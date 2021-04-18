GA English on Sunday : News in Brief from Bonn and the region

Foto: dpa/Armin Weigel

Bonn Schools in Bonn continue with distance learning, city to receive state funding for outdoor sports facilities, crowds visit cherry blossom over the weekend, and Bad Godesberg council examines management project for the Alt-Godesberg/Bendel district - here is our news in brief on Sunday.

Rising incidence rate sees Bonn schools continue with distance learning

BONN. The city authorities announced on Facebook on Saturday evening that schools in Bonn will stick to distance learning due to the rising number of corona infections. This excludes the final classes and qualification phases for the senior level at gymnasiums. More information is due to be provided by the city authorities on Sunday.

The municipal crisis team had announced stricter corona measures on Friday, in view of the high incidence rate in Bonn. Even before the weekend, it was announced that all schools and nurseries are to close again and that only emergency childcare would be available.

According to GA information, the decisive factor for the swift decision was the high incidence rate in the five to 14-year-old age group. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported an incidence rate of 259 for this age group in the Bonn city district (as of Friday). The city of Bonn agreed upon the corresponding general decree to introduce distance learning with the state government on Saturday afternoon.

Bonn is also tightening further rules in the fight against coronavirus: From Monday, shopping with a negative test result will no longer be permitted. The retail sector will then return to lockdown. However, there are no plans to introduce a curfew, as has been in force in Cologne since midnight on Friday. The Bonn crisis team recently announced that such a curfew would not have much effect.

(Original text: Michael Wrobel)

500,000 Euro funding for outdoor sports facilities

BONN. The City Sports Association (Stadtsportbund) in Bonn is to receive 500,000 Euro from the NRW state government as part of the ‘Modern Sports Facility 2020’ programme. The state government in Düsseldorf intends to make 27 million Euro available for the creation of outdoor sports areas throughout NRW. The funding is a reaction to the increased demand for such offerings due to the pandemic, the Bonn CDU parliamentary group announced. Sports policy spokesperson Nicole Bonnie said: “This is really very good news for the sports clubs in Bonn.” With around two million Euro so far, the sports facility funding programme ‘Modern Sports Facility 2022’ has already helped to reduce the backlog for modernising club-owned sports facilities in Bonn. The new programme will provide another lump sum to create new outdoor sports offerings in view of the restrictions in using indoor facilities due to corona.

(Original text: kph)

Cherry blossom brings big crowds to Bonn’s Old Town

BONN. It was busy in the Old Town on Saturday in Bonn, and at times even too full. Quite a lot of people had made the trip to Heerstrasse, among other places, to enjoy the splendour of the cherry blossoms in the fine weather. Many people were taking photos and filming, sometimes getting far too close to one another. Staff from the Bonn public order office had to intervene several times and point out the distancing and corona protection rules.

Due to the cherry blossom, masks are compulsory in the affected streets until 30 April. In so doing, the city of Bonn wants to prevent individual streets in the old town from having to be closed off. “In principle, the masks must also not be removed for consuming drinks, food and stimulants (tobacco),” the city announced. Permissible masks are surgical masks, FFP2 masks or comparable masks such as KN95/N95 without outlet valve.

Masks must be worn every day from 9 am to 10 pm on the following streets and squares: Breite Straße, Dorotheenstraße (between Adolfstraße and Breite Straße), Franzstraße, Georgstraße (between Adolfstraße and Heerstraße), Heerstraße (between Franzstraße and Kölnstraße), Im Krausfeld (between Adolfstraße and Heerstraße), Maxstraße, Michaelstraße, Paulstraße, Peterstraße, Schützenstraße, Vorgebirgsstraße (between Adolfstraße and Heerstraße) and Wolfstraße.

(Original text: Michael Wrobel)

Management for Alt-Godesberg district: Authorities to examine project

BAD GODESBERG. At the last meeting of Bad Godesberg’s district council, the administration department was commissioned by a party majority (with the exception of Bürger Bund Bonn and AfD) to examine whether a management board could be set up for the Alt-Godesberg/Bendel district. This will connect with the new building project on the site of the former Michaelschule, where the German Tenants’ Association (Deutsche Mieterverbund) is planning to build subsidised housing together with Haus & Grund. Management of the district is to be financed for the next five years from the proceeds from the sale of the site, if no other funding opportunities arise.

In addition, the administrative department has been instructed to provide the council and the public with the allocation procedure for the building project, unabridged and in its complete wording, as a communication document. The resolution also provides for the association "Wir unter der Godesburg" (Us beneath the Godesburg) and interested residents to be informed about the developments of the cooperative project and also to be involved in the process.

(Original text: mmv)