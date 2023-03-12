GA English on Sunday : News in Brief for the Weekend

Foto: Christof Schmoll

The fire brigade had to free a horse from a muddy ditch in Lohmar; two cars were totalled in a collision in Seigburg; in Beuel, an elderly man drove his car into a hedge; and Telekom Baskets beat Würzburg and remain at the top of the league table. There’s also a chance to win tickets to the Baskets’ next Champions League game.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Fire brigade rescues horse from ditch

The Lohmar fire brigade found themselves confronted with a tricky task when they were called out to the Krahwinkel district on Saturday afternoon. A horse had fallen into the ditch next to its stable. The ditch had been covered with construction fence elements and the animal had got its legs caught in the fence. To make matters worse, rainwater had collected in the ditch.

The firefighters first had to pump out the water. Then they cut through the fence to give the horse, which was lying on its side, room to move. Both a tractor and the fire brigade's turntable ladder were brought into position to hoist the heavy animal out. But that wasn’t necessary. Before a special harness could be put on the horse, it was able to get up under its own power and could be pulled out of the mud bed. It was taken to the stable for further treatment. The fire brigade and the police were able to end the operation after about an hour.

Car lands on its side after collision in Siegburg

Four people slightly injured and two cars totalled - that is the result of an accident on Wilhelmstraße in Siegburg on Saturday afternoon. According to investigations so far, at around 4.15 p.m. the driver of a VW Passat had overlooked an oncoming Hyundai while turning at the junction shortly after the subway and collided with the vehicle.

The violent collision caused the Hyundai to skid across the road before landing on its side. The 40-year-old driver and his 30-year-old female passenger were slightly injured in the accident and had to be taken to hospital. The 50-year-old driver who caused the accident and his 40-year-old female passenger also suffered minor injuries but did not need to go to hospital.

Elderly man drives into hedge

An 84-year-old man sustained minor injuries when he drove into a hedge in Beuel. The police say the man apparently lost control of his vehicle. For reasons that have not yet been explained, he drove out of his garage on Modestusstraße and then at high speed along the road to the intersection at Pützchens Chaussee. There, the car landed in the hedge of a front garden.

Due to the awkward position of the vehicle, the senior citizen was unable to get out of the car on his own. The fire brigade had to first secure and stabilise it. Firefighters were then able to free the slightly injured driver from his predicament. He was then taken care of by paramedics.

Telekom Baskets Bonn deservedly beat Würzburg 94-73

The Hardtberg remains an impregnable fortress and the Telekom Baskets are still at the top of the table in the Basketball Bundesliga. With patience and attractive team play, as evidenced by 28 assists, the team of head coach Tuomas Iisalo defeated the Würzburg Bakets with 94:73 (27:21, 27:24, 23:15, 17:13).

Telekom Baskets: TJ 17 points/2 threes (11 assists), Zach Ensminger, Mike Kessens 12/1, Sebastian Herrera 7/1, Karsten Tadda 12/2, Collin Malcolm 9/1, Javontae Hawkins, Deane Williams 13/2 (6 rebounds), Finn Delany 13/3.

The GA is giving away tickets for the next Telekom Baskets Bonn home game.

Things are going well for the Telekom Baskets in the Champions League, too. Head coach Tuomas Iisalo's team won the group games against Manresa, Vilnius and Istanbul.

The Baskets want to continue their series of unbeaten games in the Champions League in the upcoming home game. On Tuesday, 14 March, Baxi Manresa will be the guests in Bonn, kick-off is at 8 pm. We are giving away 10x2 tickets for the Baskets' game against Manresa.