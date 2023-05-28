GA English on Sunday: News in Brief for the Weekend

On the long Whitsun weekend, the International Food Festival is once again taking place on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel. Food trucks with food from all over the world are offering delicious food from Saturday to Monday. But this weekend will probably be the last time the festival will take place on the banks of Rhine in Beuel. "The district council has determined that no events that charge and entrance fee may take place in public areas," says organiser Till Riekenbrauk. However, the Beuel district administration accommodated the organisers and allowed the festival to take place this time. The organisers would like to stay in Bonn, but now have to look for a new location.