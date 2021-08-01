GA English on Sunday : News in Brief from Bonn and the region

Stricter rules for travellers entering Germany come into force on 1 August. Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Bonn/Region Stricter rules for entering Germany from 1 August, Bonn vaccination centre is moving to plenary chamber building in September, construction works at Uniklink disrupt some bus services, and city project to ensure health care for all in Bonn - here is our news in brief on Sunday.

Stricter rules for travellers entering Germany

BERLIN. Stricter rules for travellers entering Germany come into force on 1 August. All persons from the age of 12 must provide proof of a COVID vaccination, recovery or a negative test result when entering the country by plane, car, train or boat. People returning from so-called ‘areas of variant of concern’ must provide a negative test result. Proof of vaccination or recovery is not sufficient in this case.

Rapid tests or PCR tests can be taken abroad at one’s own expense. Rapid tests may be no older than 48 hours when entering Germany, PCR tests no more than 72 hours. The time limit is reduced to 24 hours for rapid tests from an area of variant of concern.

There are now only two categories for international areas with a higher risk of infection. In addition to the ‘areas of variant of concern’, there are ‘high-risk areas’ with particularly high numbers of cases. One indication is a seven-day incidence rate of “significantly more than 100”. However, other factors are also to be considered.

Those returning from high-risk areas must spend ten days in quarantine, which can be ended with a negative test on the fifth day at the earliest. For children under twelve, quarantine generally ends after the fifth day after entry. Those who have been vaccinated or have recovered do not have to quarantine. For the areas of variant of concern, the quarantine requirement of 14 days, which as a rule cannot be shortened, continues to apply.

Holidaymakers returning from high-risk areas or areas of variant of concern must continue to register with the official digital entry portal. Proof of testing, vaccination or recovery must also be uploaded as soon as available.

(Original text: dpa)

Vaccination centre moving into foyer of former Bundestag

BONN. The vaccination centre at the WCCB will close at the beginning of September and move to the neighbouring plenary chamber building. Having been the main site for immunisations since December last year, the rooms rented by the city at the WCCB are needed for events.

Little will change for visitors to the relocated vaccination centre. The plenary chamber building is directly opposite the WCCB which means that access, parking and the option to be vaccinated without an appointment will remain the same. The historic part of the former Bundestag with its blue seats can be seen through the glass windows but remains closed to visitors. The vaccination booths are located in the foyer. The centre continues to be run by the Bonn fire brigade, the North Rhine Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, pharmaceutical staff, external companies and city authority employees.

The city is trying to encourage vaccination uptake through more advertising and expanded mobile services. Currently only around 300 jabs are administered per day at the vaccination centre, at peak times there were about 2,000.

(Original text: Nicholas Ottersbach)

Disruption to bus services at Uniklinik

BONN. The bus stop Uniklinikum Hauptpforte in the direction Uniklinikum Süd will be moved by approximately 150 metres to a replacement stop from Monday, 2 August, 9 a.m. until further notice. This is due to construction work on the hospital buildings. According to the Stadtwerke, the bus routes 600, 601, 602, 630 and 632 will be affected. The construction works are scheduled to last approximately 17 months.

The roadway will be restricted by a building crane which is to be erected at the construction site. The road on the hospital grounds will be made into a one-way street in the direction of the final stop. The original bus stop will only be re-established once the construction work is completed.

(Original text: let)

Model project to ensure health care for all in Bonn

BONN. An estimated 5,000 people in Bonn do not have access to adequate health care. The city is planning a model project in cooperation with the association ‘An­ony­mer Kran­ken­schein Bonn’ (anonymous health insurance certificate Bonn) to ensure that people with limited or no health insurance receive support. This applies to people without papers or a place of residence, as well as to people without health insurance.

The proposal for the project came from a member of the association via a citizen’s request. The Committee for Social Affairs, Migration and Health will discuss the issue on 26 August, and the council will then make a decision in mid-September.

As part of the project, a contact point is to be set up to provide support in settling medical claims. If the claims cannot be settled, an anonymous health insurance certificate is issued. Patients can present this certificate at the doctor's surgery, who will then settle the costs of the medical services with the association. The model project is to run for three years in total. Up to 245,000 euros per year will be set aside in the budget for the project.

(Original text: buj)