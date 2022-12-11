GA English on Sunday : News in Brief from Bonn and the region

Bonn Transport changes in Bonn-Endenich from 11 December, Child Friendly City initiative launched in Bonn, swimming prices going up from 1 January, former UN Executive Secretary receives award for outstanding services to Bonn, and Astronomy on Tap Bonn is hosting live events again - here is our news in brief on Sunday.

Transport changes in Endenich

ENDENICH. Stadtwerke Bonn will be introducing its annual timetable change on Sunday 11 December, which will also bring changes in Endenich. The stop ‘Endenich Nord Bf’ will not only be served by lines 610, 611, 631 and the S 23, but after the timetable change also by the lines 632 und 633, who will make their final stop here.

The new routing of the 632 provides a direct connection to the University Hospital. Passengers on the S 23 no longer have to travel to the main station (Hauptbahnhof) to catch the bus there. The 632 no longer goes to Beuel, as it did before.

Child Friendly City initiative

BONN. The city council has decided on a project to gain the seal of approval as a ‘Child Friendly City’. According to the city’s administration department, the project is supported by the association of the same name, an initiative run by UNICEF together with the Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk (German Children's Fund). Municipal services and structures are to be improved with respect to children’s rights. Participation in the certification process costs 20,000 euros per year, plus annual project costs of 5,000 euros. The project is scheduled to run for five years.

Price of swimming in Bonn is going up

BONN. The price to swim in Bonn’s open-air and indoor pools will be going up. From 1 January 2023, the adult price is increasing to five euros (previously four) and evening entry will cost four euros (previously three). The one-off tickets for swimmers entitled to concessions will continue to cost 2.50 euros. Group tickets for one adult and two children will increase from 7.50 to 8.50 euros, and for two adults and two children from 11.50 euros to 12.50 euros.

The city will also charge more for multiple tickets and season tickets. The adult season ticket is going up from 120 euros to 150 euros, and from 60 to 75 euros for concessions. The reason behind the prices hikes is the increased operating costs for energy and staff. The city last raised the rates ten years ago.

Award for former UN Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa

BONN. After a two-year delay due to the pandemic, Patricia Espinosa was finally able to receive her award as “Döppekooche Queen” at the Old Town Hall on Friday evening. The former Executive Secretary of the Bonn-based United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is the tenth recipient of the honorary title, which the Old Town Hall Association presents every year to a person who has rendered outstanding services to Bonn. Mayor Katja Dörner and Association Chairman Volker Schramm presented the award at the town hall, where a cake made of potatoes, onions, egg and ham and known in the Rhineland as “Döppekooche” is traditionally served.

“The Climate Secretariat, which came to Bonn in 1996 as one of the first UN institutions, and the city of Bonn have a long history,” said Dörner, thanking the “new queen”. She said that “Patricia Espinosa, in her function as head of the Climate Secretariat, has made a special contribution, both professionally and personally, to advancing the city of Bonn as a UN site.” Schramm also spoke about the importance of climate protection, saying that through the United Nations, Bonn has become the global capital for sustainability and climate protection.

Espinosa expressed her gratitude for the appreciation from the city she loves and praised Dörner for the climate plan currently presented to the Council, which should be a model for other cities. Espinosa comes from Mexico and has received other awards, including the Grand Cross of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany in 2013.

Astronomy on Tap Bonn returns to the pub for live talks

BONN. Astronomy on Tap Bonn is a monthly event of public astronomy talks held at Fiddlers pub in Bonn-Endenich. Join the group on Tuesday 13th December at 19:00 at Fiddlers Pub (Frongasse 9, 53121 Bonn) for two live talks: 1) Ben Hastings "How (not) to discover a planet" 2) Jakob Dietl "The undiscovered country: Missing baryons in Large-Scale-Structure Filaments". There will also be a quiz with astro prizes. For more information, you can find Astronomy on Tap Bonn on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram & Twitter (@aotbonn), or send an email to: AoTBonn@gmail.com