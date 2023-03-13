New 2022 vintage : Nice and taut and smooth in the glass: How winemakers in the Siebengebirge rate each other's wines

Winegrowers from Rhöndorf to Leutesdorf bring their latest wines from the 2022 vintage to be expertly tested by each other. Foto: Frank Homann

Rhöndorf Winegrowers from Oberdollendorf to Leutesdorf test their youngest and thus newest wines - mutually, of course. But the peer judgements are made in a very relaxed atmosphere.

Winegrowers from Oberdollendorf to Leutesdorf - at one table. In the old days, everyone fiddled around in their own vineyards and cellars to give their treasures the right touch. For a long time now, the winegrowers from the region have been cultivating a friendly exchange of ideas. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, they came together again in the Piepersche Vinothek Am Domstein to test the young wines of the year 2022.

Everyone had a few bottles of different wines with them to hear the others' judgement and perhaps get some tips. "We want to promote viticulture in the whole region," Felix Pieper from the Pieper winery in Königswinter said, explaining the intention of such gatherings.

Josef Blöser boss of the Blöser winery in Oberdollendorf: "We all get on very well, it's interesting to present the wines among colleagues." Kay Thiel from Kay Weine, who grows in Ober- and Niederdollendorf as well as in Dattenberg and Leutesdorf, also said, "Meetings like this are really great, it's peer-to-peer advice."

First the nose, then the palate: winemaker Felix Pieper tries to get close to wine with different senses. Foto: Frank Homann

Thiel has just been named "Rising Star of the Year" by the specialist wine publication Vinum. "Felix was already that in 2021," he remarked. " Felix Pieper said: "It used to be said that the wines from the north were not drinkable. But they are certainly in good shape. They are served as regional products in the big hotels here and are represented in two-star gastronomy all over Germany. And we have the regional advantage - there is little viticulture outside Cologne, but there is a large audience here."

Do people buy less wine in these times of high inflation? Kay Thiel doesn’t think so. "I haven't noticed that so far. Especially in the organic segment, it's a clientele that usually has more money available."

While the vines were being pruned outside in the vineyard, the winegrowers now turned their attention to the 22 vintages. Senior boss Josef Blöser and daughter Ursula Adrian also poured a Müller-Thurgau. The colleagues gently swirled the glass, observed the play of colours, dipped their noses deep to explore the bouquet and then took a concentrated sip to experience the wine's texture. "It's nice and tight," Felix Pieper judged.

"I ask for a frank word," said Oliver Krupp from the Krupp Bruchhausen winery. In the case of the Rotling, which consists of three grape varieties, Krupp himself found that the colour was still a little weak. Meanwhile, colleague Martin Sturm from the Sturm winery in Leutesdorf said, "I don't need more colour." And while Pieper characterised this wine as "too lush", Blöser found, "It is very pleasant, it is the art of the cellar keeper to put these grapes together. Kudos!" The Krupps had also brought the wine from the vines of Bernd Siebdrat's Haus im Turm vineyard. Karl-Heinz Broel from the Broel winery presented his products.

But the current economic situation was also on the agenda. Immense energy costs, in addition to price increases for glass, packaging is still scarce, and higher freight and labour costs have to be borne by the winegrowers. "We can't just saddle the customer with all that. We have to find a balance. There was also criticism levelled at the retail giants. "At 50 cents more for a bottle of wine, you are already no longer listed," one winegrower noted. And the new EU regulation regarding labelling with a wealth of information also involves a lot of work and high costs. But wine drinkers do not feel these worries.

(Original text: Roswitha Oschmann; Translation: Jean Lennox)