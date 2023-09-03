GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend
Bonn and the Region · Climate activists glue themselves to Adenauerallee; Gorillas delivery service is no longer available in Bonn; Customs officers checked for irregularities in working conditions of security staff at a Bonn festival. Our news overview for the weekend.
Climate activists blocked the B9 in Bonn
About a dozen climate activists blocked Adenauerallee (B9) near Museum Koenig in Bonn for about an hour at noon on Saturday. Four of the members of the group " Letzte Generation" (Last Generation) glued themselves to the asphalt to block traffic in the direction of Bad Godesberg. Other activists positioned themselves with posters on the street and in front of the museum.
The group had a large cardboard figure on a trailer emblazoned with the slogan: "The climate is not negotiable". The alerted police initially tried in vain to persuade the activists to clear the road. In order to avoid major traffic chaos, the officers then directed the traffic around the activists on the other side of the road.
The reactions of motorists and passers-by varied. While some were angry and upset ("I think this is atrocious and they should be punished"), others - especially younger people - expressed their understanding for the measure. A passer-by who had earlier visited the museum handed out chocolate bars to the activists as fortification. "I admire these people for their commitment," said the 72 year old tourist. He could not understand the angry drivers, some of whom reacted in a very agitated and almost violent manner.
The police took the personal details of the protesters before they used oil to detach the glued activists from the asphalt. The members of "Letzte Generation" did not offer any resistance, the atmosphere could almost be described as polite and calm. The road was cleaned and after more than an hour it could be reopened for traffic.
Original text: Michael Wrobel and Axel Vogel
Translation: Jean Lennox
Gorillas delivery service has left Bonn
Ever since the boom of delivery services during the Coronavirus pandemic, the black, orange or pink backpacks have become an integral part of Bonn's cityscape. One colour, however, will be missing in future. The Turkish company Getir, which had taken over competitor Gorillas in December and continued its service in Bonn under its colours, has ceased operations in the federal city. The headquarters on Friedrichsstraße has been closed since last Wednesday.
One day earlier, the company had announced that it was shedding some 2,500 employees. Thousands of staff had also had to leave the delivery service the month before. As reported by Handelsblatt and Businessinsider, Getir is withdrawing from 17 of the 23 cities in Germany where it was present. In future, the couriers will only be on the streets in Berlin, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Munich, Düsseldorf and Cologne.
The company did not want to comment publicly on its withdrawal from Bonn when asked by the GA. But in view of the numerous dismissals, it does not seem to have been an individual decision. The company had already announced in recent weeks that it would withdraw completely from Spain, Portugal and Italy. In Germany, at least for the time being, a core market seems to be preserved.
Aldi Süd tests entry into the delivery sector
The so-called "quick commerce" sector is highly competitive. It is an open secret that none of the start-ups has yet earned enough money in the long term with its offers. Due to poor working conditions and sometimes speeding bike couriers, the services have also been the cause of critical debate in Bonn. But the hopes placed in the market are still high.
Recently, Aldi Süd announced that it no longer wanted to be a spectator and started a test run of online grocery shopping in the Ruhr area. In contrast to ad-hoc deliveries, such as those offered by Flink and Getir, the discounter plans to offer its customers delivery slots for transport with an electric car. Rewe has been doing this for some time with its own delivery fleet, and it also uses the delivery service Flink. Edeka has invested in the Dutch online supermarket Picnic.
These delivery services are available in Bonn
In addition to the above-mentioned supermarket delivery services of Rewe and Picnic, discounter Netto also brings shopping to the door in Bonn. Healthy competition is offered by the Cologne-based company Bauerntüte, which specialises in delivering organic products throughout Germany. Among the bicycle couriers, the pink-clad riders from Flink are the only company after Getir's departure that promises to deliver supermarket items in a few minutes. Especially in the evening hours, drivers from Uber Eats, Wolt and Lieferando can also be found in the city, providing delivery services for restaurants.
Customs officers check security services at Jeck im Sunnesching
At around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Cologne customs arrived at the Rheinbaue in Bonn with a large contingent of 50 officers, where thousands of visitors were flocking to the big event "Jeck im Sunnesching". The customs officers were not interested in the carnival goings-on, but rather in the more than 150 security personnel deployed at the various entry points. Customs spokesperson Jens Ahland explained that the officers were specifically focusing on investigating unlawful employment, undeclared work and minimum wage violations.
As he explained, the whole thing was part of a nationwide campaign focusing on employees of the security services sector. After Ahland's colleagues had already investigated the security services at Cologne/Bonn Airport on Friday and found few grounds for complaint, on Saturday it was the turn of institutions and events in Bonn where security guards were on duty.
"The security and guard sector is a particular issue for us because we often have to deal with a very special structure, namely so-called subcontractor chains," explained customs spokesman Ahland. The "Jeck im Sunnesching" event had a similar structure, with only one main service provider who took over the contract for the complete package. "However, it is estimated that ten to twelve subcontractors then docked onto the main contractor."
At the end of the day at "Jeck im Sunnesching", Ahland and his colleagues were astonished to find that employees from a total of 22 companies were involved. This is because many companies do not have the staff to handle such large events on their own.
According to Ahland, it soon became clear after the first talks with the security services' staff "that many did not know exactly which companies they were working for". Many also didn’t know exactly what they would be earning. This was also a big problem in the industry, the customs spokesman added: "With every additional subcontractor, the responsibility shifts." In addition, he said, "When so many companies are in on the act, it is hardly surprising that we come across employees who earn significantly less than the minimum wage."
According to Ahland, there was another focus of checks in the Bonn region on Saturday: employees of security services in 13 refugee accommodation centres were scrutinised. The customs offices will publish the first results of the checks on Sunday.
Original text: Axel Vogel
Translation: Jean Lennox
Suspect identified after robbery of fruit and vegetable stand
On the afternoon of 2 August, there was a robbery at a fruit and vegetable stand in Bad Godesberg. The police have now arrested a suspect. At around 4:45 p.m., the perpetrator drove a turquoise scooter into the parking area of the stall on Muffendorfer Straße. According to the police, he then went behind the counter, threatened the sales clerk with a knife and demanded that he give him money from the cash register. According to the General-Anzeiger, he entered the stand through the side entrance, behaved calmly and had a rather unkempt appearance. Afterwards, the man fled on his scooter in the direction of Heiderhof. The vehicle did not have a registration number.
In the course of the investigation, the police found the unusual getaway vehicle, a turquoise scooter, in an underground car park in Bonn-Heiderhof. A police motorcyclist had discovered it and informed his colleagues. In addition to the garage area, the task forces also searched the flat of the 33-year-old man who owned the scooter. After initial investigations had been completed, the man was released. The investigation and the analysis of the evidence are still ongoing.
According to police spokesman Robert Scholten, robberies at fruit stands are very rare, and the Bonn police are not aware of any other cases.
Why are there so many helicopters in Bonn?
Several helicopters have been flying over Bonn these days. What was that all about? According to the press office of the Federal Police, they were flight exercises of the Federal Police's flying school.
As a rule, the aviation school tries to avoid flights over Bonn. However, it is not always possible on the routes to the various locations around that city, the report continues.
In addition to the training flights of the Federal Police, private helicopters and the ADAC air rescue service were also flying over Bonn, according to Flightradar.