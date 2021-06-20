GA English on Sunday : News in Brief from Bonn and the Region

Many young families visit the Friesdorf outdoor pool on hot days. Foto: Nicolas Ottersbach

Bonn/Region Bonn citizens are annoyed by high admission prices for outdoor pools, a man had to be resuscitated after bathing at the Fühlinger See near Cologne, a Bonn resident is petitioning for compulsory license plates for cyclists, and Bonn student union uses a food truck as an alternative to canteens – here is our news in brief on Sunday.

Bonn citizens are annoyed by high admission prices for outdoor pools

Bonn. Bonn's outdoor pools opened their gates just in time for the heat wave, but although they provided refreshment for many visitors, they also held nasty surprises. For example, reduced admission prices no longer apply this season. Last year, an adult ticket cost 2.50 euros and reduced-cost 1.50 euros. Multiple tickets could not be offered because of the booking system, which was procured at very short notice.

This year, the regular rate now applies, and 10 and 50 tickets are available. Each outdoor pool visit costs 4.00 euros and reduced entry costs 2.50 euros. With a 50er card, the entrance fee can be reduced to 3.00 euros. There are three entry time blocks per day, to give as many people as possible the opportunity to visit the open-air pool, despite the significantly reduced number of guests and to avoid waiting times in front of the pools.

The price increase from last year is not the only point of displeasure: The booking portal has changed, which according to some, is "insanely confusing," and involves providing data such as date of birth, landline and cell phone numbers, and your age is printed on the ticket. For the city, however, the old booking system had some disadvantages. For example, the city had to pay a fee for each booking transaction and the system was not compatible with the city's cash register system. If the system proves successful, it will continue to be used to pre-book pool tickets in the future.

A man had to be resuscitated after bathing at the Fühlinger See near Cologne

Cologne. On Saturday afternoon, there was another bathing accident – this time at the Fühlinger See in Cologne. When the fire department arrived at the scene of the accident, the missing man had been rescued from the water by the German Lifesaving Society (DLRG) and was resuscitated. Subsequently, the resuscitation was taken over by the rescue service and the man was taken to hospital by rescue helicopter. The relatives were cared for at the site by a chaplain.

The 50 emergency personnel and 16 vehicles of the fire department and rescue service came from the fire and rescue stations Innenstadt, Weidenpesch, Lindenthal and Chorweiler, as well as the volunteer fire department from Fühlingen. The DLRG was in action with 8 emergency personnel and a boat.

There have been many bathing accidents recently at lakes in the Bonn region and at the Rhine. Most recently, three girls disappeared while bathing in the Rhine and one of them died. At the Rotter See in Troisdorf, a man also had an accident in the lake and died of the consequences. The DLRG constantly warns of the potential for bathing accidents.

A Bonn resident is petitioning for compulsory license plates for cyclists

Bonn. Bonn resident Wolfgang Luckner has a problem with how inconsiderately many people in Bonn travel by bike. He has filed a petition and sent it to the relevant committee of the Bundestag to demand a type of number-plating system for bicycles, as well as the participation of cyclists in costs that arise exclusively because of them.

In February, Bonn's main committee approved the Radentscheid initiative, which means that over the next five years, about 62 million euros of the city's own funds will go into the expansion of cycle paths and pedestrian routes. The city had announced that it intended to recoup between 70 and 90 per cent of the total sum from state and federal funding.

A few days ago, the Bonn resident suffered a setback when the Petitions Committee rejected his application on both counts. The introduction of an identification system for bicycles had already been rejected in the past as unreasonable. Moreover, a tax on bicycles would contradict the goals of the federal government to promote environmentally and climate-friendly mobility, according to the written justification.

Bonn student union uses a food truck as an alternative to canteens

Bonn. With Bonn's student canteens in limited operation, the Bonn Student Union is deploying a food truck. It made sense for the student union to implement the long-standing idea of mobile campus dining in the pandemic. Due to the digital semester, there are only a few students at the university and in the refectories, which are only partially open for to-go food, so now the cafeteria food is coming to the students. The truck also goes to the dental clinic of the university clinic, the Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences in Sankt Augustin, the Rheinbach campus and the Römerlager student residence.

The food truck has been in operation since March 24 and is managed by Nishath Nallawangsa and Marcel Klänhammer. They don't just want to sell food, but with their relaxed manner, conversations with customers and music, they want the food truck to be a memorable experience. The two previously worked in the kitchens and bistros of the refectories. The food on offer at the food truck consists of classic street food: hot dogs, French fries and bratwurst. There is also a selection for vegetarians.

The food truck is on Poppelsdorfer Allee from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays. On Tuesdays, the truck is at the dental clinic of the University Hospital, on Wednesdays at the Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences, and on Thursdays at university residences. Students pay 3.20 euros for the meals, and non-students pay 4.00 euros.

For more information, visit the Bonn Student Union site: www.studierendenwerk-bonn.de/essen-trinken/mensen-cafes/foodtruck. Only the Mensa am Hofgarten and the Café Campo on Endenicher Allee and the Bistro Venusberg currently have to-go offerings; all other dining halls are closed. In the future, the offerings are to change and adapt to the seasons. In addition, more vegan offerings are to be created. Especially on the Poppelsdorfer Allee, the crowd is very mixed, with customers from a wide variety of professions, life circumstances and age groups.

