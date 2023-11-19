GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend
Bonn/Region · The River Rhine has broken the 6.50 metre; the fight to save Galerie Kaufhof in Siegburg has been lost; and there is a shortage of medicine in Bonn’s pharmacies. Our news overview for the weekend.
Rhine level breaks the 6.50 metre mark on Sunday morning
The water level in the Rhine rose by more than one metre from Wednesday to Thursday. On late Thursday afternoon, it stood at 5.54 metres - and rose to 6.40 metres by Saturday evening. Now it has risen to more than 6.50 metres, with a total of 6.15 metres being recorded at 8.15 am. At 8.15 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Due to the high water, the number 66 tram form Oberdollendorf has been suspended up to and including Monday 20 November. There will be replacement buses running from the Oberdollendorf stop during this period. The buses will run to the terminus at Bad Honnef and back. This is a precautionary measure for the safety of passengers and transport operations, the SWB said in a statement. The stops for the rail replacement service are located five to ten minutes' walk from the tram stops. If the river level allows it again from Tuesday, 21 November, the tram will be back on its normal route.
Promenade in Mehlem partially flooded
In Bad Godesberg-Mehlem, the promenade in the area of the Königswinter/Mehlem ferry is already flooded, causing the ferry operator to raise the safety ropes of the landing stage. Bonn's public order office and the city's civil engineering department have cordoned off the footpath and cycle path near the landing stage.
According to weather experts, a water level of around 6.50 metres occurs on average every three to four years in Bonn. "It’s nothing out of the ordinary," says the operator of the "Donnerwetter" internet portal. Nevertheless: "We'll have to see how it develops next week." (Original text: Marie Schneider and Johanna Lübke / Translation: Jean Lennox)
Galerie Kaufhof in Siegburg cannot be saved
Attempts to save Galerie Kaufhof in Siegburg have failed. "Yesterday, the employees were informed of the final closure in a video conference," works council chairwoman Marie-Laure Gabriel told the GA. She herself learnt about the closure at 4 p.m. yesterday from the management during a conference call and wanted the employees to know immediately and not find out through the press. She also infomed t's why she also informed them in a WhatsApp group.
The reason the store is closing its doors is that the owner Lapithus withdrew its interim offer because it was not profitable, explained the works council chairwoman. Galeria Kaufhof would have accepted this offer, according to Gabriel. This meant that the last attempt to save the shop in Siegburg city centre had failed. The city of Siegburg was also unable to prevent this. The city's press spokesperson, Jan Gerull, says that since closure plans became known, the administration has been working intensively on what is probably the most relevant aspect of city centre development and has made offers of support to the contractual partners. Despite all efforts, the announced closure on 31 January 2024 stands.
According to Gabriel disappointment among the workforce is huge. Around 50 people are still part of the permanent staff, she says. She herself celebrated 40 years with the company yesterday evening. Other employees have also been with the company for 20 or 40 years; it feels like a family that is now falling apart, explains the works council chairwoman. Now that they know what is happening, employees can look for something new, says Gabriel. Many staff have already done this, which is why they have recently been working a lot with external labour. There is still hope for the remaining 50 employees. "Every one of them has a good chance on the labour market," she says confidently.
Now the last of the shop's goods are being sold, everything up to the very last chair has to go. Everything has to be handed over broom clean. (Original text: Luisa Willmann / Translation: Jean Lennox)
Bonn pharmacists and doctors complain about supply shortages of important medicines
For many years, Germany produced large quantities of antibiotics and was considered the "pharmacy of the world". Today, things are different: There are recurring supply bottlenecks for important medicines such as amoxicillin, which is prescribed for tonsillitis. Nasal sprays are also currently in short supply in the Bonn region, as pharmacists and GPs report. They are having to get creative to supply patients.
Many patients are currently coming to the joint practice of GPs Jörg Abel and Britta Zühlke in Duisdorf with cold symptoms - as they do every autumn. The internists do not prescribe antibiotics for everyone. But when things get serious and the patient has a bacterial infection, there is usually no better treatment. "We find that the patients we give a prescription to often come back to us," says Zühlke, because the pharmacy was unable to dispense what was prescribed. "And that's despite the fact that pharmacists already cushion a great deal and do their best to make everything possible."
It's not just antibiotics, however, where pharmacists must shrug their shoulders. Sometimes there is no nasal spray, then there is a shortage of ibuprofen, then it's fever syrups for children, thyroid medication, vaccines, special eye drops or fertility drugs. The delivery status can change to red from one day to the next.
"The situation is anything but relaxed," says Bonn pharmacist Uta Freieck. Like many of her colleagues, however, she is not content to send her customers home without medication, but is "skilfully tactical", as she says. "We keep making order enquiries, which gives us the chance to get a little bit at a time from the wholesalers." Sometimes importing from abroad also helps. "But that's expensive and a lot of work," she says. Like recently with a vaccine.
Paediatric medicines in particular are currently in short supply again. " Children are sick much more often than adults because they have completely different chains of infection through schools and nurseries," says Freieck. Social media and people's purchasing behaviour are also to blame for some of the problems, as Bad Godesberg pharmacist Stefan Fröhling reports. The best example of this is the diabetes medication Ozempic, which is also supposed to help with weight loss and has been popularised by celebrities. It was suddenly sold out.
BfArM: "Shortages cannot be completely ruled out"
The Federal Office for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM), which is based in Bonn, considers the supply of antibiotics to be fundamentally stable based on the production data. "However, the development of the upcoming infection season cannot be estimated, so that individual shortages cannot be completely ruled out," explains a spokesperson. For this reason, an updated emergency list for paediatric medicines has now been published. It contains important medicines for which there could be an increased demand due to rising infection rates. On the basis of this list, pharmacies can exchange the medicines on the list for a medicine with the same active ingredient, even in a different dosage form, if the actual medicine is not available. It is not necessary to consult the prescribing doctor.
However, these regulations to alleviate supply bottlenecks are also causing new problems, as another pharmacist from Bonn explains. Pharmacists are required to keep some medicines in stock. If stocks run low, they order supplies in the interests of the patient, even for the substitute medicines authorised by the BfArM. However, just as quickly as there is a shortage of a certain medicine, it can suddenly become available again. Pharmacists are then stuck with the alternatives they procured. This is because the health insurance companies insist on existing discount agreements with certain medicines and want to pay the lowest possible prices. "Sometimes it feels like we're playing war to somehow get the medicines that people need," says the pharmacist.
These home remedies help if you have a cold
Although home remedies cannot replace important medication, they can still alleviate many cold symptoms, says doctor Britta Zühlke. "Overall, you should keep your mucous membranes moisturised, both externally and internally." She recommends drinking plenty of water or tea. Sea salt sprays can help to clear the nose, as can nasal showers with salt water or camomile. "Or, like grandma used to do, put your head over a hot pot to inhale the steam. Good additives are salt, camomile and essential oils with menthol and eucalyptus." This helps to loosen the mucus. Essential oils can also be applied to the chest as an ointment. "For children who are more sensitive, you can also put them on their pyjamas." For the night, it helps to sleep with your head raised. (Original text: Nicolas Ottersbach / Translation: Jean Lennox)