GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend

Fountains fall victim to these kinds of foam attacks time and time again. In July 2023, unknown persons tipped eight bottles of washing-up liquid into a fountain in Euskirchen, police say. The foam was so thick that it spilled into the pedestrian zone and partially covered the tables and chairs of a café, and the fire brigade had to be called in to clear up the lather. The police launched an investigation on suspicion of criminal damage to property.

The Kaiserbrunnen fountain in Bonn has also been made to foam with washing-up liquid. Here, too, the fire brigade had to be called out to clear up the foam from the pavements and roads. The press office estimated the cleaning costs at 1500 euros at the time.