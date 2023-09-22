Enjoying fall weather Nice trails for hiking in Bonn and the region
Bonn/Region · When skies are sunny and the weather is nice in autumn, many people want to get out in nature. We have compiled a list of some hiking trails - in Bonn, along the Ahr, in the Siebengebirge, along the Sieg and in the Eifel.
Bonn Waldau
The Waldau in Bonn-Ippendorf is very close for many Bonn residents. With recreational opportunities and a municipal game preserve, there's plenty to explore there. Surrounded by trees, visitors should be aware of a few things. One of them is that the wild animals may only be fed with food purchased at the game preserve. Dogs must be leashed and those who want to observe the animals should keep as quiet as possible.
Bonn Biodiversity Trail
If you would like a hiking experience that offers something a little unusual, you can try the Weg der Artenvielfalt (Biodiversity Trail). This trail has been leading visitors through Bonn's Stadtwald (City forest) since 2008 and is especially suitable for families with children. A little more than two kilometers long, the path leads along nine experience stations and 15 information boards. These are explained by the children's book character "Hare Felix”. He makes the biodiversity in the Waldau easy to understand, even for children. A map of the trail is available on the website of the city of Bonn.
Siebengebirge
There are numerous hiking trails in the Siebengebirge, each with its own unique charm and at very different levels of difficulty. We introduce two especially nice routes here:
Weg der zehn Bergaussichten (Trail of ten mountain views)
This hiking trail is especially suitable for experienced hikers. With a length of almost 25 kilometers, the route leads along various hiking trails that offer ten different mountain views and several forest views. The altitude profile of the hike can be compared to that of the Alps: short, steep climbs are a part of this hike. There are several things to see along the route: Nachtigallental, Petersberg and Drachenfels are among the most famous sights. Apart from the scenic views, the route leads through deciduous forests and along orchard meadows. Another plus is the trails. They are easy to walk on and mostly paved, so they offer a good grip even in rainy weather or with snow. It is important to know, however, that the trail is not signposted, so hikers must have a physical or downloaded map of the trail with them.
Königswinter - Margarethenhöhe and forest restaurants
Taking hikers past restaurants situated in the forest, the Geisberg, the Schallenberg and the Rosenau, the hiking trail around the Margarethenhöhe is an experience. Just under ten kilometers, the trail is much shorter than the one described earlier and is also suitable for beginners. The trail from the Margarethenhöhe to the Milchhäuschen forest restaurant runs steadily downhill. The ascent to the main hiking trail has only small climbs and descents and should be easy to manage. There are the regional mountains along the way, and several places where one can get a bite to eat.
Sieg Nature Region
Hiking trails in the Sieg Nature Region also offer different levels of difficulty and are aimed at hikers of varying capabilities. Everyone who wants to go on a hike will find what they are looking for along the Sieg. We feature two of them in more detail:
Pulvermühlenweg (Powder Mill Trail) in Windeck
The loop trail, which starts at the Windeck Dattenfeld train station, leads for 13 kilometers along the Powder Mill Trail and through quiet stream valleys. Along the way, hikers can also discover the gun powder mill that gives the trail its name. Its old gun powder production building can be seen there, and various stations provide information about how black gun powder production once took place in this area. The trail is especially suitable for families with children but also for people with dogs.
Holzweg (Wood trail) in Hennef
The wood trail in Hennef leads through a spruce forest, whose special ecosystem can be seen especially in the small things found in the forest. Mosses, mushrooms and lichens can be found along the pathway. The hiking trail, whose start and finish is the hiking parking lot in the Derenbachtal, is a little more than ten kilometers long. There are some short, but challenging elevation changes in the climb and descent.
Ahr Valley
The Ahr Valley is one of the most popular hiking regions in the area. During the flood disaster in July of 2021, however, large parts were flooded, and some hiking trails are still closed. But numerous hiking tours are possible again, as the Ahr Tourism informs visitors on its website. Ahr Tourism points out that parking spaces are only available to a limited extent on the hiking trails and public transport can be used. Some individual paths may still be restricted. In addition to tours that connect two different locations, there are also many loop trails in the Ahr valley. We tell you about four possible hiking trails.
Rotweinwanderweg (Red wine hiking trail)
One of the most famous routes is the Rotweinwanderweg, which winds its way from Altenahr to Bad Bodendorf. The route through the vineyard terraces is 36.4 kilometers long, with eleven individual stages ranging in length from 1.2 kilometers (Mayschoß - Rech) to 7.4 kilometers (Ahrweiler - Bad Neuenahr). Nominated for Germany's most beautiful hiking trail in 2022, the trail offers wonderful views of the valley, the Ahr river and the surrounding villages. The hiking trail connects the individual wine villages with each other and is signposted throughout. It means that hikers have many opportunities to stop for refreshments, warm up and recharge their batteries.
Bad Bodendorf - Panorama Trail
With its views of the Ahr, Rhine and Eifel, the Panorama Trail offers far-reaching views in all directions. The start and finish of the 7.8-kilometer trail is the thermal outdoor pool in Bad Bodendorf. After climbing the Felsenturm (rock tower), hikers are rewarded with a panoramic view of four valleys (Rhine Valley, Ahr Valley, Hellenbach and Harbach Valleys) and the town of Sinzig. As the trail continues, it offers views of Olbrück Castle and the Ahr Valley, among others. The trail is rated as ‘easy’ and since last spring, has been marked along the way with a black P on a white background.
Adventure trail for kids
"With Lotta through the vineyards" is an adventure trail along the Ahr for children, which begins and ends at the Ahrweiler market and is 2.8 kilometers long. On the trail, which also leads into the vineyards, there are nine adventure stations where the snail Lotta playfully introduces children to the Ahr valley and the grapes.
Panorama trail Lind
The Panorama trail, which starts and ends at the hiking parking lot at the Hochkreuz in Lind is rated as 'easy'. At 6.9 kilometers long, the trail offers several vantage points and panoramic views, which promise an excellent view especially in clear weather.
Eifel
The Eifel region is also home to numerous hiking trails that offer different experiences and are suitable for a wide variety of hikers. From family-friendly routes, to easy forest trails, to a weekend getaway, the Eifel offers a wide variety of options. One of the most famous hiking trails in the Eifel is the Eifelsteig, which leads across the Eifel from Aachen to Trier. We tell you about three of the routes.
Rundweg Eiffel (Circular trail Effels)
At two kilometers long, this loop trail is especially suitable for families with children. The trail starts at the parking lot Zülpicher Tor in Nideggen. From there it leads around the famous rock and back to the starting point. From the top of the Effel, hikers have a great view.
Eifelleiter
If you want to spend an entire weekend hiking, the Eifelleiter is the perfect choice. At more than 53 kilometers in length, this hiking trail is one of the longest and can be divided into three stages. The hiking trail begins in the Rhine Valley, leads through the Brohl Valley and ends in Adenau. The first stage begins in Bad Breisig and leads over almost 16 kilometers to Niederzissen. Along the way, hikers experience impressive views of the Rhine and the Eifel. Further on, the path leads via Kempenich over the highest mountain in the Eifel, the Hohe Acht, to Adenau.
Wildnis Trail (Wilderness Trail)
The Wilderness Trail in the Eifel is divided into different stages. One of the easier ones is the fourth stage, which takes hikers through the northern part of the Eifel National Park. At just under 18 kilometers, this stage is significantly longer than the previous loop trail, yet it is rated as ‘easy’. Hikers reach an altitude of up to 430 meters here. (Orig. text: Tamara Wegbahn, David Schöngarth / Translation: ck)