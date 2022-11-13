GA English on Sunday : News in Brief from Bonn and the region

Foto: Axel Vogel

Special police commando unit in operation at the Kameda Grand Hotel on Saturday afternoon, the 49-Euro ticket may be delayed until spring 2023, further Bonn streets to be allocated a 30 km/h speed limit, and Bonn is re-awarded ‘Fair Trade Town’ status - here is our news in brief on Sunday.

Three men arrested at Kameda Grand Hotel

BEUEL. On Saturday afternoon, three suspected armed men were arrested at the luxury hotel in the Bonner Bogen district in Beuel during a special operation by the police commando unit.

Police spokesman Frank Piontek confirmed that the police had received an emergency call from the hotel around 1pm related to a 42-year man who was being threatened. Suspecting that those involved may be armed, the police control centre sent patrol cars and a special force to the Bonner Bogen. At around 3.30 pm, two men, including the 42-year-old, were captured and arrested. The officers used a taser. Initial investigations revealed that the two men knew each other. Piontek said that one of the men was slightly injured during the arrest. Around 4.15pm the men were led from the hotel to police cars outside and taken to Bonn police headquarters for further questioning. A third man was also subsequently arrested at the hotel and taken into custody. The relationship between this man and the other two men remains unclear.

According to the police spokesman, the hotel did not have to be evacuated and no one was endangered during the operation. However, until the last police forces left in the early evening, the hotel guests were to be guided in or out through a side entrance of the building.

An eyewitness working at office in the direct vicinity of the hotel reported seeing “heavily armed police officers with machine guns on the banks of the Rhine and in front of the hotel.” He and other neighbours had not been directly informed about the dangerous situation by the police. The area around Joseph-Schumpeter-Allee was cordoned off during the operation. Forensics officers remained on the scene until the early evening.

Police spokesman Frank Piontek has been unable to provide any further details on the events leading up to the incident.

(Original text: Michael Wrobel und Axel Vogel)

49-Euro ticket likely to be delayed to spring 2023

DÜSSELDORF.Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) was aiming to launch the new 49-euro ticket as the successor to the 9-euro ticket on January 1. However, following a consultation with public transport experts in the state parliament transport committee, the new ticket will probably not be available until February or March because a number of points remain unclarified at federal level.

“Liquidity must be ensured,” said Michael Vogel, managing director of the Rhine-Sieg Transport Association (Verkehrsverbundes Rhein-Sieg, VRS). Hilmar von Lojewski, a councillor at the German Association of Cities (Deutsche Städtetag), said that the transport companies and their owners, i.e. the municipalities, would face much higher deficits if all bus and regional rail trips were to be covered nationwide for 49 euros. Up to now, income from season tickets and single tickets contribute to around two-thirds of the public transport costs, but in the future, government subsidies would have to provide the lion’s share.

All experts fear that the three billion euros in subsidies promised by the federal and state governments for the new ticket may not be enough in the long term. Von Lojewski pointed out that not only will customers pay less for most subscriptions, but they will also be able to cancel their contracts on a monthly basis, which makes the calculations more difficult. On the hand, an increase in new customers can be expected, said NRW Transport Minister Oliver Krischer (Greens). “Public transport will become more attractive for millions of people. As commuting will become much cheaper and easier, this could bring about revolutionary change.”

(Original text: Reinhard Kowalewsky)

30 km/h speed limits to be extended in the city

BONN. Following examination of theproposals for extending speed reductions in Bonn, the city authorities have selected streets in all four districts where speed limits of 30 km/h will apply from 2023. No decision has been made yet for Bonner Talweg and Hausdorffstrasse.

The authorities have justified these measures primarily with the aim of noise protection. Specialists have calculated the effects of lower speed limits on local residents, concluding that the noise level would decrease by up to three decibels, which is well within a detectable range. The city administration department has issued a public communication document to inform the traffic committee and the city council, meaning that there will be no formal political decision. Mayor Katja Dörner (Green Party) is still aiming to introduce more 30 km/h speed limits, “but unfortunately, as a municipality we cannot do more at the moment due to existing legislation,” she said.

The 30 km/h speed limit is planned for the following streets:

Bonn: Dottendorfer Straße, between Quirinusplatz and Karl-Barth-Straße for the area between house numbers 61 to 63 and 48 to 56 from 10 pm to 6 am; Ippendorfer Allee, between Friedhof Ippendorf (from house number 80) and the junction at Ferdinandstraße.

Bad Godesberg: Konstantinstraße, between Römerplatz and Gutenbergallee, from 10 pm to 6 am; Ubierstraße between house numbers 48 and 76, from 10 pm to 6 am; Mittelstraße, between Plittersdorfer Straße and Wurzerstraße.

Beuel: Hermannstraße, between the Kennedy Bridge and Johann-Link-Straße and from 10 pm to 6 am between Steinerstraße (south junction) up to Ringstraße; Geislarstraße, the Burg Lede section.

Hardtberg: Schieffelingsweg, between Villemombler Straße and Ludwig-Richter-Straße from 10 pm to 6 am; Villemombler Straße, between the Rathaus and Schieffelingsweg.

(Original text: Philipp Königs)

Bonn awarded Fair Trade Town status

BONN. For the sixth time, Bonn has met the criteria of the international campaign to promote fair trade and will bear the title of ‘Fair Trade Town’ for another two years. It is not just about the city authority’s resolution to use fair trade coffee and products in their administration departments. The Office for Local Sustainability in the Environment and Urban Greenspaces Department also coordinates events and school campaigns. One of the highlights is the festival ‘Bonn – Rundum nachhaltig’ (Bonn - All About Sustainability), which takes place ever year in September on the Münsterplatz. Through its participation in the sustainability campaign, Bonn also demonstrates its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which were adopted in 2015. Bonn is one of around 800 municipalities in Germany to hold the title.

(Original text: koe)