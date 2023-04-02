GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend

Between 12.30 p.m. and 2 p.m., the road blockades caused minor traffic jams in both directions. However, there was no major traffic chaos. Many drivers coming from the south and heading into the city avoided the Koblenzer Tor by turning left into Stockenstraße. Some drivers also opted to make a direct U-turn. Most of them, however, waited for the short-term blockades and - with a few exceptions - remained very relaxed. Some tried to drown out the activists' loudspeaker announcements with horns or loud music. There were only isolated incidents of verbal abuse or aggressive behaviour. One car driver drove very close to the banners that the activists had spread out on the road in front of them.