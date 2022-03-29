Destroyed bicycles : Considerable vandalism of rental bikes in Bonn

The Nextbike fleet in Bonn was considerably decimated due to vandalism. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The rental bike fleet of the Nextbike company in Bonn was considerably decimated during the pandemic due to vandalism. At times, only 350 of the 900 bikes were available. Steel locks will now protect against further destruction.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

During the pandemic, vandalism of Nextbike rental bikes increased considerably. An administrative statement, which was now on the agenda of the transport committee, shows that at times - in the fourth quarter of 2020 - only 300 of a total of 900 rental bikes were available.

A representative of Nextbike told the committee that the resulting damage was in the six-figure range. "The failures were extreme." They had occurred at a time when demand had fallen due to lockdowns and increased home offices. Since last summer, Nextbike and a representative of the Bonner Stadtwerke (SWB), which awarded the contract, assured the public that the contractually agreed number of 900 bicycles was available again. The number of rentals is also gradually increasing again.

Nextbike reported that spokes had been deliberately destroyed and locks had been bent by force, rendering them unusable. 250 of the bikes had to be completely replaced. The company had reacted to this situation and retrofitted an additional lock made of steel, which is apparently more stable. The administrative submission states that due to the special circumstances, SWB waived a contractual penalty against the cooperation partner Nextbike because the agreed 900 bikes were temporarily not available. The consultation on the situation with the rental bikes was based on a question from the FDP, whose committee member Alessandro Balan had the background explained to him.

When asked, a SWB employee told the committee that 18 battery-powered cargo bikes would probably be available at a total of six locations from October onwards as part of the Emission-Free City Centre project.

At the same time, the committee dealt with the parking of electric pedal scooters following a question from the Bürger Bund Bonn (BBB). The BBB and other parliamentary groups are bothered, among other things, by scooters parked in the middle of cycle paths or on the outskirts of towns, where availability ends. "Düsseldorf shows us that something can be done about it," said BBB parliamentary group leader Marcel Schmitt. He was alluding to a ruling by the Münster Higher Administrative Court in November 2020. The court ruled that it was legal for the city of Düsseldorf to issue a special use ordinance. It designates area-wide no-parking zones and sets a higher special use fee. "That is what we intend to do," said Dirk Delpho from the planning office. However, there are concerns in the city administration as to whether the OVG ruling is automatically transferable.

So far, the administration has assumed that the parking of rental e-scooters, rental electric scooters, rental bicycles and all other vehicles "is part of the public use that does not require a permit and therefore does not constitute a special use requiring a permit," the administration writes in its statement. Against the background of inconsistent administrative court rulings, it is examining "whether and, if so, in what form the use of public traffic space in the city of Bonn by rental e-scooters can be regulated more strongly than before". The FDP did not find a majority with their motion to commission the administration with a concept in which certain scooter stations would be conceivable.