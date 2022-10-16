GA English on Sunday : News in Brief for the Weekend

Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

A section of the A555 autobahn had to be closed for 15 minutes yesterday because two men were fighting; building projects including the Poppelsdorf Schloss are taking longer than usual because of a shortage of skilled workers; Deutsche Bahn has upset a lot of people with its new winter timetable; Bonn residents annoyed that they often can’t use their residents’ parking spaces

Drivers fight on the motorway between Cologne-Rodenkirchen and Godorf - full closure of the A555

For a more than unusual reason, the A555 motorway between Cologne-Rodenkirchen and Godorf had to be completely closed for about a quarter of an hour on Saturday afternoon: two motorists had been fighting on the hard shoulder in the direction of Bonn, reported an officer at the Cologne police control centre.

The road had to be closed completely to ensure the safety of the two drivers and to bring the situation on the spot under control, the police officer told the GA.

At 3.35 p.m., the control centre received an emergency call regarding the brawl. When the patrol officers arrived on the scene, they were able to quickly separate the two men who were fighting.

The police described the events leading up to the altercation as follows: The two men involved, a taxi driver and the driver of a BMW, must have already clashed on the tangent from the A4 to the A555. Apparently, both had somehow taken each other's right of way.

The police said there were other passengers in both cars, but the control centre was unable to give any details about the exact number. On the A555, they then encountered each other again.

And what followed was something that amazed even the experienced police officers: It seems that the two spontaneously, and wildly gesticulating, agreed to stop on the hard shoulder and settle the dispute there. "I have never experienced anything like this before," the control centre officer confessed. "The two men pulled over and stopped a few hundred metres before the Godorf exit. And then fists quickly flew and blood flowed."

The police eventually sent about a dozen officers to separate the brawling men and settle the dispute. According to police reports, no serious injuries were sustained during the altercation. Media reports that at least ten people were involved in the fistfight and that several people were injured could not be confirmed by the Cologne police when asked by the GA. However, the police cannot rule out the possibility that other people from the two vehicles may have intervened in the dispute in one way or another. Another car is said to have stopped, in which relatives or friends of the passenger or the taxi driver were sitting. "However, the taxi driver and the driver of the BMW were the sole cause of the punch-up," the control centre official clarified.

One of the two is said to have threatened to use a knife, but according to the police it was not used in the fight.

As an unpleasant side note, a completely uninvolved motorist, who had to stop because of the fight had a medical emergency at the scene of the incident due to a previous illness. the man was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The A 555 motorway was temporarily fully closed in the direction of Bonn. The police subsequently closed two of the three lanes for a longer period of time. There was a long traffic jam.

The police in Cologne immediately contacted the public prosecutor's office to clarify how to proceed, because the fight could have been considered a crime of aggression, the control centre officer added. In this case, the driving licences of the two drivers would have had to be seized. However, the public prosecutor's office did not consider it to be a crime of aggression because the two men had agreed to meet on the hard shoulder.

Nevertheless, both drivers, who were allowed to continue their journey, will now be charged with inflicting bodily harm on each other.

(Original text: Axel Vogel)

Shortage of skilled craftspeople causing serious delays on Bonn building sites

There is a lack of skilled workers on construction sites in Bonn. For example, on the site of the Poppelsdorf Schloss. Although the view of the Schloss has been partially restored, the building work will not be completed by the end of this year as planned due to a shortage of skilled workers. Since July, the scaffolding has gradually been dismantled, and the next step will be the side along Meckenheimer Allee, reports Frank Buch, spokesperson for the Bau- und Liegenschaftsbetrieb (BLB) NRW, the building's owner.

"Most of the roofing and plumbing work as well as the renovation work on the windows have been completed," he says. With the exception of the roofers, all craftspeople are now still working on the south-west side, for example locksmiths, stonemasons and plasterers. From the beginning of 2023, work will continue in the inner courtyard. Due to the shortage of skilled workers, the building owner does not expect completion until the second half of the year. Only then will the total cost of the renovation be known, says Buch.

"It’s not our fault that it was delayed," emphasises Wilfried Kessel, technical manager at Kratz Bauunternehmung GmbH in Bonn, which was involved in the renovation of the Schloss. Kessel reports a shortage of skilled personnel, even though the order situation is very good. His company handles more than 300 construction sites of various sizes every year. Due to the lack of skilled labour, some projects are running slower than usual, says the contractor: "Where I used to send three or four people, I can now only send two."

Kessel, who is on the board of the Bonn/Rhine-Sieg Building Trades Guild, has been noticing the lack of young people for a long time: "When only twelve people per year finish their apprenticeship in the bricklaying trade, that's pathetic. Actually, we need around 50." The profession is better than its image, Kessel emphasises. "You earn good money, and technical innovations like lifting equipment make the work easier." He says he also likes to set up the crane often in order not to wear out his 35 or so employees, but to keep them for a long time. "Smaller companies don't have these technical possibilities."

Recently, Kessel's company launched a social media campaign through an agency to recruit skilled workers. "There were about thirty applications, but only from unskilled workers. We couldn't hire a single one," says Kessel. He needs trained staff. In view of the uncertain economic situation, the construction company has put the search on hold. "We don't want to hire a lot of new people only to have to put them on short-time work."

In the view of Ali Candemir from the Cologne-Bonn district association of the IG Bau trade union, the shortage of skilled workers is omnipresent in the industry: "Regardless of whether large or small companies - they are all looking for staff and have sometimes developed poaching strategies. Some companies pay their employees bonuses of up to 2,000 euros if they recruit new people, Candemir says. "There are also larger companies that buy up smaller companies or go to construction sites to entice away work crews. They then offer them extra payments."

Do investors building in Bonn also feel this pressure? "On our side, there have been no short-term problems with a lack of skilled workers," says Moritz Tank from project developer Ten Brinke, who is building an office building in Dransdorf. His company is more concerned with the economic situation with rising interest rates and inflation.

"At the moment, there are no delays or problems with our Constance project in Bonn due to a shortage of skilled workers, and everything is running according to schedule," says Stephan Pacho, spokesperson for Swiss Life Asset Managers, which is building several hundred flats on Poppelsdorfer Allee. There are no such problems with other construction projects in Bonn either.

According to its own information, the City of Bonn is very much affected by the shortage of skilled workers and cites as examples some construction sites that have temporarily been or are currently on hold: the renovation of the football field at Gerhardsplatz (Nordstadt), the green space Budapester Straße (Innenstadt), the playground Haberstraße (Dransdorf), the nature reserve Lyngsberg (Lannesdorf) and the Reuterpark (Kessenich).

Due to a lack of offers, no palisade renovation could take place on playgrounds in 2021, says Isabel Klotz from the press office. Only two bids were submitted for the renovation of the Derletalweg. According to Klotz, due to a lack of skilled workers in the administration itself, projects cannot be started, for example at the Municipal Building Management.

At the Civil Engineering Office, there have been no restrictions so far, despite the lack of staff, because external companies are carrying out the work.

Fewer ICE trains to stop at Siegburg/Bonn in winter

The latest Deutsche Bahn (DB) winter timetable has caused a stir. According to the schedule, there will be significantly fewer ICE trains stopping in Siegburg/Bonn as of 11 December.

While DB announces many improvements in long-distance services, five stops in the southbound and two stops in the northbound direction will be cancelled at the ICE station Siegburg/Bonn. Thus, between 2.31 p.m. and 6.31 p.m., there will be no more ICE trains beyond Cologne in the direction of Düsseldorf/Essen stopping at Siegburg/Bonn. The stop of the ICE number 43 from Cologne in southern direction, i.e. Mannheim, Karlsruhe and Basel, will also be cancelled. At the moment, this ICE travels every two hours.

Commuters who want to travel to Frankfurt am Main in the morning will also be affected: Both the stop of the ICE 101 at 7.09 a.m. and the stop of the ICE 103 at 9.09 a.m. will be completely cancelled in Siegburg/Bonn with the winter timetable. A similar picture emerges from the afternoon and evening onwards with the elimination of many stops of the ICE routes 106, 626, 204, 109, 201 and 203.

"The planned new stops will not make up for the lost connections in terms of quantity and quality," says Oliver Krauß, transport policy spokesperson for the CDU parliamentary group in the state parliament. In addition, travel times would increase significantly.

"DB is clearly acting against the interests of the passengers."

Ingo Steiner, parliamentary group leader of the Green Party in the Rhein-Sieg district council, takes a similar view. He is unsympathetic to the fact that "especially during rush hours, when many people want to travel", the ICE service in Siegburg/Bonn is being thinned out. "Every day you can see the full platforms in Siegburg. DB is clearly acting against the interests of passengers here," he says.

Krauß says DB's measures give "the completely wrong signal". In his opinion, the attractiveness of the station is noticeably reduced in many perspectives. His opinion is shared by Martin Metz, a Green Party member of the state parliament from the Rhein-Sieg district: "A measure like this would massively weaken the accessibility of our region."

Katrin Uhlig, Green member of the Bundestag from Bonn, points out that the Bonn/Rhine-Sieg region is the second federal political centre as well as the seat of important internationally active organisations. "It doesn't fit at all if DB then cuts long-distance connections," she says. That is why she is planning to talk to Transport Minister Volker Wissing and DB, where she will demand a change of course.

According to Krauß, environmental protection aspects are also being ignored. "DB is not winning back the interest of passengers in this way after the pandemic restrictions," the CDU politician said. He sees the region's fast and coordinated connections to Frankfurt Airport, to Brussels, or to the state capital Düsseldorf as a quality of location, making Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district attractive places to live and work. "The stepchild treatment of the stops at the Siegburg/Bonn ICE station in the larger relation is completely unacceptable." When asked about the reasons, Deutsche Bahn has so far not commented.

Residents complaining that non-residents block their parking spaces

The City of Bonn is raising the prices for residents' parking in two steps: first 15 euros, then 30 euros per month will be charged for residents' parking permits from 1 March 2023 and 2024 respectively. The price increase has triggered criticism because not all residents' parking spaces are available to those who pay. A Bonn resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the GA that there are many parking violations in residents' parking spaces on the Rhine near the Rosental.

"I know some neighbours who don't pay and still park in residents' spaces," she complains. Commuters who work in Bonn also use the residents' parking spaces. "We are dependent on the car. I can't switch to cycling or public transport because I am severely disabled," she says. If the spaces were only used by residents, she said, you could get along.

"If everything becomes more expensive, including parking, then we will see ourselves forced to leave Bonn," says the resident. She would also like to see more area-wide controls: "The decision on the fee increase is easily made at the desk, but how often and how extensively are checks carried out on the spot outside?"

According to the City of Bonn, there are plans to check more frequently in the residents' parking zones. However, due to the high parking pressure, there are generally many complaints in these zones, says deputy city spokesperson Marc Hoffmann. "However, we cannot identify any hotspots. The areas are checked daily."

The Bonn resident also complains that the fees for illegal parking are too low. Especially if residents' parking spaces are going to cost more in the future, she says, it would be appropriate to make parking tickets more expensive as well. This is not planned on the part of the city. "Fines for parking violations will not be increased if the fees for residents' parking permits rise, because the amount of the warning or fine is fixed in the federal catalogue of offences and is thus prescribed by law. The catalogue of offences ensures that traffic violations are sanctioned in the same way throughout the Federal Republic," Hoffmann said.

So what good is a resident parking permit if there are not enough parking spaces available? "By having the option of resident parking, residents have the advantage of basically being able to use the public parking space without having to pay general parking fees and comply with parking time limits. At the same time, holders of a resident parking permit are not entitled to a street parking space in public areas," says Hoffmann.

The City of Bonn only issues resident parking permits to vehicle owners with their main residence in Bonn. The permit currently costs 15 euros for six months, and if it is lost, 10.20 euros will be charged for a replacement permit. If you change parking zones or licence plates, you pay 15 euros. When and where resident passes are required is indicated by signs on the respective streets. There is no separate regulation on resident parking in the catalogue of fines; violations are punished like parking without a parking permit with fines between 20 and 55 euros.