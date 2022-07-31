GA English on Sunday : News in Brief from Bonn and the region

Foto: Peter Kölschbach

BONN/REGION. NRW airports return to normal operations on Saturday, man killed in altercation at Siegburg disco, plans for new youth recreation centre in Bonn's Rheinaue Park, and further local train cancellations until mid-September - here is our news in brief on Sunday.

Quiet start to penultimate holiday weekend at NRW airports

COLOGNE/DÜSSELDORF. The penultimate holiday weekend in North Rhine-Westphalia got off to a quiet start on Saturday at the state's two largest airports. Cologne/Bonn Airport, after fraying the nerves of thousands of passengers in recent weeks with extremely long queues due to staff shortages, returned to normal operations at least until Saturday afternoon.

It was a similar picture at Düsseldorf airport too, the largest in North Rhine-Westphalia “The terminals are calm,” spokesperson Claudia Finke told the German News Agency (dpa). In the meantime, however, there were longer waiting times at baggage claim due to staff shortages at the airlines' service providers.

In the morning, Cologne/Bonn Airport said on Twitter that there was a maximum waiting time of 60 minutes at security, in the afternoon it was only “up to five minutes”. However, waiting times could change during the day, “depending on the number of control lanes open”. The notorious backlogs to the neighbouring terminal or even in front of the airport building from previous weeks were no longer to be seen on Saturday by a dpa reporter.

Düsseldorf Airport informed passengers as a precaution on its website that there could be “longer waiting times for passenger processing”, but that the airlines usually do not start check-in earlier than three hours before departure. However, the airport reported only short waiting times of up to 20 minutes for its gates. Among other things, Düsseldorf had responded to the queues by offering an early check-in from 3.00 am. The departure lists at both airports showed few cancellations - unlike in the first weeks of the holidays when numerous flights had been cancelled.

According to trade union secretary Özay Tarim, Verdi observers did not have any information about the situation at the airports. He confirmed to dpa that the long queues from Friday evening which remained until the early hours of the morning in Cologne, had been resolved.

The federal police, who are responsible for the companies checking passengers’ hand luggage, have been able to order extra staff for two more security lanes at Cologne airport for this weekend. The company actually working at the airport has high staff sickness rates, which meant that security last week was severely understaffed and could not cope with the large numbers of passengers. Federal police officers are also supposed to help with the security process, for example by directing passengers.

Özay Tarim criticised the second security firm which was additionally deployed at both airports as nothing more than “a drop in the ocean”. Since the start of the holidays in North Rhine-Westphalia at the end of June, there have already been 170 complaints of overloading from staff at the airport in Cologne and over 100 in Düsseldorf. These complaints are indications to the employer that the work can no longer be carried out properly.

The trade unionist said that the booking numbers announced by airlines and travel companies well in advance were “ignored and overlooked”. He said that the Federal Ministry of the Interior, as the contracting authority for the security forces, had acted too defensively. “Such a contract does not belong in the hands of profit-oriented, private security companies, but, as in Bavaria, in public hands,” said Tarim.

(Original text: ga/dpa)

24-year-old man dies after stabbing in disco

SIEGBURG. It was supposed to be a fun Majorca-themed party with sangria and summer tunes - but Friday night came to a fatal end for one partygoer at the Klangfabrik disco in Siegburg. A 24-year-old man died after sustaining serious injuries from a stabbing following an argument, and another 28-year-old was also seriously injured.

Police said there was a serious altercation between a total of four people in front of the club on the street ‘Am Turm’ around 2.30 a.m. on Saturday morning. According to current information, two men aged 24 and 28 were seriously injured in a stabbing. The reasons behind the altercation are still unclear.

(Original text: Michael Wrobel and Tamara Wegbahn)

City authorities to present plans for new Quasi recreation centre

BONN. The Quasi recreation centre in the Rheinaue park burnt down in October 2019. Two and a half years later, it is still not clear what will happen with a new building. In March 2020, the city was asked by politicians to develop a new concept for the popular leisure site. A proposal is to be submitted in the autumn.

The city press office states that “the administration department is currently working on a concept for the future use of the site. Various options have been examined.” For example, rebuilding the recreation centre with open youth work services for young people from six to 14 years, a children’s nursery and “alternative use for young people” are all under discussion. The city does not plan to restore the building exactly as it was. A political proposal is planned for the autumn to present initial conceptual ideas and options. At least the financing should not be a problem. The recreation centre was insured against fire and the damage is covered, say the city authorities. But this was known a year ago.

Another reason for the slow progress is probably that the Quasi has not been so popular in recent years. There were no longer crowds of young people coming to the centre, but rather only around ten visitors a day. The holiday camps, on the other hand, were always very popular, especially in the summer. “Even though it was not possible to compensate for the gap created by the loss of the Quasi, the impact on the city as a whole is rather small,” says Andrea Schulte from the press office. The restrictions imposed by the pandemic were more drastic. “Despite intensive efforts and great commitment from the facilities and providers, the holiday offerings are not as great before the Corona pandemic.”

Gitte Sturm, head of the youth welfare office, says that the recreation centres’ programmes are regularly reviewed and further developed, but depend on many factors and “always have to be considered in relation to the location”. For example, the age structure in the local area and the leisure activities available play a role.

(Original text: Nicolas Ottersbach)

Regional Express train cancellations

BONN. Train services throughout the region continue to be disrupted by high sickness rates among Deutsche Bahn staff. Up to and including September 18, Deutsche Bahn will be operating a summer timetable with only around 95 percent of the regular train service. Regional Express 8, which stops at Beuel station, will be cancelled from 15 August. As an alternative, Deutsche Bahn advises passengers to switch to Regionalbahn 27 which runs on the same route.

(Original text: buj)