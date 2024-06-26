Construction work at Endenicher Ei Next full closure of the A565 announced

In the council meeting that continued on Monday, the FDP wanted to know from the administration whether the Cityring at the main railway station could be reopened for the duration of the four-week closure of access to Adenauerallee. City planning officer Helmut Wiesner said that the civil engineering department had examined such a solution but had rejected it. Due to the construction site in Wesselstraße, deliveries to the Maximilian-Passage are made in both directions via the part of Maximilianstraße that used to be part of the Cityring.