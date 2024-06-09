GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend
Bonn/Region · A man has been arrested at Cologne Bonn airport under suspicion of supporting a branch of the IS terror organisation; a burning boat caused a major firefighting operation in Tannenbusch; and there are more details about the driver who illegally used an emergency lane on the motorway and damaged a number of vehicles. Here’s our news in brief for Sunday.
Suspected IS Sympathiser Arrested at Cologne/Bonn Airport
The Federal Public Prosecutor's Office has detained a suspected IS sympathiser. The suspect was apprehended at Cologne/Bonn Airport on Friday, a spokesperson for the Karlsruhe authority announced on Saturday in response to an enquiry. The man, who has German, Moroccan and Polish citizenship, is suspected of having transferred a total of nearly 1,700 US dollars to an account of the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), a regional branch of the Salafi jihadist group Islamic State (IS), via a cryptocurrency exchange in September 2023.
The suspect is reportedly being investigated on suspicion of supporting a terrorist organisation abroad and for violations of foreign trade law, with the subject of the arrest being the monetary transfers. The man has been in custody since Friday evening.
The newspaper ‘Bild’ had previously reported on the case, including a connection to the upcoming European Football Championship that will be held in Germany. The spokesperson for the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office did not wish to comment on the report or on further details about the case. An announcement is expected for the beginning of the week.
According to dpa information, the man had applied to work as a steward and security guard for side events outside football stadiums, including public screenings, but he failed the application check that every applicant undergoes.
The ‘Bild’ report states that the man also tried to obtain accreditation for two other major events, again without success. His apartment was searched, and investigators seized mobile phones, data carriers, computers, and ‘suspicious recordings’. The suspect is keeping silent about the allegations.
ISIS-K - an Offshoot of the Islamic State Terrorist Militia
ISIS-K originated in Afghanistan. Khorasan refers to a historical region in Central Asia, which included parts of Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Iran.
The group has been increasingly active in recent months: Western security authorities and experts believe that ISIS-K is responsible for the attack on an event centre on the outskirts of Moscow on March 22. More than 140 people were killed in the worst terrorist attack in Russia in years. Several suspected terrorists behind the attack are in custody.
In March, two ISIS-K terror suspects were arrested in Gera, Thuringia. The two men from Afghanistan are said to have been planning an attack on the Swedish parliament in response to Quran burnings. The IS offshoot is also linked to plans for attacks in Cologne, Vienna and Madrid at Christmas 2023.
According to security authorities, militant Islamists are trying to cause unrest in Germany in the run-up to the European Football Championship. Calls for terrorist violence published by ISIS-K are part of an ongoing propaganda campaign aimed at fuelling unrest and triggering lone actors, according to security circles in May. The group had previously published a video game-style image on one of its channels showing a man in a stadium with an automatic weapon.
(dpa)
Fire in underground car park in Tannenbusch: Boat identified as source
The Bonn Fire Brigade responded to a significant incident in Tannenbusch, involving a fire in an underground car park on Riesengebirgsstraße.
The fire was reported shortly after 9 pm on Friday. The affected garage is situated beneath several high-rise residential buildings, some extending up to six storeys. The structure's location complicated the firefighting efforts, as some exits are located in a courtyard between the residential blocks.
Upon arrival, it was initially unclear if anyone was inside the garage or what had ignited the blaze. A total of 65 firefighters were deployed, equipped with heavy machinery, resulting in the closure of Schlesienstraße from the roundabout. Fortunately, no individuals were in danger, and the fire department identified a boat as the cause of the fire, according to the fire department spokesman Martin Haselbauer.
The boat's composition posed additional challenges. Its hull, made of glass-fibre-reinforced plastic, produced substantial smoke, Haselbauer explained. This permeated through the garage exits into the apartment block's courtyard. With numerous onlookers present, including residents observing from their windows, firefighters used a megaphone to clear the area and instruct residents to close their windows.
Intense smoke development necessitated caution
Haselbauer emphasized that firefighters needed to proceed with extreme caution to avoid endangering themselves. Smoke spreads rapidly in confined spaces such as an underground car park. Rescue teams utilized thermal imaging cameras, hoses and safety lines to tackle the blaze. A firefighting support vehicle positioned at the main entrance ensured the extracted smoke, which had been driven out by engine fans, flowed away from the courtyard.
Following the initial firefighting efforts, extensive extinguishing and ventilation work continued. The operation concluded around 11 pm, with no injuries reported.
Original text: Petra Reuter and Chantal Dötsch
Update on man who drove through an emergency lane on the motorway, damaging several vehicles
In Germany, in case of congestion, drivers are required by law to move over to one side of the road, leaving a clear rescue lane for emergency vehicles, a so-called Rettungsgasse. After a driver illegally drove through such a Rettungsgasse on the A565 motorway in Bonn on Thursday morning, further details of the incident are now known. What are the general consequences in such cases? How often do problems with emergency corridors? We provide an overview.
As reported, a motorcyclist crashed shortly before the Auerberg exit in the direction of Meckenheim at around 10 a.m. on Thursday. Initial reports suggested no other vehicle was involved. However, the motorway police later confirmed a collision with a car. The car, attempting to switch to the right-hand lane, struck the motorcyclist. While the car sustained minor damage, the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was hospitalised.
Following the accident drivers formed a Rettungsgasse. At approximately 10.30 a.m. a driver entered this rescue lane and slightly damaged eight cars in the process. He then abandoned his vehicle in the left-hand lane and fled on foot but was later apprehended on the motorway. According to a spokesperson for the motorway police on Friday, the man has a mental illness. His driving licence was confiscated, and potential hospitalisation is being considered. The investigation into the hit-and-run offence is ongoing.
Prevalence of Rettungsgasse issues in and around Bonn
Reliable statistics on improperly formed, blocked or illegally used rescue lanes in the Bonn region are scarce. Both the motorway police in Cologne and ADAC Nordrhein acknowledge this gap.
However, a 2018 nationwide survey by the German Red Cross revealed that rescue lanes were blocked in 80% of all cases. Proper lane formation occurred without issues in just 15.6% of the evaluated operations.
Since then, awareness has improved, according to the DRK district association in Bonn. Frank Frenser, a spokesman for the Bonn fire brigade, confirms this positive trend but notes that occasional issues arise from driver distraction or misjudgement.
Importance of timely emergency lane access
Johannes Giewald, spokesman for ADAC Nordrhein, emphasizes the critical nature of clear emergency lanes: "Every minute counts after an accident. The faster the emergency services reach the scene, the greater the chance of survival for the victims." Only police and emergency vehicles, such as fire brigades, ambulances, doctors' vehicles and breakdown lorries, are permitted to use the Rettungsgasse.
Legal consequences for violations
According to the catalogue of fines for driving offences, unauthorized use of the emergency lane incurs a minimum fine of 240 euros, two points on the driver's record at the central register of driving licenses in Flensburg, and a one-month driving ban. In special cases, fines can reach up to 320 euros, accompanied by the same penalties or even criminal charges and license revocation. Fines for failing to form or obstructing the emergency lane range from 200 to 320 euros, along with two points or a driving ban.
Original text: Judith Nikula
Translation: Jean Lennox