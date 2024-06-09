GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend

Following the accident drivers formed a Rettungsgasse. At approximately 10.30 a.m. a driver entered this rescue lane and slightly damaged eight cars in the process. He then abandoned his vehicle in the left-hand lane and fled on foot but was later apprehended on the motorway. According to a spokesperson for the motorway police on Friday, the man has a mental illness. His driving licence was confiscated, and potential hospitalisation is being considered. The investigation into the hit-and-run offence is ongoing.