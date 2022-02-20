GA English on Sunday : News in Brief from Bonn and the region

Foto: Petra Reuter

Bonn/Region More storm warnings for Bonn and the region on Sunday, reduced bus services in operation from Monday, Klangwelle show found to have violated conservation laws, and campaign to bring more colour to the power boxes in Bad Godesberg - here is our news in brief on Sunday.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Renewed storm warnings in Bonn and the region

BONN/REGION. Hurricane Zeynep caused heavy storm damage in Bonn and the surrounding areas. Trees were blown over, crashing on to cars and gardens and there were massive power outages in Hennef, Eitorf, Windeck, Lohmar and Neunkirchen-Seelscheid. The German Weather Service has issued renewed warnings of strong winds during the day on Sunday. Gale-force winds reaching level 2 of 4 are forecast. The warning applies to Bonn city as well as the districts of Neuwied, Rhine-Sieg and Ahrweiler. Heavy storms are also expected during the night from Sunday to Monday.

(Original text: ga)

Reduced bus services from Monday

BONN. The Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) is also suffering from staff shortages due to the increasing number of workers in corona quarantine and has been forced to make some changes to its services.

From Monday 21 February until further notice the following lines are affected:

Urban tramway (Stadtbahn): Line 67 suspended, line 16/63 reduced to running every 10 minutes.

Light rail (Straßenbahn): Additional lines marked as ‘S’ in the timetable are discontinued.

Buses: Line SB69 suspended. No scheduled bus services are running on school days. The replacement school buses and extra school bus services due to corona are running again. Information is available on the SWB Bus und Bahn website (swb-busundbahn.de) and on the SWB easy.GO App. The digital boards at bus stops also provide more information.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

(Original text: let)

Klangwelle show violated conservation laws

BONN. The Klangwelle show has been found to have violated nature conservation regulations by using spotlights pointed at the sky. The district government has found in favour of a Bonn resident who complained that the show had endangered birds. “An investigation has shown that the City of Bonn unlawfully weighed up the concerns for nature conservation against the importance of the event,” the authority says. The consequences of this decision remain unclear.

The Klangwelle show was moved from Bad Neuenahr to Bonn due to the Ahr valley flooding disaster and attracted thousands of visitors last year. The mix of water, light, music and fireworks was well received, and the event raised 200,000 euros for the flood victims.

(Original text: oni)

Colourful power boxes to enrich Bad Godesberg

BAD GODESBERG. The power boxes in and around Bad Godesberg are to be turned into works of art. Residents are called upon to report any boxes deemed worthy of beautification to the respective local committees. Over the course of the year, the district council plans to brighten up the boxes with pretty motifs of the local area.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

“I have already identified some boxes that could be made nicer,” said the head of the Friesdorf local committee, Holger Liczner. The first time was such a campaign was run, at the time financed by donations, was in 2019 on Klufterplatz. After renovations were completed, Liczner had the idea of making the power boxes there more attractive. Together with the three distribution stations, artist Ralf Kess also redesigned the rear of the local committee's own cabinet. There and on social media, local residents can answer the call to nominate boxes for decoration. But up to mid-February, the response rate has been meagre, with only one box reported.

Nevertheless, the Friesdorf example could soon set a precedent throughout Bad Godesberg. Anyone who would like to join the campaign with suggestions can contact ortsausschuss@friesdorf.net for Friesdorf. In Rüngsdorf, suggestions to the local committee are welcomed at: mgottmann@ortsausschuss-ruengsdorf.de .

(Original text: Petra Reuter)