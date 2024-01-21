GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend

To be able to support the rescue service, the Königswinter volunteer fire brigade had to equip its all-terrain rescue vehicle with snow chains, as Marc Neunkirchen, deputy press spokesman for the Königswinter fire brigade, told the GA. This was the only way to get to the scene of the accident, which was as smooth as glass due to the many sledgers. "Fortunately, as a fire service, we are prepared for such weather conditions and local circumstances," said Neunkirchen.