GA English on Sunday : News in Brief from Bonn and the Region

Foto: Niklas Schröder

Bonn/Region Hundreds of Bonn citizens were vaccinated at Münsterplatz on Saturday in the mobile vaccination bus, the Bahnhofsmission has created a garden oasis at platform 1 of Bonn central train station, many coronavirus testing centres have closed, and coronavirus tests are available in the Rhein-Sieg district from Monday for 13 to 15 euros, the House of Women's History held a fund-raising campaign in the Market square on Saturday in the face of closure – here is our news in brief on Sunday.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Hundreds of Bonn citizens were vaccinated at Münsterplatz

Bonn. On Saturday, a large crowd queued in front of the city's mobile vaccination bus on Münsterplatz in Bonn. In the run-up to the event, the Bonn Carnival Festival Committee and some of its member clubs had called for people to be vaccinated and many mainly young passers-by queued for hours. Some of the queues stretched for 200 metres across Münsterplatz. In response to a GA inquiry, the city health office, which conducted the vaccinations on Münsterplatz and at the same time at the Info Centre, estimated the number of newly vaccinated people to be about 450. A week earlier, a similar number of people had been vaccinated on site. The health office said that it had observed a great demand among people. Four weeks ago, 140 people were vaccinated in the Kulturgarten during a vaccination campaign organised by the festivities committee.

"Those who get vaccinated in time will be able to celebrate carnival and enjoy the carnival season very unbureaucratically and without high costs for PCR tests. Please take advantage of the vaccination offer and protect yourself and others," said Marlies Stockhorst, president of the Festausschuss Bonner Karneval. The festive committee and some member clubs, such as the Bönnschen Funkentöter and the Große Dransdorfer Karnevalsgesellschaft were present during the vaccination campaign on the Münsterplatz. This year’s prince couple Mirko I. and Nadine I. also supported people on site.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

(Original text; Niklas Schröder)

The Bahnhofsmission has created a garden oasis at platform 1 of Bonn central train station

Bonn. The mission in Bonn's main train station has been around for two years, and now it has a small garden at the end of platform 1. The project was made possible by a donation of 30,000 euros from the Ernst Prost Foundation. Although planning and cost estimates took a while, the construction itself only took a week. At the inauguration on Friday, special mention was made of the commitment of the children of the OGS of the Stiftschule, who volunteered to plant daffodils, among other things, in their free time. There is also an apple tree and a cherry tree. The mission offers an open door for people on the fringes of society and it wants the garden to give it an even stronger presence in Bonn's public sphere. In the future, the rear wall of the mission building will also be beautified by students from the Bertolt Brecht School.

The closure of the mission at the station was on the cards in 2019. However, under the new management team of Albert Schmitz and Wolfgang, work could be continued together with the volunteers and in cooperation with the Bahn AG. Harnisch says that the garden is a "beautiful welcome to arriving rail passengers."

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the mission has had to remain closed most of the time due to the difficulty of developing a hygiene concept in the small premises, but now its doors are open again, along with the garden and terrace.

(Original text; Jakub Drogowski)

Coronavirus tests are available in the Rhein-Sieg district from Monday for 13 to 15 euros.

Rhein-Sieg-Kreis. The coronavirus test centres that are still open from next week will have to charge customers. In the Rhine-Sieg district, more and more coronavirus testing centres are closing, but some are still listed on the website www.rhein-sieg-kreis.de/schnelltest. All test centres that temporarily or permanently cease operations are required to notify the health department. However, this obligation is not always fulfilled," said Antonius Nolden from the press office of the Rhein-Sieg district. It is uncertain whether the impending obligation to pay for testing will have an impact on the number of test centres. Nevertheless, in the Rhine-Sieg district there is still a comprehensive choice of rapid test centres.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_5"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

The pediatrician Hans Jörg Niewerth, Kleiberg 21 in Siegburg will continue to offer rapid tests. CityCare quotes a price of 13.50 euros per certified rapid test. The company, which also owns fitness centres, still operates a number of rapid test centres, but whether they will all continue to operate is uncertain and will depend on demand from Monday. Four testing sites in the region will remain open at their gyms in Sankt Augustin at Bonner Straße 137, as well as in Niederkassel, Troisdorf and Spich. Members of the fitness studios can pay a flat of 50 euros a month and can get tested as often as they want. The price for rapid tests at the Adler pharmacy, Frankfurter Straße 100 in Hennef, is about 15 euros.

Some vulnerable people will still be able to get tested free of charge at least once a week after the end of general citizen testing from Monday, as will children under the age of twelve and students from abroad who are in Germany to study and who were vaccinated with vaccines not recognised in Germany.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_6"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

This is how the Federal Ministry of Health justifies the new testing strategy: "Since a direct vaccination offer can now be made to all citizens, a permanent assumption of the costs for all tests by the federal government and thus the taxpayer is no longer necessary. The free testing offer to all citizens will therefore end on October 11, 2021."

(Original text; Dylan Cem Akalin)

Action in the market square as The House of Women's History faces closure

Bonn. The Haus der Frauengeschichte (House of Women's History) has been in existence at Wolfstraße 41 for almost ten years, but is facing financial closure due to loss of government funding. To secure the existence of the association in the future, there was an information and donation campaign on the market place in Bonn on Saturday. Since its founding in 2012 by the first female professor of women's history, Anette Kuhn, who taught at Bonn University, the association has made contributed towards a gender-equal society. It has always focused on the historical merits of women and their significance for the present. After Kuhn's death in 2018, the German Federal Ministry for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth had promised a three-year funding project that was to contribute to modernisation, expansion and more outreach. At the end of the year, however, this funding will expire.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_7"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_5"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Due to federal funding, the association was able to open the permanent exhibition "Women.Moving.History." this year, aimed particularly at younger visitors. To attract a younger audience, the association relies on multimedia elements in which visitors to the exhibition can also participate, for example in an interactive guessing game or lifting heavy dumbbells to remind them of the weight of women's historical clothing.

The nearby Women's Museum also deals with the history of women, but focuses on art and cultural topics. In the past, the two houses implemented several joint projects. For several years, however, the cooperation has been suspended because different ideas and generations now clash, but both museums emphasise their intention to intensify cooperation in the future. At the campaign on Saturday, the association wanted to draw attention to its previous projects as well as to the new permanent exhibition and to call for donations.

(Original text; Abir Kassis)