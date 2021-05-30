GA English on Sunday : News in brief from Bonn and the region

Bonn/Region Post-lockdown shopping kicked off on Saturday, 120 apartments planned for Duisdorf center, Woelki dismisses complete leadership of the seminary in Bonn, A3 motorway closed for hours yesterday and the world’s largest mobile labyrinth opened in the Rheinaue too – here is our news in brief on Sunday.

Without test and appointment: Post-lockdown shopping kicked off on Saturday

Shopping without test and appointment: In Bad Godesberg, Beuel and Bonn city center, this was finally possible again on Saturday. And the people have accepted the new retail relaxations well.

There was no question of restrained business in downtown Bonn: It was as busy as it was before Corona on a sunny Saturday. The Rhine embankment, beer gardens and outdoor restaurants were bustling, and many people were waiting outside test centers and stores. There's no doubt about it: the people of Bonn have been longing for the stores to open.

Site of the former fireclay factory: Up to 120 apartments planned for Duisdorf center

Up to 120 apartments are to be built on the site of the former fireclay factory in the center of Duisdorf. The administration expects the investor to hold an ideas competition with at least eight architectural firms.

The planned area of around 14,230 square meters is located between Bahnhofstrasse, Am Burgweiher, Lessenicher Strasse and the regional rail line. The existing development plan from 1962 essentially defines an industrial area and must be amended. According to the administration, the building of the former fireclay factory with its towering chimney is not a listed building and does not lend itself to redevelopment because of its condition. Between 70 and 120 residential units are to be built there. At least 40 percent of the apartments must be built as subsidized housing.

Sudden decision: Cardinal Woelki dismisses complete leadership of Bonn seminary

It is a real drumbeat in the Archdiocese of Cologne: according to media reports, Cardinal Woelki wants to replace the entire management of the seminary in Bonn. And its to happen on Monday already.

The archdiocese has not yet commented on the reasons. "For the answer we need some time," the newspaper quotes the press office. Most recently, however, conflicts and disagreements are said to have arisen between Woelki and the elected representatives of the 20 seminarians, among others. Originally, the decision was not to be announced until early June. Insiders are now speculating on whether the sudden rush is related to the Apostolic Visitation ordered by the Pope.

Motorway closed for hours: Four injured in serious accident on A3 near Ittenbach

Total standstill on Saturday on the A3 direction Frankfurt in the area of Ittenbach. There has been an accident with four injured.

As Marc Neunkirchen, deputy press officer of the volunteer fire department Königswinter, told the GA, the accident happened around 13:50 shortly after the junction Siebengebirge. "In the process, a car crashed into a bridge abutment on the left and into the guardrail, spun around and then collided with another vehicle," he said.

Already in the morning, the A3 in the direction of Frankfurt had been fully closed for a short time after an Audi had burned near Ägidienberg. The firefighting squad Ittenbach was on the scene to extinguish the fire.

After wave of protests over closure: World’s largest mobile labyrinth finally opened

The largest mobile labyrinth in the world was opened at the weekend in the Rheinaue in Bonn, but only for visitors with a negative Corona test. Operator Rolf Rau had protested against some regulations of the city of Bonn. It was also unclear whether the labyrinth would be allowed to open this year. Now it is allowed and is open.

The labyrinth is open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. until September 20. Children up to 17 years pay four euros, adults 4.50 Euro, families twelve Euro. More info at verlaufen.com.

