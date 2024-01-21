GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend
Bonn/Region · The initiators of the planned demonstration against the far-right in front of the Old Town Hall on Sunday have received a lot of support, including from the Telekom Baskets, A carneval event in Brühl had to be cancelled on Saturday after there were anonymous threats; And finally, emergency services had a difficult rescue operation on Saturday afternoon following a tobogganing accident.
Against racism, for democracy
The initiators of the demonstration "Against racism, for democracy: Bonn remains colourful" say that they expect around 1000 participants on Bonn's market square this Sunday. The kick-off is at 2 pm. Two hours earlier, the Asta of Bonn University has organised a protest march through the city under the motto "Denazification now! Against the racist deportation plans of the AfD and other right-wing parties".
As reported, thousands of people have already taken to the streets in Berlin, Leipzig, Cologne and many other cities to demonstrate against right-wing extremism, hatred and racism. In Cologne, where police say that only 1,000 demonstrators had registered, in the end around 30,000 people came together.
The catalyst for the demonstrations was a report published last week by the Correctiv research network about a secret meeting between AfD members and right-wing extremists in Potsdam. They are said to have discussed "remigration" - a far-right political idea for the mass deportation of people with a migration background.
Not only the CDU, Green, SPD, FDP, Linke and Volt political parties, but also the Catholic and Protestant churches as well as numerous clubs, associations and institutions from the fields of welfare, refugee aid, business, culture and sport have signed the call for the demonstration in Bonn. "It is time for us as a society to take a stand for our democracy and diversity! We must speak out against right-wing extremism, racism and hate speech," declare the signatories.
Ursula Bach, Bonn's Green Party District Chair and co-initiator, is overwhelmed by the positive feedback from Bonn's urban society. She is delighted about the Telekom Baskets' Facebook appeal to all fans to join the demonstration in front of the town hall before Sunday's game against Alba Berlin in the Telekom Dome. The Baskets wrote: "More important than basketball: fly the flag before the game against Alba Berlin in the Basketball Bundesliga - against right-wing extremism, racism and for the safeguarding of our democracy on Sunday, 21 January at 2 pm."
According to a press spokesperson, during services on Sunday, the Protestant Church in Bonn will invite all believers to take part in the demonstration.
Against this background and also in view of the development of the Cologne demonstration, Bach is assuming that far more than the 1,000 registered participants will come to the market square. "I would be delighted if there were 5,000." According to Bonn police, the market can hold around 10,000 people.
(Original text: Lisa Inhoffen / Translation: Jean Lennox)
Man rescued after tobogganing accident on Margarethenhöhe
A man was injured in a sledging accident on the crowded toboggan run on Margarethenhöhe on Saturday afternoon. At 1:30 pm, the ambulance service and fire brigade were called out to rescue the man, who had been injured near the Löwenburger Hof. The operation turned out to be anything but easy in the prevailing weather conditions.
To be able to support the rescue service, the Königswinter volunteer fire brigade had to equip its all-terrain rescue vehicle with snow chains, as Marc Neunkirchen, deputy press spokesman for the Königswinter fire brigade, told the GA. This was the only way to get to the scene of the accident, which was as smooth as glass due to the many sledgers. "Fortunately, as a fire service, we are prepared for such weather conditions and local circumstances," said Neunkirchen.
In the end, the emergency services had to walk the last stretch down the toboggan run to the injured man. To do this, they had special spikes on their boots so that they could move safely on the icy piste.
The man had broken his leg while tobogganing and was initially treated by paramedics and an emergency doctor on site. He was then carried up a forest path to the ambulance using a basket stretcher. The emergency services then took the injured man to hospital.
(Original text: Michael Wrobel and Ralf Klodt / Translation: Jean Lennox)
Carnival party in Brühl cancelled following anonymous threat
A carnival event in Brühl was cancelled on Saturday evening as a precautionary measure following an anonymous threat. As the police announced in the evening, officers had found a letter from an anonymous person at midday containing information about possible dangers for visitors to the Vochemer KG Ölligspiefe stand-up meeting. The letter was fastened to a patrol car parked outside the police station in Brühl. Officers searched the building where the carnival event was to take place that evening.
After finding the letter, the police authority of the Rhine-Erft district immediately set up a special unit to investigate, among other things, the information about the danger described and to initiate further investigations. The search for the unidentified author of the threatening letter is ongoing. The investigating officers also contacted regional and supra-regional security authorities.
Parallel to the search for the author of the letter, police officers searched the premises of the rifle clubhouse on Renault-Nissan-Straße in Brühl-Vochem, which the Vochem carnival club had rented for its stand-up session, with the support of a service dog. The supposedly dangerous area was also cordoned off as a precaution.
After a meticulous search, the police finally gave the all-clear. No objects or substances that could have posed a potential danger were found.
Nevertheless, in the early evening the organisers of the carnival meeting decided to cancel the event. "We discussed the cancellation of our Stand-Up Session with everyone involved for the safety of our guests and members," explained Ralf Rosenkranz, Honorary President of the Vochem carnival society Ölligspiefe, in an interview with the GA.
Many members of the carnival society and guests from other societies were planning to attend the traditional stand-up session. "We received encouragement from many people that we had done the right thing by cancelling," continued Rosenkranz.
He and the president of the carnival society were only informed of the dangerous situation by the police at around 3 pm. "There were already a number of patrol cars here beforehand, investigating the area," said Rosenkranz. But it was not until later that he realised that the operation was connected to the carnival event.
The investigation into the threat is still ongoing. The investigators are looking for witnesses who can provide information about the author of the letter and are asking: Who saw the person who left the letter on the patrol car? Who can provide information about the still unknown writer? Officers from Criminal Investigation Department 23 can be contacted on 02271 81-0 or by email at poststelle.rhein-erft-kreis@polizei.nrw.de.
(Original text: Michael Wrobel and Ulrich Felsmann / Translation:Jean Lennox)