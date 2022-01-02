GA english on sunday : News in brief from Bonn and the region

Bonn/Region Updates from the GA Coronavirus blog and reports of a relatively peaceful New Year’s Eve. Here’s our news in brief on Sunday.

Current Coronavirus situation: incidence in NRW has risen again

Bonn/Region. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach comments live on the Coronavirus situation in the ZDF New Year's Eve show. The incidence rate continues to rise.

The number of Corona infections has risen significantly again in recent weeks. Meanwhile, more and more people are being vaccinated against the Coronavirus. The number of booster vaccinations is also on the rise.

Due to the increased number of infections, the Coronavirus protection rules have been tightened once again. In many areas, only vaccinated and recovered people are allowed to enter.

The Coronavirus live ticker:

Minister Lauterbach sees "light at the end of the tunnel"

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has expressed cautious optimism about the pandemic. There is "light at the end of the tunnel" for next year, the SPD politician said in the ZDF New Year's Eve show from the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

So, is there a slight chance that the Coronavirus will be like the flu at some point? Lauterbach said that the infection will always take a slightly different course than the flu, so the comparison is not really helpful. "But: I do believe that we can live with the Coronavirus. That we can get our normal lives back completely. That's what we're fighting for. And for that, the next year will be crucial." He appealed to people to get vaccinated.

France extends compulsory mask use to children over the age of six

In view of a massive increase in the number of Coronavirus infections, children from the age of six will in future also have to wear mouth-nose protection in publicly accessible indoor areas in France. This was announced by the authorities on Saturday. By lowering the minimum age for compulsory mask use from eleven to six, the government hopes to be able to avoid school closures after the holidays. Classes start again in France on Monday.

Children from the age of six must then wear masks in public transport, sports facilities and places of worship. In cities like Paris and Lyon, masks are also compulsory outdoors.

The number of new infections in France exceeded 200,000 for the fourth day in a row on Saturday, with 219,126 new cases confirmed on New Year's Day, following the record of 232,000 on New Year's Eve. The fifth wave of infections is being driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus. The government is trying to contain it without economically severe interventions such as lockdowns or curfews.

Around 6500 opponents of Coronavirus measures demonstrate in Düsseldorf

Once again, thousands of opponents of compulsory Coronavirus vaccination and measures to curb the pandemic demonstrated in Düsseldorf on Saturday. Police estimated the number of participants towards the end of the event at around 6,500. The march through the city centre remained peaceful, said a spokesperson. The participants also complied with the requirement to wear masks.

In the previous three weeks, between 2,000 and 4,000 opponents of the Coronavirus protection policy had taken part in the Saturday demonstration in the state capital.

Corona incidence rate in NRW rises

The seven-day incidence rate of new Coronavirus infections has risen in North Rhine-Westphalia at the beginning of the year. On Saturday morning, the State Centre for Health reported the number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants within one week at 195.9 after 183.8 on Friday. A total of 6,174 new laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported. Ten more people have died of Covid-19 in NRW. In total, the authorities count 20,331 deaths due to Covid-19 in NRW.

Das Robert Koch Institute pointed that during the holidays and at the turn of the year, fewer tests and reports were made and the officially reported case numbers may show an incomplete picture of the Coronavirus situation.

Corona incidence continues to rise in Rhineland-Palatinate

The number of new Coronavirus infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days has continued to rise in Rhineland-Palatinate. On Saturday, it amounted to 152.8 after 150.8 on the previous day, as the State Investigation Office (LUA) in Koblenz announced (as of 11.10 a.m.). The seven-day incidence was 84.5 new infections per 100,000 vaccinated people (previous day: 79.1) and 314.6 per 100,000 unvaccinated people (previous day: 314.4).

A total of 303 new Coronavirus cases have been added in Rhineland-Palatinate since Friday (as of 11.10 a.m.) according to the LUA. The number of reported deaths of Covid-19 patients remains at 4638.