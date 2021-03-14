GA English on Sunday : News in Brief from Bonn and the region

City investigates possibility of 30km/h speed limit for Bonn, the Rheinixe ferry takes to the waters again, construction work on Südbrücke disrupts tram services, and climate campaign on Hofgarten - here is our news in brief on Sunday.

City to investigate introduction of 30 km/h speed limit

BONN. The Bonn city planning committee has initiated a number of motions for changes in the transport policy through the votes of the council alliance. On Thursday evening, the Green Party, SPD, Left Party and Volt decided that the city of Bonn should support the introduction of an area-wide 30 km/h speed limit as a model city. However, it is unlikely that this will happen soon. The municipal authority explained that in North Rhine-Westphalia, the Road Traffic Act prescribes a standard speed of 50 km/hr within cities. Speed limits of 30 km/h or even walking speed are possible in justified individual cases. However, discussions will be held with the Federal Ministry of Transport to determine the extent to which such a project trial would be possible.

Jürgen Wehlus, transport policy spokesman for the CDU, made no secret of the fact that he lacked the basis for such a far-reaching decision. “We don't even have expert statements on what the police, fire brigade, public order office and rescue service think about it,” he said. While Karin Langer (Volt), as well as the ADFC (General German Bicycle Club), sees a speed reduction as a “sensible support” for the cycling petition, Marcel Schmitt from the Bürger Bund Bonn spoke of “a decision without effect”, which lacks information about the costs involved. He stated that the traffic flow would suffer under such speed restrictions, and that the residents of side streets would be burdened with noise and pollutants. Rolf Beu from the Green Party said that such a project would only be realistic if there were a change of government at the federal level in September.

Designation of Clemens-August-Strasse as a cycle lane between Botanischer Garten and Clemens-August-Platz will not happen because the municipal authority sees no basis for it. “To establish a cycle lane, bicycle traffic must be the predominant mode of transport or this must be expected in the near future,” the authority said in its statement. However, a daily average of 13,500 cars pass through the main traffic artery of Poppelsdorf, and ambulances also use this route to reach the Marienhospital and university clinic.

Helmut Haux, head of the city's mobility and traffic department, said that the distribution of traffic space in Clemens-August-Straße can hardly be called optimal. Parking spaces for delivery traffic are often blocked. The city wants to prepare a proposal for the politicians by the summer break. It is possible that, in addition to stricter controls by the public order office on parking violations, cyclists will be allowed to stay on the road and not be forced to use the cycle path. Wehlus expressed concern that this could lead to conflicts between cyclists and motorists.

Rheinixe returns from its winter break

BEUEL. The Bonner Fähr- und Fahrgastschifffahrt (BFF) GmbH resumed its regular ferry service with the Rheinnixe between Beuel and Bonn on 3 March at 12 noon, following a long winter break.

The timetable was changed three years ago - a four-month winter break, no service on Mondays and Tuesdays, and ferry departure at 12 noon - for economic reasons. “We thoroughly analysed when we have passengers on the boat and when we are unprofitable,” says BFF maanger Max Dornau. That is why they felt forced to take this step, he explains. “Actually, we are a fair-weather and weekend service company,” he says. Nothing has changed with the fare though: a one-way trip costs 1.50 euros, with a return trip 2.50 euros.

Masks are compulsory on board the Rheinixe and a disinfection dispenser hangs behind the skipper in the ticket office area.

The BFF hopes that, under the relaxed corona restrictions, the Moby Dick can also start soon, following cancellation of the first spring boat trips. Dornau has already put a calendar of events on the BFF website and is waiting for approval to get started. “We urgently need this turnover,” he says, “because we don't get any financial support or compensation for losses.”

66 tram line to bypass Südbrücke during engineering works

BONN. From 4am on Saturday, 27 March, until 4am on Friday, 2 April, tram line number 66 will only be running between Bad Honnef and Bonn central station via Beuel, and between Siegburg and Bonn central station. The Stadtwerke advises that this is due to track construction work on the Südbrücke.

During this time, line number 68 will run from the Olof-Palme-Allee stop to Bad Godesberg. Replacement buses will be operating between Olof-Palme-Allee and Ramersdorf during the regular operating hours of these two tram lines. Alternatively, passengers can also use tram lines 16/63 and the night bus line N7 between Olof-Palme-Allee and Bonn central station. During the night, the replacement bus service will shuttle between Ramersdorf and Bonn Hauptbahnhof. The N7 will also be calling at the replacement underground stops and will connect to the line 66 night service at Bonn central station. Passengers should allow more time for changing trains and for journeys on the replacement services.

The construction works involve renewing the rails and sleepers, some of which date back to the 1970s, on both tracks over a length of around 180 metres. The investment volume for the works is around 180,000 euros. Lines 66 and 68 will return to regular operation from Friday, 2 April, at around 4 am. Information from the Stadtwerke about departure times and points can be found online and via notices at the stops.

Environmental campaign at Hofgarten

BONN. Since Friday, a two-and-a-half-metre wire ball covered in ice can be seen at the Hofgarten. Inside sits the Paderborn performance artist Arnd Drossel, who is living in the ball until the last drop of ice has melted. The idea is to remind people of the thawing polar ice caps and warn about global warming and climate change. On Saturday, with the support of the Rhein-Sieg-Erft Regional Forestry Office, 1000 trees will be planted on the Hofgarten in the 40-metre-long "my promise to mother earth" lettering. More information can be found at: mypromise.earth/en

