GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend
Bonn/Region · Extinction Rebellion block the B9 in Bonn; a body is found at the international university of applied sciences in Bad Honnef; leaked refrigerant sets off the fire alarm at the Huma centre in Sankt Augustin. Here’s our news in brief for Sunday.
“This is a catastrophe that we are running towards at full speed”
Extinction Rebellion temporarily brought traffic to a standstill on the B9 in Bonn on Saturday with several short-term road blockades. During the so-called "swarming", the demonstrators briefly blocked the B9 in both directions of travel at regular intervals near the Koblenzer Tor for about two hours, starting just after midday. The main road was repeatedly blocked by the activists for about five minutes. They were demonstrating with banners and flags against the lack of measures being taken to protect the climate. On the banners with which the activists took to the streets were demands such as "Traffic turnaround now!" or "Stop motorway expansion".
Between 12.30 p.m. and 2 p.m., the road blockades caused minor traffic jams in both directions. However, there was no major traffic chaos. Many drivers coming from the south and heading into the city avoided the Koblenzer Tor by turning left into Stockenstraße. Some drivers also opted to make a direct U-turn. Most of them, however, waited for the short-term blockades and - with a few exceptions - remained very relaxed. Some tried to drown out the activists' loudspeaker announcements with horns or loud music. There were only isolated incidents of verbal abuse or aggressive behaviour. One car driver drove very close to the banners that the activists had spread out on the road in front of them.
When a motorist tried to drive past a banner, she was told by the police that this was a registered demonstration and that she would have to wait a few minutes until the traffic was moving again. During the loudspeaker announcements of about five minutes, with which the activists announced their demands on climate protection, motorists mostly waited patiently and peacefully until Extinction Rebellion cleared the road again. The activists repeated the action every ten minutes for about one and a half hours.
With banners and flags as well as flyers distributed to motorists, they drew attention to the climate crisis and demanded a reduction in car traffic. "Eighty per cent of all journeys by car are unnecessary, as less than ten kilometres are covered. Distances like these could just as well be covered by bicycle," Elmar Keul emphasised in his speech.
Extinction Rebellion called for a faster development of public transport as well as a greater extension of bicycle lanes. The environmental movement criticised Germany for not meeting its climate targets and for failing to reduce CO2 emissions over the past decades. "This is a catastrophe that we are running towards at full speed," stressed spokesperson Elmar Keul. Therefore, he said, they will continue to occupy streets in the future to destroy and stop "the deadly system of the combustion economy".
In the afternoon, there was another campaign by Extinction Rebellion in Endenich: the activists occupied Von-Hymmen-Platz for several hours to prevent vehicle owners from parking their cars here. "This is a park that is being misused as a car park. We are just taking the space we are entitled to," said Keul. He said the city is expected to put up no-stopping signs.
(Original text: Sebastian Flick)
Apparently no evidence of foul play in connection with body found in Bad Honnef
The police are investigating after a body was found on the grounds of the International University of Applied Sciences Bad Honnef. According to police spokesperson Robert Scholten, a dead person was found in a shaft at around 9 a.m. on Friday morning. The emergency doctor who was called could only diagnose the death of the 29-year-old.
According to Scholten on Saturday afternoon, there was no evidence of foul play. The investigation into the cause of death is continuing and is now focusing on a possible accident.
According to GA information, the man lived on the campus, but was not a student at the university. His body was recovered from the shaft by the fire brigade and police and then handed over to forensic medicine. There, it was examined to determine the cause of death.
Police investigators were still examining the site and securing evidence into Friday evening. Interviews with possible witnesses also took place on campus.
(Original text: Lydia Schauff and Sebastian Fink)
Leaked refrigerant triggers fire alarm at Huma centre in Sankt Augustin
The fire department and emergency services went to the Huma shopping centre in Sankt Augustin on Friday at noon after the fire alarm system there had gone off. According to Dennis Schwellenbach, press officer of the Sankt Augustin fire brigade, refrigerant had leaked from a refrigerant pipe in a technical room in the delivery area, which triggered the alarm. Seven people were slightly injured and treated by the ambulance service.
The leak was caused by labourers who had damaged a refrigerant pipe during their work. The room was then flooded with refrigerant, according to the fire department. The fire brigade ventilated the room and measured the air quality before finally giving the all-clear. In addition to the 35 firefighters, the police, ambulance service and emergency doctor were also on duty.