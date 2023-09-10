GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend

Especially in the upper rooms, where children over the age of three are cared for, the temperatures rise sharply in the summer. According to Dauben, the problem is not least due to the building design, which does not comply with the so-called Bonn Model that was introduced in 2016 and according to which all new daycare centres are supposed to be built. The many glass surfaces make the centre bright and friendly. " But despite the external blinds, the glass surfaces heat up the rooms a lot when the sun is bright," says Dauben. In addition, there are not yet enough large trees in the vicinity to provide shade.