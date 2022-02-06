GA English on Sunday : News in brief from Bonn and the region

The Coronavirus epidemic still dominates the news. The seven-day incidence rate has exceeded 1400 for the first time, but the pace of vaccination in Germany continues to slow down, and there were once again demonstrations about the country’s coronavirus regulations.

Seven-day incidence exceeds threshold of 1400 for the first time

The nationwide seven-day incidence reported by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has exceeded the threshold of 1400 for the first time. The RKI reported the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Sunday morning as 1400.8. This compares with 1388.0 the previous day. A week ago, the nationwide incidence rate was 1156.8, and 285.9 the previous month. According to the RKI dashboard at 5 am this morning, health authorities in Germany reported 133,173 new Coronavirus infections within one day. A week ago, there were 118,970 new infections.

Experts assume that the number of cases not recorded in the RKI data is high and will continue to rise, partly because testing capacities and health offices are at strained beyone their limits in many places.

According to the new data, 41 deaths were recorded in Germany within 24 hours, compared with 59 one week ago. The RKI has counted 11,022,590 confirmed infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not detected.

Vaccination rate in Germany continues to slow down

Meanwhile, the pace of vaccination in Germany continues to slow down. According to the RKI, approximately 266,000 vaccine doses against Coronavirus were administered on Friday. One week ago on Friday, 428,375 shots were given, and a fortnight ago the number was 589,000. More than two thirds of the jabs given on Friday were booster vaccinations.

According to RKI figures, overall, 74.4 per cent of people (61.8 million) now have basic protection, which usually requires two shots. So far, 45.1 million people in Germany (54.2 per cent) have had an additional booster jab. At least one dose of vaccine has gone into the arms of 75.9 percent of the population (63.2 million).

The goal of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to see that 80 per cent of the population had been vaccinated against Coronavirus at least once by the end of January had been missed by far at the beginning of the week.

There are big differences in the number of booster vaccinations between the federal states. At the top is Schleswig-Holstein, where 62.1 per cent of people have already had their booster shot. At the opposite end of the scale is Saxony, with only 43.8 percent.

The RKI has been pointing out for some time that the figures shown are to be understood as minimum vaccination rates, as the reporting system does not allow for one hundred percent coverage. The institute expects that the actual vaccination rate is up to five percentage points higher than indicated on its dashboard.

Thousands demonstrate in Düsseldorf against Coronavirus-related restrictions

According to police, about 4,600 opponents of Germany’s Coronavirus policy took to the streets in Düsseldorf on Saturday. At the same time, 900 people followed a call by the alliance "Düsseldorf stellt sich quer" (Düsseldorf is standing across the board), and the democratic parties in North Rhine-Westphalia’s capital and staged a counterdemonstration. A police spokesperson reported that "several dozen" violations of the mask mandate led to administrative fines. The counterdemonstrators held up red signs, showing anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists the “red card”.

The silent majority of people in Düsseldorf need to become visible and speak out against the "small, radicalised minority that divides society", the CDU, Greens, SPD, FDP and Left parties said in their appeal. The "Düsseldorf stellt sich quer" counterdemonstration had the motto "Together through the pandemic - solidarity instead of authoritarian measures and conspiracy mania". The speakers included the Superintendent of the Protestant Church District of Düsseldorf, Heinrich Fucks.

