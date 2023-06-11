GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend
Bonn · There’s a chance to board a German navy landing vessel on Monday – if you’re not afraid of being recruited! The A61 autobahn was closed for hours in the early hours of Saturday after a police chase and arrests; four people had to be treated for smoke inhalation after their car caught fire on the A3; police are looking for a criminal who escaped from a Remagen hospital; and if you bought dried basil from Lidl, check the product number as you might need to return it.
German Navy landing craft docks on Stresemannufer
On 12 June, visitors will be able to board a German Navy multi-purpose landing craft. It is likely to be the last time the ship will be seen in Bonn. The Duisdorf naval comradeship is preparing a special reception for the crew.
When the German Navy's multipurpose landing craft (MZL) "Lachs" moors at Bonn's Stresemannufer on Sunday evening, the crew will be welcomed by a delegation of the Duisdorf naval comradeship (MK) " Eisbrecher Stettin" and invited to a beer at their "home port" on Wesselheideweg. It is a tradition in seafaring that after mooring in the harbour everyone worldwide and across ranks is united by an "Einlaufbier" (arrival beer). Some members of the Duisdorf comradeship were able to experience the Kieler Woche departure parade on board the landing craft last year.
"Of course, as a former navy member, you get a little wistful when you meet today's young soldiers and you see a 'grey' ship again and can go on board," says MK club member Werner Schiebert in anticipation of the navy boat's arrival. The retired Bonn staff captain and current vice-president of the German Naval Association will also be on board when the soldiers fulfil their mission of informing and recruiting young soldiers during the anniversary week, "175 Years of German Navies".
On 14 June 1848, the German National Assembly in the Paulskirche in Frankfurt overwhelmingly approved six million Taler for the construction of an imperial fleet. With this, members of the first freely elected German parliament founded the first all-German navy. Since then, the navy has celebrated the birthday of the first German fleet every year.
In Bonn, there is now a rare opportunity to see the navy inland, far from the coastal waters: the MZL Lachs is the only unit of the German Navy that can still navigate the Rhine. This will probably be the last time that this capability will be used to conduct fact-finding interviews with servicemen and women on board an authentic naval vessel.
For the purpose of recruiting new blood, the landing craft's crew of about 17 is expanding to include some specialists, for example mine divers, to provide information about career opportunities in the navy. "In the past," Schiebert says, "inland minesweepers were regularly on the Rhine in terms of public relations and recruiting new recruits." These units no longer exist today, the former captain regrets.
The Lachs is on a farewell tour on the Rhine
After its first stops on Borkum and in Düsseldorf, the Lachs, the navy's last landing craft, is now on its farewell tour: after Bonn, it will moor in Cologne (14 and 15 June), Duisburg (17 and 18 June) and Emmerich (20 June) before it is decommissioned next year.
Next Monday in Bonn, the naval comradeship "Eisbrecher Stettin" will also be represented with a pavilion on board during the "Open Ship" from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be available for discussions and information. Around 4.30 p.m., the Bonn Shanty Choir will come on board and provide musical accompaniment for a maritime farewell to the boat. "Let's hope," says Schiebert, "that the Rhine level doesn't drop too much."
"Open Ship" on the MZL Lachs on Monday, 12 June from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Stresemannufer berth (jetty of Personenschifffahrt Schmitz).
Original text: Stefan Hermes
A61 closed for hours due to arrest
The arrest of suspected robbers in the early hours of Saturday morning led to the closure of the A61 motorway for several hours. The four suspects had allegedly broken into a petrol station on Vorgebirgsstraße in Swisttal-Heimerzheim at around 1 a.m., according to a Bonn police spokesperson. When a patrol car happened to drive past the scene of the crime, the four fled in two cars in the direction of the A61 into Rhineland-Palatinate.
There, after a "prolonged chase", the four suspects were arrested at around 1.50 a.m. in the area of the Ahrtal bridge, the Koblenz police announced early on Saturday morning. During the operation, the A61 had to be closed in both directions until about 4.15 am.
Original text: Christine Bähr
Four people suffer from smoke inhalation after car fire
Four people suffered from smoke inhalation after a car fire on the A3 in the Siebengebirge. Shortly afterwards, another person was injured in a tail-end collision, a GA reporter learned at the scene. The four people were travelling in the direction of Cologne on Saturday when their car caught fire at about 2 p.m. shortly before the "Siebengebirge" junction. The passengers got out of the car and ran along the A3. In the process, they inhaled "considerable amounts" of smoke gas. They had to be attended to by a total of four ambulances and an emergency doctor, it was reported.
A little later, there was a tail-end collision involving five cars at the end of the traffic jam that had formed as a result of the operation, it was reported. One person was slightly injured. He also had to be treated in an ambulance. After a brief full closure, traffic was diverted past the scene of the fire in the left lane. The car was almost completely burnt out, it was reported.
Original text: Ralf Klodt and Christine Bähr
Police search for escaped offender in Remagen
A criminal has been on the run from the regional hospital Remagen since about 12.30 pm on Saturday. The police assume that the man is still hiding in the vicinity of the hospital. In addition to a large contingent of emergency personnel, a helicopter has also been deployed to support the search from the air.
The man is described as about 30 years old, short hair, receding hairline, bearded, wearing black boxer shorts and a black T-shirt.
The police ask the public not to pick up hitchhikers in Remagen and the surrounding area. Anyone with any suspicious sightings or information about the fugitive can call the Remagen police on 02642-9382-0.
Recall of dried basil at Lidl
The manufacturer TSI Consumer Goods GmbH is recalling the product "Kania Basilikum gerebelt, 15g" (dried, rubbed basil). Salmonella was found in the product, which is sold at discounter Lidl, according to a company statement on Lebensmittelwarnung.de. Salmonella can be a trigger for stomach and intestinal disorders.
Products with the best-before date of 31/08/2025 and lot numbers 082025C30B and 082025A31B are affected. They were sold at Lidl exclusively in the federal states of Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland and North Rhine-Westphalia. The products can be returned at all Lidl shops.
Translation: Jean Lennox