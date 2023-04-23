GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend

The core of the issue is the rejection of the extension of the A565 as well as the construction of the Rheinspange near Wesseling and various other new motorway construction projects over the next few years. The current Federal Transport Infrastructure Plan must be put to the test, said Malte Kleinwort of Parents for Future, one of the spokespersons of the Transport Turnaround Alliance. "The plan is from 2016, when the Paris climate protection goals were not yet so much in focus." The foundations on which the plan is based, however, are much older.