GA English on Sunday : News in Brief from Bonn and the region

Foto: dpa/Michael Reichel

Bonn What to do during Easter around Bonn? We have several recommendations. Also, hundreds of people in Bonn demonstrate for peace in Ukraine and the coronavirus incidence in NRW drops significantly.

Tips for Easter fun around Bonn

Easter egg hunt at Drachenburg Castle

The Easter egg hunt in the castle grounds of Schloss Drachenburg is a popular event. The staff hide several hundred colourful Easter eggs in the castle park. The eggs lying on the flower beds or on the park lawn are plastic, but they can be exchanged for sweet surprises by the Easter Bunny's helpers.

The Easter egg hunt has something for the whole family. If you don't want to search but rather guess, take a look at the large, decorated tulip tree. Anyone who guesses how many eggs are hanging from it can take part in a prize draw. "Professionals" should go in search of the golden egg. The castle staff report that it has been hidden many times but has never been found. Schloss Drachenburg also lends out play trolleys to families.

Where: Schloss Drachenburg, Drachenfelsstraße 118, Königswinter

Schloss Drachenburg, Drachenfelsstraße 118, Königswinter When: 17 and 18 April, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

17 and 18 April, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Price: Adults pay €7 to enter the grounds. The egg hunt is included in the price.

Adults pay €7 to enter the grounds. The egg hunt is included in the price. More info: www.schloss-drachenburg.de

Easter egg hunt at the Monkey and Bird Park

A visit to the zoo in Eckenhagen is a real nature experience, especially at Easter. Children's laughter can be heard everywhere in the Monkey and Bird Park when they can hunt for real Easter eggs. For the traditional Easter egg hunt, which has been taking place for more than 35 years, more than 4000 colourful eggs are hidden in the park's open-air grounds on all Easter holidays. No child goes home without a colourful find.

Where: Eckenhagen Monkey & Bird Park, Am Bromberg, 51580 Reichshof Eckenhagen

Eckenhagen Monkey & Bird Park, Am Bromberg, 51580 Reichshof Eckenhagen When: 15 to 18 April, 10 am to 4 pm

15 to 18 April, 10 am to 4 pm Contact: 02265/8786, www.affen-und-vogelpark.de

02265/8786, www.affen-und-vogelpark.de Admission to the park for adults €15.70, for children up to 14 years €13.70, children up to 90 centimetres tall have free admission.

Hike to the fields of daffodils

Once a year, millions of wild daffodils transform the valleys between Hellenthal and Monschau in the northern Eifel into a veritable sea of blossoms. Depending on the weather, the plants come into full bloom between the beginning of April and the beginning of May. In the Upper Oleft Valley hikers can experience the splendour of the blossoms on a nine-kilometre-long signposted daffodil circular trail. Sturdy footwear is required.

Where: The ideal starting point for your own and for the many guided walks to the daffodil meadows is the "Hollerather Knie" car park in Hellenthal-Hollerath.

The ideal starting point for your own and for the many guided walks to the daffodil meadows is the "Hollerather Knie" car park in Hellenthal-Hollerath. When: Guided walks 17 and 18 April 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the "Hollerather Knie" car park.

Guided walks 17 and 18 April 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the "Hollerather Knie" car park. Price: €5 parking fee, for the guided walks families pay €13, adults €5, children €3.

€5 parking fee, for the guided walks families pay €13, adults €5, children €3. Further information www.eifel.info

Herbs, cuisine, arts and crafts in Ransbach-Baumbach

The Easter market in Ransbach-Baumbach in the Westerwald on 19 and 20 March is all about art and creativity. In the Kannenbäckerland region, less than an hour's drive from Bonn, a market in the town hall is devoted to herbs and related products. Short lectures and demonstrations on sewing and fabrics complement the market events. Families are especially invited to attend. Information on the history of the various handicrafts and on healthy food will be presented to the families.

Where: Ransbach-Baumbach town hall, Rheinstraße 103, Ransbach-Baumbach

Ransbach-Baumbach town hall, Rheinstraße 103, Ransbach-Baumbach Contact: 02624/19433, www.kannenbaeckerland.de

02624/19433, www.kannenbaeckerland.de Price: Adults €2.50, children up to 12 years free.

Hundreds of Bonners demonstrate for peace in Ukraine

Under the motto "Now more than ever: All for peace!", around 500 participants set off on the ninth Bonn Easter March on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel on Saturday. The peace demonstration had been organised by 32 local initiatives, including Greenpeace, Attac and the Pax Christi group.

In addition to numerous gender flags displaying the words "peace" in various languages, participants also held up signs with concrete calls for action. For example, one poster in Ukraine colours called for a "Gas embargo instead of human lives".

The demonstrators continued towards the city centre across the Kennedy Bridge, where flowers were thrown into the Rhine in memory of those who died when attempting to flee conflict. At Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz, march organiser Bernhard Bergmann drew attention to the place's namesake and recalled her life's work, an 1889 pacifist novel entitled "Lay Down Your Arms".

Protest remembers children killed in UkraineRubber boots, sandals and sneakers - 197 children's shoes, in all colours and styles, stood in front of the entrance gate of the Russian Consulate General in Bad Godesberg on Good Friday. They were an art action staged and organised by Alex Hoffmann. Hoffmann was born in Kiev and has lived in Germany for 23 years."I saw a photo of a similar action in Tbilisi (Georgia). That inspired me to do it in Germany. Public attention is very important. It would be great if other cities would do similar actions," Hoffmann explained.According to a report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), most of the recorded civilian casualties in Ukraine were caused by explosive weapons.

The OHCHR believes that there are considerably more victims than previously known. This is because information from some places, such as Mariupol or Izium, where there has been intense fighting, is arriving with a delay - many reports are also still unconfirmed, it said.About 25 demonstrators had answered his call and held up their placards and Ukrainian flags in Waldstraße. The police, who accompanied the demonstration with a small contingent, spoke of a registered private event. With chants, the participants emphasised that they were not afraid of Russia. Although many Russian citizens passed through the Waldstraße to the consulate, the rally, which lasted several hours, remained peaceful. Germans had also gathered among the demonstrators, but they wanted to remain unidentified.

Coronavirus incidence in NRW drops significantly

The incidence of Coronavirus in North Rhine-Westphalia has dropped significantly. According to information from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), on Saturday there were 829.1 infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days in the federal state; the previous day, the figure was 922.7. A week ago, it was 1006.1. However, the RKI emphasised that when interpreting the current case figures, it should be noted that due to public holidays and school holidays there is less testing, which means that fewer cases are being reported, so there could be an increased under-reporting of cases.