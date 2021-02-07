GA English on Sunday : News in Brief from Bonn and the region

The Milchhäuschen (little milk house) on the Elsigerfeld in the middle of the Siebengebirge is a popular place for walkers to take a break. Foto: Frank Homann

Bonn/Region Radentscheid petition approved on behalf of the city council, footbridge at central station is delayed, GA-Weihnachtslicht campaign raises record amounts for elderly people in need and tenant evicted from traditional restaurant in the Siebengebirge - here is our news in brief on Sunday.

Decision on Radentscheid public petition

BONN. The central committee, which is meeting on behalf of Bonn city council due to the pandemic, approved the public petition ‘Radentscheid Bonn’ on Thursday as expected. The initiators of the Radentscheid petition demand massive improvements in Bonn’s cycling and foot traffic. Mayor Katja Dörner (Green Party) had urged local politicians to support Radentscheid. “The implementation of Radentscheid is a great opportunity to make it our city even more worth living in,” said Dörner, without hiding the fact that the objectives of Radentscheid are a great challenge. The municipal authorities have estimated the costs of implementing the public petition at around 63.5 million euros.

Holes in roof and footbridge still closed at Bonn railway station

BONN. Following the report about holes in the new roof at Bonn’s central railway station, the Deutsche Bahn press office announced on Friday that sealing work could now begin immediately. However, a longer dry period at temperatures of over ten degrees are required to carry out the works. “Therefore, we cannot give a concrete completion date," explained a spokesperson for the company.

A further problem is posed by the construction fence which continues to block the footpath of the new pedestrian bridge at the station, connecting platform 1 with the new multi-storey car park. The reason for the delay is an area in front of the Bahnhofsmission that has to be fenced off before the opening in the next few days, explains Marc Hoffmann from the city press office.

The new footbridge should have been in operation a long time ago. The twelve-ton white steel construction was installed in November. The problematic area in front of the Bahnhofsmission is slightly lower than the platform and could therefore become a tripping hazard, Hoffmann explained. The area could not be built over due to the cables and switch cabinets. There were then difficulties with erecting a fence, including with the earthing which is supposed to prevent electric shocks. “New material and the execution of the work is planned for the next few days, when Deutsche Bahn gives its approval. Immediately after installation of the fence, the footbridge will be opened,” Hoffman explained.

Record amount raised by GA-Weihnachtslicht campaign

BONN. The 2020/2021 GA-Weihnachtslicht campaign to raise money for local people in need has achieved a record result, exceeding the two-million-euro mark for the first time. Thanks to readers’ donations, the campaign was able to help more than ever. The figures are impressive - the ‘regular’ 2020/2021 campaign collected 1.8 million euros which is 30.1 per cent more than in 2019/2020. This result was mainly due to 11,840 kind donors; the total amount also includes the proceeds from special campaigns such as the sale of special stamps or Burkhard Mohr caricatures, inheritances and income from foundations. The monies were given to over 3,000 needy senior citizens from the region.

The ‘Sonderaktion Corona’ (Special Corona Campaign) last spring was also a great success, collecting just over 284,000 Euros thanks to readers’ generosity. The campaign worked intensively with institutions such as Caritas, the food banks in Bonn and the region, church congregations, Meals on Wheels, soup kitchens and the Verein für Gefährdetenhilfe (Association for Vulnerable Persons).

For example, the campaign helped to ensure that those in need received a warm meal every day or had a roof over their heads. It also supported the work of the hospice associations that accompany Corona patients in their final hours. The General-Anzeiger publishing house, as always, takes over all material and personnel costs incurred in running the campaign.

The depth of gratitude from the elderly people who were helped by the campaign this year is demonstrated by the many cards and letters that were sent in thanks. "I can't even put into words how happy I was," wrote an 81-year-old woman. "Now I can buy a warm winter jacket for my husband as well as new shoes," another stated. The fact that older people live in great need and poverty is something that the Weihnachtslicht staff experience again and again. "A thousand thanks for the most beautiful gift I have ever received. You have brought light into my life," said another woman who lives alone.

A big thank you to everyone who supported the campaign!

Tenant evicted from 100-year-old restaurant

SIEBENGEBIRGE. The Milchhäuschen (little milk house) on the Elsigerfeld in the middle of the Siebengebirge is a popular place for walkers to take a break. Built in 1912 as a restaurant to serve day-trippers, the building was designed by the Honnef architect Ottomar Stein in the Heimatschutz style. It is considered a listed building and was extensively renovated in 2003.

Now the Milchhäuschen is likely to be getting a new tenant. In March last year, the proprietor sued the previous owner for payment of outstanding rent and demanded eviction of the property. A civil judge at the Bonn Regional Court has now largely upheld the claim. The payment arrears, according to the plaintiff almost 95,000 euros, were apparently reason enough for the owner to give his long-time tenant extraordinary immediate notice of termination on 30 March, effective 15 April 2020. However, the amount of the debts accrued by then was disputed.

At the conciliation meeting in November, the defendant had admitted to some irregularities in payment. However, he had assumed that this was in order because he had not heard anything to the contrary from his landlord. The plaintiff was also aware of the difficulties of running a profitable business in such a solitary location in the countryside.

The many payments repeatedly made by the tenant in the meantime were not taken into account in the claim. However, the civil court judge considered the plaintiff's claim to be well-founded and, in particular, upheld the demand for eviction. In addition, he awarded almost 57,000 euros in lost rent for the period up to the termination and around 6,500 euros in compensation for use during the period between the termination and the conciliation hearing. The compensation awarded took into account corona-related declines in turnover and was reduced by 50 to 90 percent depending on the month. The judgement is not yet legally binding.

