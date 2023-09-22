Enjoying fall weather Nice trails for hiking in Bonn and the region

This hiking trail is especially suitable for experienced hikers. With a length of almost 25 kilometers, the route leads along various hiking trails that offer ten different mountain views and several forest views. The altitude profile of the hike can be compared to that of the Alps: short, steep climbs are a part of this hike. There are several things to see along the route: Nachtigallental, Petersberg and Drachenfels are among the most famous sights. Apart from the scenic views, the route leads through deciduous forests and along orchard meadows. Another plus is the trails. They are easy to walk on and mostly paved, so they offer a good grip even in rainy weather or with snow. It is important to know, however, that the trail is not signposted, so hikers must have a physical or downloaded map of the trail with them.