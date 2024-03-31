GA English on Sunday: News in Brief for the Weekend

An enquiry by the General-Anzeiger newspaper to the press office of the city of Bonn revealed that the tower is not a rocket launch pad, but a so-called "Lebensturn". "It is, so to speak, an extended version of a bug hotel," explains spokeswoman Andrea Schulte. As well as nesting boxes for insects, the tower also contains materials such as logs or wood shavings on its various levels. This means that, as well as insects, it also provides shelter for smaller animals such as hedgehogs. There will also be an information board on the tower with all the relevant information.