GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend
Bonn · You can feast around the world this weekend in Bonn Beuel; an elderly couple were brutally attacked in their home on Saturday evening; and police are looking for three men after a man was shot dead in Cologne on Saturday afternoon. Here’s a news overview for the Whitsun weekend.
International Food Festival in Beuel
On the long Whitsun weekend, the International Food Festival is once again taking place on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel. Food trucks with food from all over the world are offering delicious food from Saturday to Monday. But this weekend will probably be the last time the festival will take place on the banks of Rhine in Beuel. "The district council has determined that no events that charge and entrance fee may take place in public areas," says organiser Till Riekenbrauk. However, the Beuel district administration accommodated the organisers and allowed the festival to take place this time. The organisers would like to stay in Bonn, but now have to look for a new location.
"We have to take admission to cover the costs. Since the pandemic, our costs have rocketed," says Riekenbrauk. That's why you have to take admission, he says. The prices of the food range from five to twelve euros. On average, about nine euros.
On Sunday, the festival is open from 12 noon to 10 pm, and on Whit Monday visitors can drop by between 12 noon and 8 pm. Admission costs 3.50 euros, the organisers announce on their website. Disabled persons and children under the age of twelve can visit the festival free of charge. Dogs are also allowed, provided they are kept on a leash.
How to get there
Bus and train: From the Konrad-Adenauer-Platz stop (train lines 62, 65, 66, 67), or from the Bonn Hermannstr./Konrad-Adenauer-Platz bus stop (bus lines 529, 537, 603, 606, 607, 608, 609, 632, 640), it is only a few metres' walk to the festival site.
By car: Navigation address Rheinaustraße 11 53225 Bonn
There is paid parking at the car park Rheinaustraße 122/Combahnstraße or in the "Tiefgarage Brückenforum".
Elderly couple brutally attacked in their home
A brutal robbery of an elderly couple shook Sankt Augustin: A 69-year-old woman and 79-year-old man were attacked in their villa in Niederpleis on Saturday evening. The unknown perpetrator or perpetrators had first entered the property of the house on Mülldorfer Straße at around 10 pm and then forced their way into the house. It is still unclear how they did this.
There they injured the two persons present. After the crime, the 69-year-old woman was able to call the police on the emergency number 110 and inform the emergency and rescue services. The police immediately rushed to the scene of the crime with several patrol cars and initiated a manhunt for the so far unidentified robber(s). It was not yet clear whether the robbers were able to steal anything.
The couple were injured during the robbery and taken to hospital in two ambulances. The criminal investigation department secured extensive evidence in the house and questioned the couple in the evening.
Officers took photos and searched the surrounding area. Several paper bags containing evidence were carried out of the house and must now be evaluated. The Sankt Augustin volunteer fire brigade was also called in to assist and illuminated the crime scene over a large area. In addition, a fire brigade drone was used to take overview pictures for the police in order to clarify possible escape routes or access possibilities to the property.
The police urgently ask possible witnesses to report to the nearest police station. In particular, tips on suspicious persons or vehicles in the period between 9.30 p.m. and 10.15 p.m. would be very helpful for the police.
A 60th birthday party, who were celebrating outside, behaved in a particularly commendable manner. They were aware of the operation and prepared several trays of coffee for the emergency services. The police questioned the birthday guests, but could not obtain any further clues about the crime.
Gunshots in Cologne: Police search for three fugitive men
A 35-year-old man was killed and a 28-year-old woman was critically injured in an on-street shooting in Cologne-Mülheim on Saturday afternoon.
The shooting took place only a few hundred metres from the Mülheim police station in Böcking Park, a police spokesperson said. According to witnesses, at around 3.30 p.m. several men, who are still on the run, were involved in what appears to have been a sudden attack on the couple in the area of Böckingpark/Böckingstraße.
After the first shots, which critically injured the 28-year-old woman, the 35-year-old man tried to flee. However, the perpetrators followed him and finally shot him about 100 metres further behind a multi storey car park. Bernhard Kloock, head of the police unit, told the GA that the perpetrators shot the man in the back of the head. He was killed immediately. The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition.
According to Kloock, the search is currently on for three men dressed in black, each about 40 years old. Investigators are currently looking into possible links to the biker scene because the background is still unclear. No weapon has been found so far. It was presumably taken away by the perpetrators, said Kloock. A Cologne homicide squad has taken up the investigation.