why they have recently been working a lot with external labour. There is still hope for the remaining 50 employees. "Every one of them has a good chance on the labour market," she says confidently.