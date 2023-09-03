GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend

According to Ahland, it soon became clear after the first talks with the security services' staff "that many did not know exactly which companies they were working for". Many also didn’t know exactly what they would be earning. This was also a big problem in the industry, the customs spokesman added: "With every additional subcontractor, the responsibility shifts." In addition, he said, "When so many companies are in on the act, it is hardly surprising that we come across employees who earn significantly less than the minimum wage."