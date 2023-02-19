GA English on Sunday : News in Brief for the Weekend

Foto: Maximilian Mühlens

Bonn Hundreds of young people queued up for 1-cent Doner Kebabs in Bad Godesberg; bike tyres are being slashed at a university campus; the fire brigade puts out a dangerous fire in Oberlar before there is any serious damage.

Bad Godesberg snack bar draws a huge crowd with 1-cent offer

Hundreds of children and young people queued in front of a new kebab takeaway on Koblenzer Straße on Saturday - despite the rain. The snack bar is in one of the pavilions right next to the Bad Godesberg post office. The queue stretched as far as Löbestraße. They all didn't want to miss out on the special opening day offer of the new branch of kebab franchise chain "Haus des Döners": Each doner kebab cost one cent on the opening day.

The 1-cent offer was advertised mainly on the company's social media channels and with stickers on the windows of the branch. Two pupils who each scored a kebab told GA that they had waited for a total of three hours. "We thought at first that the shop would open at 12pm during normal hours, but it actually opened at 1pm," said one of the pupils.

Some of the kebab fans even brought camping chairs to sit down while they waited. The franchise company from Hürth based the entire look of the snack bar on the Netflix hit series "House of Money". The company already operates a branch at Friedensplatz in Bonn.

The company made the headlines nationwide because it always opens with the 1-cent offer. Once in a while, the police and the public order office were called into action because of the large crowds. This also happened on 11 February 2022, when the chain opened its Bonn branch. In Bad Godesberg, staff of the snack bar maintained order. The Bonn police control centre knew about the opening, including that there was a public order service on site, as a police officer from the control centre told the GA on Saturday. The opening was largely incident-free, he further explained.

(Original text: Maximilian Mühlens)

Students warned about bike tyres being slashed

Bonn university last week sent out a notice to all students warning them that the tyres of parked bicycles on the Poppelsdorf campus have recently been getting slashed more frequently.

The university recommends that students who are affected file a complaint for damage to property. This would help to "identify the perpetrators and hold them responsible". When asked, police spokesperson Simon Rott confirmed that bikes are regularly damaged at the Poppelsdorf campus and the Hofgarten.

Compared to last year, the number of reports has increased: While there were a total of 58 reported cases of damage to property on bicycles in 2022, the police already counted 43 so far this year. According to Rott, this is also because cases are now being reported that occurred some time ago. Since the university's appeal alone, 16 reports have been filed, Rott said. "What is remarkable here is that the stated time of the offence goes back as far as November 2022," he says.

The police are now collecting all cases that can be linked to the series of crimes on campus. According to police spokesperson Rott, the Criminal Investigation Department 15 is evaluating whether there are any crime patterns. An appeal for witnesses has also been issued, he says. The University points out to students that tips and reports can also be made online at internetwache.polizei.nrw. In addition to the police and rescue service, the university's security service is also available for emergencies on the university premises.

(Original text: Jan-Oliver Nickel)

Fire brigade stops fire in Oberlar from causing serious damage

A burning wooden shed kept about 60 firefighters in Troisdorf-Oberlar on their toes on Saturday afternoon. At around 3.35 p.m., the fire brigade was dispatched to Josefstraße after an emergency call was received at the control centre. Initially, it was thought to be a small fire. However, the shed, which was located in a backyard, was already ablaze when the first firefighters arrived. The flames were also threatening to spread to a garage and an apartment building.

Four fire-fighting teams were deployed with C-pipes and a turning pipe from the turntable ladder. Thanks to the massive and rapid deployment, the fire was finally stopped from spreading and the blaze was brought under control.

Forces from the full-time fire brigade as well as from the East and West fire brigades were deployed. The firefighters were able to leave the scene at around 6.40 pm.

(Original text: Michael Wrobel)