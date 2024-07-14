GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend
Bonn/Region · The Coronavirus is still around, causing pharmacists to run out of COVID-19 tests; car passengers and a motorbike rider courageously saved two people from a burning car; and a foaming fountain in Königswinter caused consternation, some some smiles, on social media.
"Corona does not take a summer break"
The Coronavius knows no summer break. Both GPs and pharmacies in the region confirm that infections are on the rise in the Rhein-Sieg district. COVID-19 tests are becoming a scarce commodity. "Our two wholesalers say there are no more left," says Ulrike Jüngel-Sandner from the Augustinus pharmacy in Sankt Augustin, who is also the spokesperson for the North Rhine Pharmacists' Association for the Rhine-Sieg district. Pharmacies then have to switch to other suppliers and order larger quantities. "It's a game of chance as to whether it's worth it for us or whether we'll end up sitting on the tests, because they don't have a long shelf life," she explains.
The accuracy of the tests is also tricky, says Jacqueline Hiepler, a GP in Hennef. "If you test at the right moment, i.e. relatively early in the infection status, then the virus can be detected," she says. In addition, antibody tests in individual diagnostics have become considerably less important due to the heterogeneity of SARS-CoV-2 variants and the high seroprevalence in the population, in other words, the high number of specific antibodies in the blood serum. "Most people have now developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 due to previous infections," explains the doctor.
Things are turbulent in surgeries
Things are still "turbulent" in GP surgeries, and that's what's unusual: "Since the pandemic, respiratory diseases haven't taken a break in the summer months, like a background noise from Covid throughout the year." In her practice in Hennef, Hiepler has seen some severe infections: "We have a good 20 patients with acute upper respiratory tract infections every day. That sounds like a lot, but we are five doctors and we treat a relatively large number of people."
The virus does not seem to be bowing to the summer. "The overall activity of acute respiratory diseases in the population is high for this time of year," according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Berlin. In wastewater monitoring, the SARS-CoV-2 viral load was at a low level with a rising trend.
The fact that the number of infections is increasing could be because many people were vaccinated a relatively long time ago, and SARS-CoV-2 is good at tricking our immune system. It doesn't even have to change significantly to do this. According to the RKI, the time from infection to the first symptoms (incubation period) has become shorter. For the sub-variants of the Omicron variant circulating since 2023, it takes an average of around three days, but often only one day, which is shorter than for the virus variants circulating at the beginning of the pandemic.
No hospitalisation
The good news is that there have been no hospitalisations recently. "However, we are also observing that the courses are relatively long-lasting. A cold used to be over after five days, but now the infection can torment patients for a good two weeks," says Hiepler. The symptoms at the moment are often spasmodic coughing fits similar to whooping cough, otherwise like a conventional cold: fever, headache, sore throat and aching limbs and a runny nose.
Young people in particular are affected, including many kindergarten children, who are also currently suffering from gastrointestinal illnesses. In contrast, older people in care facilities are doing well.
Are there any special precautionary measures in doctors' surgeries at the moment? "Not in our practice. Like many of my colleagues, I personally don't even wear a mask. I believe that always wearing a mask doesn't make the immune system any better," Hiepler says.
Vaccinations against Covid will not be available again until autumn for people over 60. According to Hiepler, the new vaccine adapted to the current virus variants will be available together with the flu vaccine from the end of September.
The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) recommends that people with respiratory infections (which can always be caused by SARS-CoV-2) should generally stay at home for three to five days until their symptoms have clearly improved. Contact should be reduced, especially with people at increased risk of severe courses of the disease. If contact is unavoidable, a face mask should be worn to protect others.
First aiders rescue occupants from burning car in Lohmar
Two people were badly injured in a serious traffic accident on the Sülztalstraße (L 288) in Lohmar in the early hours of Sunday morning. A 27-year-old man from Ruppichteroth and his 20-year-old passenger were travelling from Rösrath to Lohmar shortly before 1am. According to police trace analysis, the Seat Ibiza car hit the shoulder on a long stretch of road in the Sülztal valley. The small car veered off the road to the left, presumably due to the driver suddenly steering in the opposite direction. It crashed into one of the trees on the Deutsche Alleenstraße. Witnesses say that the vehicle immediately caught fire.
A motorcyclist and two car occupants immediately provided crucial assistance by pulling the 20-year-old and the 27-year-old out of the burning vehicle. The interior of the car then also caught fire and burnt out. The use of a small fire extinguisher had no lasting effect given the extent of the fire. It was only when the Lohmar fire brigade was alerted that the flames, which had also affected the branches of the tree, could be extinguished with water and foaming agent.
The two occupants of the vehicle involved in the accident were first treated on the road by the crews of three ambulances and an emergency doctor. Both sustained serious injuries, the police said. The woman was taken to Siegburg Hospital and the seriously injured man to Cologne-Merheim Hospital. As it could not initially be ruled out that there were other occupants in the car at the time of the accident, the fire brigade used a drone with a thermal imaging camera to search the area from the air.
Sülztalstraße, which currently serves as a diversion route for the motorway 4, which is closed near Overath-Untereschbach, had to be fully closed for two hours for the duration of the rescue work and the accident investigation by the police. Several drivers ignored the closure and tried to pass the accident site via the neighbouring cycle path. The burnt-out vehicle was secured by the police for further investigations into the cause of the accident, which is still unclear.
Original article: Christof Schmoll
Foam attack on fountain in Königswinter
"I call it a blue fountain because of the colour of the bottom, which unfortunately you can't see now. Not my sense of humour," wrote a user in the "Königswinter Altstadt" Facebook group on Thursday morning, posting a photo of the fountain on Clemens-August-Straße in Königswinter. You can see how the fountain is covered in a thick layer of foam. A photo of the foaming fountain was also shared in the Facebook group "You're from Königswinter if ...".
"Really annoying"
The incident made people in both groups very angry. "I can't laugh at pranks like that," writes one user. Another describes those responsible as "detergent terrorists", another writes: "'It will be made clean again. It used to foam a lot. It's annoying, but honestly ... Who hasn't smiled."
The town of Königswinter responded to the posts and wrote: "Hello dear community, unfortunately this is really annoying! We have informed the specialist department about the situation. Best regards!" By Friday evening, the foam had disappeared and the water was clear again.
Fountains fall victim to these kinds of foam attacks time and time again. In July 2023, unknown persons tipped eight bottles of washing-up liquid into a fountain in Euskirchen, police say. The foam was so thick that it spilled into the pedestrian zone and partially covered the tables and chairs of a café, and the fire brigade had to be called in to clear up the lather. The police launched an investigation on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
The Kaiserbrunnen fountain in Bonn has also been made to foam with washing-up liquid. Here, too, the fire brigade had to be called out to clear up the foam from the pavements and roads. The press office estimated the cleaning costs at 1500 euros at the time.
Original text: Lydia Schauff
Translation: Jean Lennox