GA English on Sunday: News in Brief for the Weekend

At around 12 noon the motorway exit Poppelsdorf in the direction of Koblenz and the Endenicher Allee bridge were reopened to traffic. However, it will not be possible to drive from Endenicher Ei to Poppelsdorf until further notice, it was announced, as concrete parts could still break off the bridge in this lane. The restrictions had been put in place on Saturday morning when employees of the Civil Engineering Office of the City of Bonn, the Autobahn GmbH and a structural engineer had examined the Endenicher Allee bridge after a coach had burnt out on the A565.