Fire in Bonn : Nine people injured in blaze at Ermekeil barracks

There was a fire on the grounds of the Ermekeil barracks on Wednesday. Photo: Petra Reuter Foto: Petra Reuter

Bonn Nine people were injured in a fire at the Ermekeil barracks in the southern city of Bonn on Wednesday. Those affected suffered smoke inhalation.

A fire broke out in the Ermekeilkaserne in Bonn's Südstadt on Wednesday afternoon. According to the police, nine people were injured with smoke poisoning. The fire broke out in a room on the first floor, a spokesperson said. According to information from the scene, the fire broke out in a room occupied by refugees.

According to the fire brigade, an automatic fire alarm system had initially sounded the alarm. When the firefighters arrived, employees of the security service, which monitors the premises, had already fought the fire with fire extinguishers and contained it. This had kept the fire confined to the room. The staff members had suffered smoke inhalation in the process, and four of them were taken to hospital for treatment.

The fire brigade used a squad under breathing protection to check the affected area and used a thermal imaging camera. A ventilation unit was used to remove smoke from the smoke-filled corridor and the adjoining rooms.

The cause of the fire is currently unclear. The police sealed off the room and started the investigation. The grounds of the Ermekeil barracks have been used as emergency accommodation for refugees since 2015. Numerous residents of the area were evacuated and were in the inner courtyard of the area at the time of the operation. The fire brigade was on duty with 30 firefighters.

Original text: ga