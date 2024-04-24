A fruit farmer reports Night frost causes some major crop failures in the region
Meckenheim · The cold nights have hit some fruit growers in the region hard. A farmer from Meckenheim is expecting a huge crop failure.
The recent nights of frost have had some devastating consequences for fruit growers in the region. "It's a catastrophe," says Meckenheim farmer Manfred Felten. "I assume that we will have crop losses of between 80 and 99 per cent here this year.“
Until Monday morning, Felten was still optimistic about his apple trees - until his positive view of the situation changed: "I looked at the young apples in the morning. They were still nice and green. Two hours later, they looked completely different: Then they were completely brown inside," reports the farmer. The brown discolouration is a clear sign of frost damage. The fruiting body degenerates and the young apple can fall off.
The two cold nights with temperatures of up to minus four degrees are to blame for the misery. The last time he experienced crop losses of this magnitude was in 2017, says Felten. Nevertheless, he doesn't want to "paint the devil on the wall just yet". For a good harvest, it would be enough if five to ten per cent of all the original blossoms produced an acceptable yield.
(Orig. text: Chantal Dötsch / Translation: Mareike Graepel)