GA English on Sunday : News in brief from Bonn and the region

Hmmmmm: Mohammed Parvez Syed serves currywurst with chips and mayo. Photo: Niklas Schröder Foto: Niklas Schröder

Bonn A popular Bonn snack bar will close for good, the Bonn Christmas Market opened on the first of Advent weekend, a heavily pregnant woman lost control of her car and politicians clear the way for renovation of the Friesi – here is our news in brief on Sunday.

Food in Beuel: Bonn snack bar closes for good

Beuel. lt's a bang for the lovers of currywurst and chips: The snack bar operator Mohammed Parvez Syed is giving up his Freundlicher Imbiss at the end of the year. The 64-year-old told the GA. "After many sleepless nights, I now had to make a decision," Syed explained his decision. From January, the family man will take over a kiosk at Lindenhof 2A in Sankt Augustin. "This is a new opportunity for me, as I still have to earn money." Syed wants to run the kiosk for three years, and he can imagine extending it beyond that. He wants to sell his snack van in January. The container will remain on the property until then.

No Corona requirements: Bonn Christmas Market on its first weekend of Advent

Bonn. After the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, the Bonn Christmas Market is once again running without any special Corona requirements this year. Rush to the stall magic: Thousands of people were on the move at Bonn's Christmas market on Saturday. In the early evening, families with prams crowded around the rides and all the tables in the mulled wine stalls were occupied. In some places it was so crowded in the city centre that progress was sometimes very slow. In the meantime, all the parking spaces in the Stadthausgarage and the Friedensplatzgarage were taken.

Accident in Königswinter-Thomasberg: Heavily pregnant woman loses control of her car

Königswinter. Shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday, a very pregnant 29-year-old woman had an accident with her car at the Adriansberg in Königswinter-Thomasberg. For reasons that are not yet clear, she lost control of her car and overturned. According to the fire brigade, the car remained on its roof, so that the woman could not free herself from the car.

The emergency services of the Königswinter fire brigade first used their own muscle power to secure the car against sliding away on the steep road. The woman was then rescued from the vehicle. She received medical attention on the spot. A rescue helicopter was then called to take the woman, who was presumably seriously injured, to a nearby hospital.

Bad Godesberg open-air pool: Politicians clear the way for renovation of the Friesi