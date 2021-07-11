GA English on Sunday : News in Brief from Bonn and the region

Bonn/Region First walk-in vaccination site in operation in Tannenbusch on Saturday, Netflix series ‘Cable Cash’ filmed in Wachtberg, Bad Godesberg football club renovates its stadium with help from VR-Bank Bonn, and the city of Bonn commissions the TÜV to test air quality in schools - here is our news in brief on Sunday.

First walk-in COVID vaccination site is popular

TANNENBUSCH Bonn’s first walk-in vaccination site was in operation in Tannenbusch on Saturday, offering jabs without needing to book an appointment in advance. According to city spokesman Marc Hoffmann, a total of 286 people were vaccinated, 258 with Johnson and Johnson and 28 with Biontech. Originally, the vaccinations were only to be given between 10 am and 2 pm, but the response was so great that the site remained open until after 4.30 pm.

Mayor Katja Dörner was pleased about the uptake. She said that the city had been wanting to offer walk-in vaccination sites for some time and now the vaccine was available for this.

Another date has been set at the same location: Haus Vielinbusch, Oppelner Straße 130 on Wednesday, 14 July, 4 to 8 pm. Those wanting to be inoculated must bring their identity card and vaccination pass, if they have one. Arabic, German, English, French, Kurdish and Tamazight are all spoken at the Haus. The City of Bonn will soon announce further dates for walk-in vaccination sites at other locations in the city.

From Monday onwards, people aged 16 and over can also come to the vaccination centre at the World Conference Center Bonn without booking an appointment in advance. To reduce the waiting time, the city asks that people bring the completed consent form (Einwilligungsbogen) and medical history form (Anamnesebogen) in duplicate. These can be downloaded from the Robert Koch Institute’s website or from www.bonn.de/impfen.

Netflix series filmed locally

WACHTBERG-PECH. On Thursday, a large film crew shot scenes for the new Netflix series ‘Cable Cash’ (working title) at a property on Huppenbergstraße in Wachtberg. Beforehand the film crew had been shooting in the cities of Düsseldorf and Cologne. The series is being made by the Cologne-based production company bildtonfabrik (btf), who also responsible for the successful Netflix series ‘How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)’, which is largely produced in Bonn-Ippendorf.

‘Cable Cash’ will consist of six episodes. The story is inspired by the biggest economic scandal in German history - the Wirecard scandal. The cast includes Matthias Brandt, son of German Chancellor Willy Brandt, Austrian actor Thomas Schubert and musician and actress Larissa Sirah Herden.

VR-Bank Bonn supports football club with stadium renovations

BAD GODESBERG Renovations to the old Godesberg stadium on Friesdorfer Straße are almost complete. The stadium now has an artificial turf pitch as well as a small pitch for youth work. In addition, the equipment room, the changing rooms and the sanitary facilities have all been refurbished. In total, the Godesberg football club had to spend around 30,000 euros on the project.

“All this was only possible with a lot of personal effort and the help of sponsors,” reports Heinz Walbröl, chairman of the Godesberg football club. "We are very grateful to the VR-Bank Bonn Foundation for its generous donation. It has brought us a huge step forward,” adds his son Marc Walbröl, who is the managing director of the club.

"We were happy to contribute to the immense costs," says Martin Ließem, Chairman of the Foundation of VR-Bank Bonn. The bank provided 5,000 euros. The money will be used to build a new equipment room.

TÜV tests air quality in schools

BONN. The City of Bonn has commissioned the TÜV to test the indoor air quality in three schools and one nursery in Bonn to see whether the current ventilation rules - i.e. regular cross-ventilation and intermittent ventilation via the windows - can produce sufficient indoor air quality. Contrary to Friday’s report in the GA about mobile air purification devices in relation to corona, it is not the use of the air purification devices that is being tested, but rather “the air exchange rate and thus the air quality” in different rooms, explained the head of the municipal building management Lutz Leide. The tests were carried out at the Tannenbusch-Gymnasium, the Heinrich-Hertz-Europakolleg, the Marienschule and the Gerhart-Hauptmann-Straße Kita. The results of the investigation are expected shortly.

CDU councillor Christoph Jansen called on Mayor Katja Dörner (Greens) to allow air filters to be operated in schools, in reference to a corresponding CDU motion. As reported, parents have already purchased air filtering units for their children's classes but are not allowed to switch them on. Jansen now fears that “once again the opportunity will be missed to make a contribution to reducing the risk of infection” in class during the holiday season.

