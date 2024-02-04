GA-English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend

But zoo visitors will have to be patient until they can observe the three surviving lion cubs - they are currently in a whelping den with their mother behind the Asiatic lion enclosure. According to the zoo, the father is also keeping his distance from the cubs, as is customary in the wild. The zookeepers also have no contact with the litter so as not to disturb the mother-cub relationship. If all goes well, the zoo plans to present the little lions to the public in around two to three months' time.