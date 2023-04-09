GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend
Bonn · Two demonstrations met at Bonn’s Münsterplatz on Saturday. One was for military support for Ukraine, the other for laying down of weapons everywhere; police chased after and apprehended a suspicious scooter driver; a woman was rescued from a burning flat in Plittersdorf; and the last Coronavirus restrictions were lifted in NRW this weekend.
Organisations demonstrate for military support for Ukraine
On Saturday afternoon, two associations demonstrated for military support of Ukraine against the Russian aggressors on Münsterplatz. Around 200 people took part, many wrapped in blue and yellow Ukrainian flags.
They held up banners with slogans such as "More tanks = fewer deaths" and "No victory without military weapons". The organisers - Ukrainians in Bonn e.V. and Osteuropaforum Bonn - had brought two large Putin figures, which had been made by the carnival float maker Jacques Tilly. One of them shows the Russian president bathing in a tub full of blood. "We brought the figures to Bonn with the support of friends from Düsseldorf," said co-organiser Pavlo Frisch.
Peace demonstration
At around 16.45, a demonstration by Bonn peace groups also arrived at Münsterplatz, having started in Beuel with about 300 participants.
They demanded: "Lay down your arms! Negotiate instead of escalate!" In the face of millions of refugees from all continents, global poverty and increasingly frequent environmental catastrophes, war and arms build-up are counterproductive, say the organisers, who expressly want to stick to their pacifist worldview despite opposing views.
Organisers and co-organisers include the Women's Network for Peace e.V. and the Peace Initiative Beuel. The Bonn Peace Forum fears that a fight to victory in Ukraine will still cost countless victims. Many of those taking part in the Easter march are also worried about an escalation into nuclear war, as could be seen from the various calls for this large-scale event.Both rallies were peaceful.
Police apprehend suspicious scooter driver after chase
The Bonn police noticed a suspicious scooter driver on a black vehicle without a number plate at around 5.40 p.m. on Saturday. This was reported by an officer at the control centre. Since the scooter driver did not make any effort to stop, several patrol cars took up the pursuit and finally stopped the vehicle in the Siemensstraße area.
The man had attempted to brake hard and swerve to avoid being caught in front of a stationary patrol car, but he skidded and fell. According to the control centre, the man sustained minor injuries in the fall.
Fire brigade rescues woman from burning flat in Plittersdorf
On Saturday evening at around 7.20 pm, the Bonn fire brigade rescued a woman from a burning flat in Saarstraße in Bonn-Plittersdorf. A home nursing service looking after the flat's occupant alerted the fire brigade when they found the woman lying on the floor in a smoke-filled flat, the police said.
Together with neighbours, the first responders tried to pull the woman out of the flat. However, it was so full of smoke that only the emergency services were able to rescue the woman from the flat using breathing apparatus. The first responders passed the woman on to the ambulance service, which took her to hospital.
The fire, which was caused by a kettle on a hotplate, had started in the kitchen. The fire brigade quickly extinguished the fire. The firefighters then ventilated the flat. The flat is temporarily unfit for habitation, the police added. The Bonn fire brigade was on the scene with seven vehicles and 23 firefighters. Saarstraße was closed to traffic until about 8 pm.
Last Coronavirus restrictions lifted
Around three years after the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, the last governmental protective measures came to an end in North Rhine-Westphalia on Saturday. Until Good Friday, visitors to doctors' surgeries, clinics and care facilities were still required to wear FFP2 masks under the Federal Infection Protection Act. Since midnight on Saturday, these rules no longer apply. However, doctors' surgeries can still require patients to wear mouth-nose protection.
North Rhine-Westphalia's Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) appealed to people's personal responsibility to protect themselves from Covid-19. He said that it is still "not a harmless cold". Thanks to vaccinations and increasing immunity of the population, however, the situation is now different than at the beginning of the pandemic.
In total, more than eight million cases of Covid-19 and over 31,900 laboratory-confirmed deaths related to the Coronavirus have been registered in Germany's most populous state, according to figures from the NRW State Health Centre (Landeszentrum Gesundheit, LZG NRW). However, the information on the infection figures only provides a very incomplete picture, as many cases were not recorded most recently - mainly because by far not all infected persons had a PCR test done.
After the first confirmed case of the Coronavirus in NRW on 25 February 2020 in the Heinsberg district, there were sometimes drastic restrictions on basic rights in the months and years that followed: Temporary closures of day-care centres, schools, restaurants, shops, cultural and sports facilities, keeping distance and having to self-isolate as well as bans on visits to hospitals and old people's homes had taken a lot out of people.