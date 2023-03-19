GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend
Most traffic restrictions have been lifted after a bus burned out on the A565 under the Endenicher bridge this weekend; fewer people took place, but the atmosphere was good at the 35th Bad Godesberge Spring Race; and in Cologne, a cold case has been reopened to find the killer of a teenage girl 32 years ago.
Most traffic restrictions near Endenicher Ei lifted
At around 12 noon the motorway exit Poppelsdorf in the direction of Koblenz and the Endenicher Allee bridge were reopened to traffic. However, it will not be possible to drive from Endenicher Ei to Poppelsdorf until further notice, it was announced, as concrete parts could still break off the bridge in this lane. The restrictions had been put in place on Saturday morning when employees of the Civil Engineering Office of the City of Bonn, the Autobahn GmbH and a structural engineer had examined the Endenicher Allee bridge after a coach had burnt out on the A565.
At around 0.40 a.m. on Saturday, the Bonn fire brigade was called to the scene of the accident on the A565 near the Bonn-Poppelsdorf junction. A coach in which 16 passengers had been travelling was completely engulfed in flames.
The vehicle was travelling on the A565 in the direction of Koblenz during the night, when the driver noticed smoke and fire in the exterior of the coach, the fire brigade said. The driver stopped the bus under the Endenicher Allee bridge and ordered the passengers to evacuate the vehicle. A short time later, the back rows were on fire.
Several emergency calls alerted the fire and rescue services and when they arrived, the entire coach was in flames, Carsten Schneider, deputy head of the fire and rescue service in Bonn, said.
The emergency services immediately began extinguishing the fire and also had to protect the bridge, as it was being attacked by the flames. The fire brigade set up a shuttle operation with several tankers that shuttled between the Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring and the motorway in order to have enough water available to extinguish the fire.
Due to the heavy smoke, the fire brigade closed the Endenicher Allee bridge during the operation. Schneider said on the scene that the fire had apparently caused minor damage to the bridge. The fire brigade was on the scene with about 46 firefighters. The coach was towed away at around 7.50 a.m. on Saturday morning.
The 16 passengers and the driver were uninjured. During the fire-fighting measures, the rescue service looked after the passengers and a replacement bus from the tour company ensured that they could continue their journey.
Fewer participants but good spirits at the Bad Godesberg Spring Race
On Saturday morning, shortly before 11 a.m., Andreas Hauck, head coach at the athletics association LAV Bad Godesberg, gave the starting signal for the 35th Bad Godesberg Spring Race. The Nordic walkers were the first to set off on the five or ten kilometre course on the Heiderhof towards Ließem. Shortly afterwards, it was the turn of the under-14s, who completed a 1000-metre lap.
Hauck was not entirely satisfied with the turnout. Last year, about 300 young and adult runners took part, but on Saturday he estimated there were 150, or about half as many. Hauck thinks this was mainly due to illness: "Many children no longer have an intact immune system because of the long Coronavirus pandemic and having to wear face masks."
Still, the atmosphere among the first participants was full of optimism in the spring-like temperatures. For example, among the eight children and young people in the U10, U12 and U14 age groups from the Leichtathletik Wachtberg club: "We're looking forward to the run," emphasised coach Manuel Lengrüsser But he also admitted: "It's always difficult to motivate the kids at the weekend because they often have lots of other activities and commitments."
Mass DNA test to find killer of teen murdered in 1991 "well underway"
Cologne - Cold Cases investigators in Cologne have reopened a 32-year-old case to find the killer of a teenage girl. As part of the investigation, 355 men have been asked to provide a saliva sample.
The murder of 16-year-old Seckin Caglar in Cologne 32 years ago remains unsolved to this day - which is why the police have now started a mass DNA test. At the first session held on Saturday in a primary school, about 200 men had given a saliva sample by early evening, according to a spokesperson.
The police had contacted a total of 355 men who lived in Cologne-Poll on the right bank of the Rhine at the time of the murder or who had some other connection to the area.
"It went well," said the police spokesperson when asked by dpa. Those contacted had also been given the alternative date of 26 March. In addition, a few people had already voluntarily given a saliva sample to the police, as they would be unable to be present on both dates, she said.
Seckin Caglar had got off the tram on her way back from work on 16 October 1991 and disappeared. The next day, her body was found behind a bush near the tram stop in Poll. She had been sexually assaulted and strangled.
The "Cold Cases" investigation team of the Cologne police recently reopened the case. A few days ago, they started a large-scale public campaign with posters, flyers and their own website to get possible witnesses to come forward. The public prosecutor's office has offered a reward of 5000 euros for clues leading to the perpetrator. "We want to make it clear that we are on his trail," said the head of the homicide squad, Markus Weber.
DNA traces of the murderer had been found on the body at the time. The police want to use a series of tests to exclude people as perpetrators - and at the very best to track down the murderer. According to the police, the new DNA sample can also determine whether someone is related to the perpetrator.
Participation is voluntary, said senior public prosecutor Ulrich Bremer in advance. But it is also clear: "If someone does not participate, we will of course take a closer look at that person."