GA English on Sunday : News in Brief from Bonn and the region

Replacement planned for Pützchens Markt in September.

Bonn/Region Warning of heavy thunderstorms in the region today, Armin Laschet underlines commitment to Bonn, plans for Pützchens Markt replacement event and Telekom gigabit expansion at Gronau industrial estate - here is our news in brief on Sunday.

Weather warning for Sunday

REGION. The German Weather Service has issued a warning of heavy thunderstorms in the region. Bonn and the Rhine-Sieg, Ahrweiler and Neuwied districts could all see violent thunderstorms with gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour and heavy rain. Trees may be uprooted, and damage caused to roofs. Anyone out and about should pay particular attention to falling branches, roof tiles or loose objects. Traffic may be obstructed for a short time during the downpour.

Armin Laschet underlines commitment to Bonn

SIEBENGEBIRGE. NRW Minister President Armin Laschet was a guest at the annual meeting of the editors-in-chief, publishers and managing directors of daily newspapers from North Rhine-Westphalia at the Petersberg on Friday evening. He emphasised a strong commitment to Bonn, saying “I think it is a limitation if German politics only takes place in Berlin.”

In reference to the ongoing debate about the possible relocation of all the ministries to Berlin, Laschet wondered why thousands of families should move, at a time when people have learned to work in a digital network? He said he would work to ensure that more major conferences are held in Bonn, home of the UN. “That is why the next Minister Presidents' Conference will take place on 22 October at the Petersberg. By then I will almost be gone," he said, confident of winning the Bundestag election.

Replacement planned for Pützchens Markt in September

BEUEL. Following the city of Bonn’s cancellation of the Pützchens Markt 2021 due to the corona pandemic, two institutions have joined forces to organise a few surprises on 10 September, the original opening day of the fair. The Friends of Pützchens Markt and the Bonn/Rhein-Sieg/Euskirchen Showman’s Association have entered into a cooperation which they hope will lay the foundation for joint projects in the future.

The replacement event will take place on the Munsterplatz from 2pm under the slogan “Pützchens Markt 2022 – Wir kommen wieder” (“Pützchens Markt 2022 – We’ll be back”). A historic funfair organ and vintage tractors will be driven into the city centre, and cotton floss and gingerbread hearts will be given out free of charge to the children. A small procession will then make its way from Bonn to Pützchen, where the obligatory tapping of the beer barrel will take place. Mayor Katja Dörner has been invited, and Beuel's District Mayor Lara Mohn and Member of the State Parliament Guido Déus have already confirmed their attendance. Once the tap is firmly in the barrel and the Kölsch is flowing, all participants will receive 100 litres of free beer. Everyone living in the district is invited.

Telekom plans gigabit expansion

BONN. The over one hundred companies located at the Gronau industrial estate along Baunscheidtstraße will have the opportunity to connect to Telekom's gigabit high-speed network free of charge. If 30 per cent of the resident companies decide in favour of a fibre-optic connection by 19 September, the business park will be expanded. In addition, the gigabit connection will be installed to the companies at no additional cost, Telekom says. The fibre-optic offer includes options ranging from an asymmetrical 100 MBit/s business connection, a symmetrical 1 GBit/s connection or direct transmission paths with speeds of up to 100 GBit/s. Telekom will lay more than seven kilometres of optical fibre for this.

