Targeted theft of boat parts in Niederkassel? Fire brigade and DLRG emergency boats put out of action

It turned out that thieves had been at work on the two 80-horsepower outboard motors. The thief or thieves had carefully dismantled the propeller, drive shaft, shift linkage and gearbox. The thieves hijacked a small dinghy, which is also moored in Mondorf harbour, to transport their loot away, according to the assumption of the water police who were called in. But not only the fire brigade was affected, but also the DLRG. The outboard motor of their emergency boat was also partially dismantled, and here too, just like on the fire brigade's boat, the propeller, drive shaft, shift linkage and gearbox are missing. Both boats are currently not manoeuvrable.