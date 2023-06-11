GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend

Four people suffered from smoke inhalation after a car fire on the A3 in the Siebengebirge. Shortly afterwards, another person was injured in a tail-end collision, a GA reporter learned at the scene. The four people were travelling in the direction of Cologne on Saturday when their car caught fire at about 2 p.m. shortly before the "Siebengebirge" junction. The passengers got out of the car and ran along the A3. In the process, they inhaled "considerable amounts" of smoke gas. They had to be attended to by a total of four ambulances and an emergency doctor, it was reported.