GA English on Sunday : News in Brief from Bonn and the region

Foto: dpa/Oliver Berg

Cherry blossoms attract thousands to Bonn’s Old Town, Easter Olympic Games to be held on the Münsterplatz, warning strikes planned at the University hospital and the political reaction to the pro-Russian demos in Germany - here is our news in brief on Sunday.

Thousands flock to see the cherry blossoms in Bonn’s Old Town

BONN. Thousands of people were out and about in the Old Town this weekend, wanting to see the beautiful cherry blossoms and visit the flea market and street food festival in Heerstrasse. The city authorities closed the access roads to Breite Straße and Heerstraße due to the massive influx of visitors. In many places it was so crowded that social distancing was impossible to maintain. Mask wearing is recommended by the city but is no longer compulsory.

There were mixed reactions to the events. For one couple, the flea market was a good opportunity to get rid of some unwanted household goods before they move. “For us, the Cherry Blossom Festival is very important, because the more people come, the more we sell.” However, some local residents complain about the amount of litter left behind by the visitors, some of whom even urinate in the streets. Some visitors were put off by the huge crowds, while others were pleased to see things returning to normal.

The street food festival includes around 20 food trucks offering delights such as Peruvian empanada from Peru, Egyptian falafel, pad thai, Hungarian langos, Greek souvlaki and Mexican burritos. No proof of vaccination status is required, and the organiser estimated seeing around 3,000 visitors in total.

(Original text: Niklas Schröder)

Easter activities in city centre

BONN. The association City-Marketing Bonn is organising an Easter games event entitled ‘Bundeshasenspiele’ on the Münsterplatz on Easter Saturday, 16 April. The area in the city centre will be transformed into a gigantic playground, with ten human bunnies competing against each other in ten different disciplines including a sack race and an Easter egg backwards run. You can sponsor a bunny and try and win a prize such as vouchers. An hourly discipline will take place from noon until 6pm. There will also be a program including springtime music, dance, children’s games and a food market. More information (in German) can be found at: www.bonn-city.de

(Original text: buj)

Warning strikes at University hospital

BONN. The trade union Verdi is calling for all-day warning strikes at Bonn University Hospital (UKB) on 12 and 13 April. In February, the union had demanded the employers' associations to submit a draft for a collective relief wage agreement by May 1. As the employers have not yet reacted, Verdi now wants to increase public pressure. All employees covered by the collective wage agreements, trainees and students are called upon to take part in the warning strikes. Professor Wolfgang Holzgreve, medical director of the university hospital, said that “as with strikes in the past, we will avoid detriment to our patients”. He explained that this is difficult at the UKB, a maximum care hospital with a high level of severe cases, as very few operations and treatments can be cancelled or postponed.

(Original text: kph/koe)

Political reaction to pro-Russian motorcades

STUTTGART/BERLIN. A pro-Russian motorcade through Berlin last Sunday sparked outrage. This weekend, several pro-Russian demonstrations took place in other German cities, including Hanover and Frankfurt. As previously reported, hundreds of cars drove through Bonn’s city center on 27 March to the Soviet memorial in Duisdorf. On Saturday in Stuttgart there was a motorcade with 190 registered vehicles under the slogan “Against discrimination of Russian speakers”. The public order office imposed strict conditions, with no connection allowed to be made to the war in Ukraine.

Politicians are calling for strict action against the pro-Russian demos in Germany. “Showing the Z glorifies war crimes and can therefore, in our view, be prosecuted. We need consistent intervention from the police on this,” said Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD). “If calls for hatred are made and crimes are committed, the gathering must be broken up,” said Sebastian Hartmann, spokesman on domestic policy for the SPD parliamentary group. Freedom of demonstration and expression is a fundamental right, people should and are allowed to make their protest known. What is not acceptable, however, is that the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where such terrible war crimes have been committed like in Butscha, is celebrated and glorified on our streets,” Hartmann said. He added that the authorities in charge of assemblies must check every registration carefully and impose conditions on the demonstrations.

Irene Mihalic, domestic policy spokeswoman for the Greens, said, “it is utterly intolerable when, in view of the Russian war of aggression and against the backdrop of mass killings in places like Butscha, the aggressors are publicly celebrated.” She added that the police must pay very close attention to when a criminal line is crossed, for example when war crimes are publicly endorsed.

(Original text: dpa)