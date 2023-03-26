GA English on Sunday: News in Brief for the Weekend

The woman had been targeted by the investigators because of her boyfriend: The police were investigating four men from the region, among them the partner of the accused, on suspicion of illegal arms trafficking. The suspicion was not confirmed, however, and the case against the quartet was dismissed. But a surprising by-catch weighed heavier than the collection of weapons, which was probably intended almost exclusively for decorative purposes: the officers found 1.6 kilos of an amphetamine salt preparation in the woman's refrigerator when they searched her flat on 1 June 2021. They also found almost 980 grams of another amphetamine variant as well as 230 grams of cannabis and various drug equipment.