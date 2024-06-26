Construction work at Endenicher Ei Next full closure of the A565 announced
Bonn · The construction work at Endenicher Ei continues and is once again putting drivers' nerves on edge: at the beginning of July, the A565 will be completely closed between the Bonn-Nord junction and the Poppelsdorf junction. Here are the detours.
It was only in February that the A565 motorway in Bonn was closed due to construction work on the Endenicher Ei. Now Autobahn GmbH has announced another full closure of the carriageway for the next section of the renovation work.
This affects the section between the Bonn-Nord motorway junction and the Bonn-Poppelsdorf junction. The A565 will be closed from Saturday, 6 July at 8 pm until Monday, 15 July at 5 am because the bridge structure on the south side of Endenicher Eis is being renewed. The necessary scaffolding will be erected during the closure period. Traffic on the bridge over the B56 will not be affected by the closure.
Period for A565 closure deliberately chosen
Autobahn GmbH justifies its decision to close the section of road during the summer holidays with the fact that the A565 is not a classic travel route. On the other hand, there are also no European Championship matches taking place in Cologne during this period, meaning that there is no arrival and departure traffic for any football fans.
Closure of the Willy-Brandt-Allee postponed by one week
The full closure of the A565 also has an impact on the current and planned municipal construction work on Willy-Brandt-Allee (B9). As the city of Bonn announced on Tuesday, the work on Endenicher Ei will postpone the closure of the crossing into Adenauerallee announced for 8 July by one week to 15 July. As part of kerb renewal work on Willy-Brandt-Allee, the outer lane in the direction of the city centre has been closed since 17 June. Similar to Adenauerallee, the gullies have become disconnected from the sewers at this point.
From 15 July, Adenauerallee will be completely closed to cars coming from the south. The city is planning a diversion via Kaiserstraße. Adenauerallee can also be reached from there via side streets in Südstadt. However, the official diversion will be via Kaiserplatz and around Hofgarten to the Am Hofgarten/Adenauerallee junction with traffic lights.
In the council meeting that continued on Monday, the FDP wanted to know from the administration whether the Cityring at the main railway station could be reopened for the duration of the four-week closure of access to Adenauerallee. City planning officer Helmut Wiesner said that the civil engineering department had examined such a solution but had rejected it. Due to the construction site in Wesselstraße, deliveries to the Maximilian-Passage are made in both directions via the part of Maximilianstraße that used to be part of the Cityring.
(Original text: Chantal Dötsch and Philipp Königs; Translation: Mareike Graepel)