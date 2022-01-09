GA English on Sunday : News in Brief from Bonn and the region

Bonn/Region New vaccination centre to open in Beuel, building in construction at Bonn University, Reuterpark in Ketternich to be redeveloped, significant increase in the number of children born in Bonn in 2021, and Ryanair to withdrawal from Frankfurt Airport - here is our news in brief on Sunday.

New vaccination centre in the Brotfabrik opens on Tuesday

BEUEL. The district of Beuel will also be getting a COVID vaccination centre. Bonn city authorities have announced that vaccinations for Bonn residents (aged 18 and above) will be available without an appointment at the Brotfabrik in Kreuzstraße from Tuesday, 11 January.

The centre will be open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday to Friday. Initially there will be two vaccination stations, but capacity can be increased to four. First and second vaccinations are on offer as well as boosters for those who received their second vaccination at least three months ago. Initially only the Moderna vaccine will be used because the city authorities cannot yet estimate how much Biontech vaccine will be made available in the next few days. The staff and vaccination teams at the centre are provided by the city authorities and the North Rhine Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians.

This means that the city now operates three vaccination centres of its own: the new vaccination centre in Beuel, the child and adult vaccination centre in the Stadthalle in Bad Godesberg and the vaccination centre in the Stadthaus (city hall). In addition, it has commissioned the Helios Clinic and Meine-Klinik GmbH in Hardtberg, as well as Corona-Impfung-Bonn GmbH in Poppelsdorf to operate vaccination centres. Further information is available at www.bonn.de/impfen (in German).

(Original text: let)

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

New university building to be constructed on the Poppelsdorf campus

BONN. Construction work has started on a new laboratory and seminar building for the University of Bonn at the Poppelsdorf campus. The construction site for the new building was set up before the new year, according to a statement from the university.

The new building will serve as an interim space for various institute buildings in need of renovation. Construction will be carried out in four phases over the next two and a half years, plus the foundation pit. The basement and ground floor are to be built in solid concrete, whilst the remaining floors will be made from a total of 142 prefabricated steel construction modules.

(Original text: buj)

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Redevelopment at the Reuterpark

KESSENICH. The Reuterpark is to be converted into a “place for all”, with the works beginning on Monday, 10 January. Bonn city authorities are to transform the approximately 24,000 square metre area by the B9 into an “intra-urban, inclusive meeting place, accessible to all”. Plans include a skate park, playground islands, a lawn for sunbathing and a grass area for dog walking. Work will begin on the drainage system, followed by laying the pipes for the subsequent electricity and water supply.

(Original text: ses)

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

City reports 15 per cent increase in births

BONN. Significantly more children were born in Bonn last year than in the previous year. A total of 7,368 births were registered in 2021. This number also includes 86 subsequent registrations of births that took place abroad. The number of children born in Bonn (7,282) therefore increased significantly compared to 2020 (6,324). However, this increase of about 15 per cent can be partly explained by the closure of maternity wards in hospitals outside of Bonn. According to the city administration department, parents affected by these closures increasingly chose hospitals in Bonn for the birth of their children. Of these, 52 percent were male and 48 percent female, as in the previous year.

According to the city, the most popular boys’ names this year were Maximilian (81), Noah (80), Paul (75), Alexander (74), Anton (69) and Karl or Carl (63). The most popular girls' names were Sophie and Sofie (also spelt Sophia or Sofia). Parents opted for these a total of 216 times. The names Luisa/e or Louisa/e (93), Lena/Leni (90), Emilia (73) and Charlotte (61) were also very popular.

(Original text: buj)

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Low-cost airline Ryanair gives up Frankfurt base

FRANKFURT/MAIN. Europe's largest low-cost airline Ryanair is giving up its base at Frankfurt Airport after five years. The Irish company announced on Friday that the five aircraft still based in Frankfurt are to be redeployed to more cost-effective airports at the change of schedule on 31 March this year. Two of the aircraft are to be stationed in Nuremberg, for example.

However, Frankfurt remains a destination in the summer flight schedule published by Ryanair so far. The company did not comment on the scope of its future services with aircraft at other bases.

The company cited the increased take-off and landing fees at Germany's largest airport at the turn of the year as the reason for its withdrawal. “Instead of giving Ryanair an incentive to stay and grow, Frankfurt has chosen to drive traffic and jobs away by increasing its airport charges,” stated the company. Ryanair manager Jason McGuiness accused the German government of distorting competition by providing billions in aid to German airline Lufthansa.

The company stated that passengers who have already booked tickets will be notified in the coming days and will be given a refund. The Frankfurt crews will be offered alternative positions in Ryanair’s rapidly growing European network.

Ryanair first came to Germany's largest airport for its 2017 summer flight schedule and intended to expand its range of European flights using Frankfurt as an international hub. The airline benefited from an incentive programme offered by the operator Fraport, with reduced flight charges for new providers at the airport. According to a Fraport spokesperson, these incentives expired for Ryanair in 2020.

The airport operator dismissed the company’s criticism as unjustified. With an approved price increase of 4.3 per cent, the charges are very low compared to other European hubs, a spokesperson said.

Although a highly profitable company, Ryanair has lowered its forecast for the current business year due to the ongoing Corona crisis. The company is now calculating a net loss of between 250 million and 450 million euros for the financial year up to the end of March 2022, after the airline had last assumed a minus of 100 to 200 million euros. In terms of passenger volume, the company now expects less than 100 million passengers instead of over 100 million.

(Original text: dpa)