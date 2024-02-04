GA-English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend
Bonn/Region · Some 100 football fans were involved in a fight in Cologne Ehrenfeld on Saturday evening following a match between 1. FC Köln and Eintracht Frankfurt; Bonn’s "Staircase of horror" is to be made more slip-resistant; an E-scooter driver was badly injured after hitting a pedestrian; and one of the lion cubs recently born at Cologne Zoo has unfortunately died. Our news overview for the weekend.
Mass Brawl after the match between 1. FC Köln and Eintracht Frankfurt
There was a mass brawl between rival fan camps after the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Köln and Eintracht Frankfurt. Several of those involved were injured, according to the police.
Passers-by reported a fist fight involving up to 100 people in Cologne-Ehrenfeld on Saturday evening. According to the police, it was an altercation "between suspected violent offenders from the football scene". When the first officers arrived, the participants ran off in different directions.
After consulting with the public prosecutor's office, the police cordoned off the surrounding area. Officers later caught up with around 30 of those allegedly involved in the brawl, some of whom were injured. They were allowed to leave after the officers had established their identities. The police are investigating the offences of breach of the peace and grievous bodily harm.
Original text: (dpa)
Translation: Jean Lennox
Stairs to Bonn Central Station to be made less slippery
The steps leading from Poststrasse to the below-ground part of the main railway station, which are particularly treacherous in the rain, are to be made more slip-resistant - in whichever way possible. On Thursday evening, the city council unanimously decided that the administration should develop "a technical solution to improve slip resistance" and determine cost estimates as a basis for a decision.
The next step is to examine whether the tiles on the steps of this much-used staircase can be dispensed with altogether and whether concrete or natural stone might not be more suitable. One conceivable alternative would be to roughen the tiles. The resolution also includes a request to replace the retrofitted single handrail with a double one.
"Staircase of horror"
The coalition's agreed proposal ultimately relates to an initiative by the Bürger Bund Bonn (BBB). The parliamentary group had repeatedly pushed for the situation to be rectified, in the most recent council meeting with an urgent motion. SPD parliamentary group leader Angelika Esch said at the meeting: "We need the highest level of slip resistance here." BBB parliamentary group leader Marcel Schmitt even spoke of "a staircase of horror".
Since the stairs were built around six years ago, a number of people have contacted the General-Anzeiger and reported falls that they had either experienced themselves or witnessed. In October 2020, an elderly gentleman from Mehlem broke his sacrum when he slipped. He claimed 3,500 euros in compensation from the city. An expert report had found that the steps were not slip-resistant enough.
The steps were built by the Ten Brinke Group, investor of the Maximilian Centre on Poststrasse (formerly the southern superstructure). The company subsequently agreed to install new tiles at its own expense. This was done in summer 2021, but the situation does not appear to have significantly improved. In spring 2023, the city also installed a handrail at the request of politicians. However, passers-by continue to describe problems, especially in wet conditions. The warning signs at the top and bottom of the stairs, which point out the danger of slipping, do nothing to alleviate matters.
City aims for a short-term solution
The administration had long refused to recognise the problems, claiming that the tiling had been selected in accordance with relevant standards. On Thursday evening, Bonn's head of civil engineering, Peter Esch, told council members that he welcomed the coalition's request. The city administration would propose a solution "in the short term". In addition to a more slip-resistant surface, the options for a double handrail would also be examined.
The city council had previously stated that the stairs were not wide enough for such a handrail. Esch cited an overall width of 4.30 metres and a minimum width of a good two metres for the ascent and descent, which must be adhered to in line with emergency evacuation requirements. They will see if "something can be done" within the framework of the fire protection guidelines. The council members also discussed the option of a double handrail, which could run above or below the one already installed to save space.
The BBB's demand for a roof over the staircase no longer plays a role in the council's decision. "It is regrettable that this has been abandoned," said CDU city councillor Julia Polley. City planning officer Helmut Wiesner had spoken on the subject and explained once again that from the perspective of conservationists, a roof would obstruct the view of the main station building. Both he and Esch also expressed doubts that such a superstructure could make the stairs safer. When it rains, pedestrians would "drag" the moisture from the street down onto the stairs, explained Esch, who spoke of "drag water".
The cost of the planned construction work has yet to be determined. It was not clear on Friday whether they would be borne by the city of Bonn or the investor Ten Brinke. Following the replacement of the tiles in summer 2021, the steps were inspected, and the Bonn press office announced that they "technically fulfil the guidelines with regard to slip resistance".
Original text: Lisa Inhoffen and Philipp Königs
Translation: Jean Lennox
E-scooter driver hits pedestrian on the north bridge footpath and cycle path
At around 7.45 p.m. on Friday evening, an e-scooter driver hit a pedestrian on the footpath and cycle path of the A565 North Bridge in Bonn. The scooter rider fell and was badly hurt. Emergency services were alerted and took the man to a nearby clinic as a precaution.
According to Bonn police, the e-scooter rider had hit the pedestrian with the handlebars while travelling in the direction of Beuel and then lost his balance. The pedestrian who was hit was only slightly injured in the collision and received appropriate treatment at the scene.
The police currently assume that the scooter driver caused the accident and was possibly under the influence of alcohol. A blood sample was taken.
During the incident, police and fire service vehicles had to cordon off a lane on the A565. This led to traffic disruptions in the direction of Beuel. The carriageway could only be reopened at around 9 pm.
Second accident on the north bridge a short time earlier
About an hour earlier, at around 6.30 p.m., there had been a rear-end collision involving two cars on the north bridge of the A565 in the other direction, towards Meckenheim. The motorway police reported that there had been a spillage of fuel which had to be cleaned up.
Here too, emergency services had to cordon off one lane of the A565, resulting in considerable traffic congestion in the direction of Meckenheim. The police were able to reopen the carriageway at around 8 pm.
Original text: Dierk Himstedt
Translation: Jean Lennox
Lion cub at Cologne Zoo has died one week after birth
One of the Asiatic lion cubs born recently at Cologne Zoo has died. As the zoo announced on Facebook. "It would appear that mum 'Gina' unintentionally crushed the cub with her weight." Such accidents are not uncommon, the statement continues. Accidents like this not only happen in zoos, but also in the wild.
The other three cubs are in good health. "Mum 'Gina' is continuing to look after them very well, despite her inexperience as a first-time mother."
This is the first litter of lion cubs at Cologne Zoo in 20 years - and also the first litter born to ten-year-old mother lion "Gina". Father is the eight-year-old tomcat "Navin", the zoo announced last Friday. The four cubs were born on Thursday, 25 January.
But zoo visitors will have to be patient until they can observe the three surviving lion cubs - they are currently in a whelping den with their mother behind the Asiatic lion enclosure. According to the zoo, the father is also keeping his distance from the cubs, as is customary in the wild. The zookeepers also have no contact with the litter so as not to disturb the mother-cub relationship. If all goes well, the zoo plans to present the little lions to the public in around two to three months' time.
Original text: ga
Translation: Jean Lennox